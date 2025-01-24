Latest NBA Mock Draft puts Rutgers struggles in alarming perspective
The Rutgers men's basketball team began this season with high expectations. The Scarlet Knights, for the first time in ages, had the feel of a legitimate contender, spearheaded by two five-star recruits and future NBA stars.
Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, arguably the second- and third-best freshmen in college basketball behind Cooper Flagg, brought uncommon cachet to the Scarlet Knights program. Harper, the son of former NBA star Ron Harper, followed in the footsteps of his older brother (and current Detroit Pistons two-way wing) Ron Harper Jr. at Rutgers. Bailey, a Tennessee native who attended high school in Atlanta, went along for the ride.
Rutgers has been straddling the .500 line for the majority of Steve Pikiell's tenure as head coach. Last season they finished 15-17 without the faintest hope of tournament contention. The thought was that two touted recruits like Harper and Bailey, widely hailed as two of the best prospects in recent memory, might turn things around.
As of now, the Scarlet Knights are 10-9 with an abysmal 3-5 record in Big Ten competition. They host Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, a high-profile matchup that could set the tone, good or bad, for the remainder of Rutgers' season.
There are several "reasons" for Rutgers' disappointing campaign — Harper's recent illness, a leaky defense, a complete lack of supporting talent — but it all falls flat. Excuses just aren't enough for a fanbase all too used to mediocrity.
FanSided's latest NBA mock draft is a cruel twist of the knife.
Rutgers' Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are both top-five picks in latest NBA mock draft
Our updated mock draft has Dylan Harper coming off the board second overall to the Utah Jazz. Ace Bailey, meanwhile, is the fourth pick to a desperate New Orleans Pelicans team.
Both land in great situations where their individual skill sets ought to be well-nourished and eventually maximized.
The Jazz are surely encouraged by the recent progress of Isaiah Collier, but getting a more dynamic and productive point guard in the mix — one with 6-foot-6 size and the versatility to defend wings — would prove beneficial. Harper puts constant pressure on the rim and displays tremendous poise operating out of pick-and-rolls. With Walker Kessler filling the lane and Lauri Markkanen spacing on the wing, he'd be in a rather ideal offensive ecosystem.
As for Bailey and the Pelicans, there isn't a better team to embellish his strengths and mitigate his weaknesses. It's fair to worry about Bailey's lackluster handle and struggles as a self-creator, but he's one of the best shot-makers to enter the NBA sphere in a while. The list of 6-foot-10 wings with Bailey's quick release and touch is short. The Pelicans wouldn't need Bailey to generate offense or lead the charge; he'd just need to space the floor for Zion Williamson and come into his shots naturally, in the flow of the offense. New Orleans can help weed some of Bailey's more overly ambitious shot attempts out of his profile and encourage a more balanced, efficient offensive diet.
All of this is great ... except for Rutgers fans, who are left wondering how these two immensely talented players aren't translating to more victories. In reality, it's more about the roster construction around Harper and Bailey than Harper and Bailey themselves, but Harper's recent flu stint (six combined points against Purdue and Wisconsin) and some early-season stumbles from Bailey are worth noting. It has been hard for this Rutgers team to establish consistent positive momentum, often because the team goes as the stars go while offering very little support.