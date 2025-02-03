No one should be angrier about Myles Garrett trade request than the Lions
By Jack Posey
Earlier Monday, star pass rusher for the Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett, said he wanted a trade out of Cleveland. He cited the want for a Super Bowl victory as the primary reason for the request. Ouch.... sorry, Browns fans, even your own players don't think you are close to that long-awaited Super Bowl appearance. While most franchises are probably ecstatic at the possibility of adding Garrett, there has to be one team that is more frustrated than the rest.
"My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today," Garrett wrote. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl...With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."
All that being said, the return for Garrett may not be as high as the Browns might like. It would've been better for the Browns and, say, the Detroit Lions if Garrett had made his plans known before the NFL trade deadline.
Detroit Lions really could've used a player like Myles Garrett down the stretch
Let me take you back to October 13th. The Detroit Lions were undefeated and appeared to have the best offense and defense in the league. Aidan Hutchinson was well on his way to the Defensive Player of the Year award with a league-leading 7.5 sacks and the Lions are en route to a blowout victory in Jerry's World. Then, everything changes.
Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula in a gruesome injury. It was an obvious season-ending injury, though, he vowed he would return for a Lion's Super Bowl.
The Lions kept humming all the way to the postseason posting a franchise-best 14 wins, but it was clear they were suffering from the loss of Hutchinson. They tried to look for an answer before the trade deadline, even adding Garrett's former teammate Za'Darius Smith, but couldn't find a viable replacement for Hutchinson.
The Lions ultimately lost to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round, with a prime reason being a lack of pass rush.
The point is, if Garrett requested a trade in the middle of the season because he wanted to win a Super Bowl, the Lions probably would've traded for him and we would be telling a different story right now. Other contenders would have lined up to add the former No. 1 overall selection to their squad
Instead, all the Lions can ask is 'what gives'?