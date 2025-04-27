Man City player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Nottingham Forest?

Manchester City have had a poor season by their very high standards. However, they could still end the campaign with silverware. Pep Guardiola's side defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. City will meet Crystal Palace in the final at Wembley on May 17.

Nottingham Forest–Man City FA Cup player ratings

Below, we're rating the City players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Stefan Ortega (GK): 6

Ortega was lucky not to concede as Morgan Gibbs-White hit the woodwork twice. However, the City goalkeeper did make a great save to deny the Forest forward.

Matheus Nunes (RB): 6

The midfielder playing at full-back continues to get exploited. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga were able to get around the back of Nunes on occasions. However, Nunes does offer a lot going forward and tested Matz Sels.

Ruben Dias (CB): 7

Dias made some key interventions to make sure that Forest did not get back into this game. He was effective in keeping Chris Wood quiet.

Josko Gvardiol (CB): 6

Gvardiol could have done a better job at marking Elanga, who nearly scored with his first touch. However, he made amends by heading in City's second from Omar Marmoush's corner. Gvardiol did give the ball away to Gibbs-White in a dangerous area, but luckily the forward's effort came back off the post. It was not all bad defensively for Gvardiol as he also made some crucial blocks.

Nico O'Reilly (LB): 6

O'Reilly is another City player whose marking could have been better. He allowed Gibbs-White the space to get his volley on goal, which struck the crossbar. Elanga also caused O'Reilly problems in the second half. However, O'Reilly was very good with the ball and got forward when he could.

Midfielders

Mateo Kovacic (CM): 8

Kovacic played an instrumental role in setting up Rico Lewis' opener. The Croat came close to getting on the scoresheet but for Sels' great save with his feet. There were times when Forest were getting back into the game that Kovacic could have been stronger defensively. Nico Gonzalez was Kovacic's replacement in the 89th minute.

Bernardo Silva (CM): 7

Silva covered a lot of ground and was key in City's build-up play. He kept the game ticking with his simple but effective passing

Rico Lewis (CM): 8

Gave City the lead with a powerful low strike from the edge of the box in just the second minute of the match.

Jack Grealish (CAM): 7

Grealish was given a rare opportunity to impress from the start, and he linked up very well with Marmoush. However, he was booked for endangering an opponent with a high foot. Ilkay Gündoğan came on for Grealish in the 71st minute.

Forwards

Savinho (CF): 5

Savinho needs to be more involved in key moments for City. He was replaced by Phil Foden in the second half.

Omar Marmoush (CF): 7

Marmoush impressed with his strong runs forward and his deliveries from set-pieces. It was from the Egyptian's corner that Gvardiol scored. Marmoush also tested Sels from a tight angle after a quick one-two with Grealish. Jeremy Doky replaced Marmoush late on.

Substitutes

Ilkay Gündoğan, 7/10

Phil Foden, N/A

Jeremy Doku, N/A