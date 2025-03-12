Malik Nabers has Giants set to learn harsh Aaron Rodgers lesson Jets fans already know

LSU has become a wide receiver factory in recent years. Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase. You can also add both Malik Nabers to list of LSU receivers, who had a successful NFL rookie campaign.

Nabers had 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns last season while team finished 3-14 and went through multiple starting quarterbacks. But as the team stumbled season, Nabers was not shy about expressing his frustration about the losses and the amount of touches he received. It was largely due to inconsistent play of quarterback Daniel Jones, who eventually lost his job mid-season and was released.

Both he and Jones got off to a rocky start when Nabers mispronounced his name during introductory press conference. That moment turned out to be a precursor to the disastrous 2024 season.

As the Giants scramble to find a starting quarterback this offseason, their options were limited to begin with. Sam Darnold signed with Seattle while Jones, who joined Minnesota after he was released, signed with Indianapolis on Tuesday. So that leaves them with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. And there are only four teams that are in need of a quarterback: Tennessee, Cleveland, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh.

Though Pittsburgh is rumored to be interested in Rodgers, there has been some rumors about Giants' interest in Aaron Rodgers. But the Giants fans probably saw enough Jets games or listened to New York sports radio to know how bad the Jets were. While Rodgers might be interested in staying in the Big Apple and stick it to the Jets organization, many Giants fans should have second thoughts about Rodgers joining the Giants.

Malik Nabers and Aaron Rodgers could end up like Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers

The relationship between Wilson and Rodgers had been subject of a rumor, which Wilson had to address and deny that there are problems between him and Rodgers while offense sputtered. Still, many thought Rodgers favored throwing to his former Packers teammates, Alan Lazard and Davante Adams, who was acquired mid-season to try and salvage the 2024 season.

But are the Giants ready to welcome Rodgers despite his age and recent off the field controversies? We know desperate times calls for desperate measures. That's where general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll find themselves this off-season. If Nabers was frustrated and combative with Daniel Jones last season, imagine what happens when Rodgers is his quarterback.

The Giants once had Odell Beckham Jr., another LSU star wide receiver, who forced himself out of town when things went south. One can only hope history does not repeat itself again and Nabers will not follow the same path Beckham Jr., took.