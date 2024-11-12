Matt LaFleur is about to get a shiny new toy coming off the Packers bye
The Green Bay Packers' offense is about to get even more dangerous, thanks to some reinforcements coming off the bye week. Rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd was activated off injury reserve, opening his 21-day practice window.
Thanks to the Packers trading Preston Smith before the trade deadline, they have an open roster spot, which could be Lloyd’s if they chose.
The way this season is going, the Packers don’t necessarily need another running back. Josh Jacobs has been on a tear as one of the NFL’s top rushers. Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks have been complementary backup options for Jacobs so far as well.
And while they don’t exactly need a fourth running back, Lloyd not only takes the load off Jacobs as the bell cow, but Lloyd is the perfect change of pace option out of the backfield, if he can remain healthy the rest of the way.
He’s coming off IR after suffering an ankle injury. It was the latest in the injury-riddled start to his NFL career. Lloyd also dealt with a hip injury and a hamstring injury in preseason. The Packers are eager to get him back in the lineup not just for depth reasons either. He could be a dynamic piece to the offense that coach Matt LeFleur should have no problem using to their advantage.
What MarShawn Lloyd adds to the Green Bay Packers offense
What makes Lloyd a great addition to the Packers is how different he is from Josh Jacobs. While Jacobs is more of a downhill running back, Lloyd is the back that has breakaway speed to create explosive plays.
While he has had some injuries throughout his career, according to his draft profile, he’s the type of back that should go well with Jacobs. Think of it as thunder and lightning.
LeFleur has to be thrilled to have Lloyd back healthy so he can find ways to implement him. Think of what division rival Detroit is doing with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. That could be, to an extent, what the Packers try to do with Jacobs and Lloyd.
I’m sure the Packers are going to want to ease him into the lineup with his injury history so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they use the entire 21-day period to acclimate Lloyd before activating him to the 53-man roster.
But once he’s in the lineup, I can see the Packers trying to use the two similar to how the Lions are using their dynamic backs together. People questioned why the Lions signed Montgomery and then drafted Gibbs. Now we see why it was important for them to have both on the roster. LeFleur and his offensive savvy staff have to be looking at that and be excited about the potential.