The Mets' dream lineup for 2025 with and without Pete Alonso
The New York Mets continue to stand at a crossroads with Pete Alonso.
It has been an undeniably successful offseason for Steve Cohen, David Stearns, and the Mets front office, but they risk upsetting the vibes if Alonso doesn't re-sign. The four-time All-Star at first base is a beloved figure in Queens. He has, in many ways, defined Mets baseball since his arrival. Juan Soto is nice and all, but without Alonso's bright personality, the Mets clubhouse would feel almost empty.
Scott Boras, infamous MLB superagent and Alonso's chief negotiator, has engaged in a dogged back-and-forth with the Mets front office. The talented slugger is willing to accept a three-year deal with opt-outs, but the structure and compensation are evidently not pleasing to the Mets brass.
Here is what Cohen said about Alonso's protracted free agency over the weekend:
Boras historically drives a tough bargain, sometimes to a fault. The Mets are loaded with cash — Cohen has the deepest pockets in baseball — but after shelling out $765 million to Juan Soto, and with other top-of-market stars on their radar, the Mets are going to be careful not to overspend on Alonso. It's fair to wonder how a significant long-term deal might age for the 30-year-old, whose defensive limitations and frequent cold spells have been a source of frustration in the past.
Mets fans want Alonso back. So does the organization, for the right price. Here is how the Mets' dream lineups might shake out depending on what happens with their fan-favorite corner infielder.
New York Mets dream lineup if Pete Alonso re-signs
Order
Name
Position
1
Francisco Lindor
SS
2
Juan Soto
RF
3
Mark Vientos
3B
4
Pete Alonso
1B
5
Luis Robert Jr.
CF
6
Brandon Nimmo
LF
7
Jesse Winker
DH
8
Francisco Alvarez
C
9
Jeff McNeil
2B
Pretty straightforward, with Juan Soto slated second to protect Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in his standard cleanup role, where he can protect Soto.
As far as follow-up moves, should Alonso re-sign, Luis Robert Jr. stands out among the potential preseason trade candidates. The Chicago White Sox are open for business and Robert, despite a down season in 2024, is a game-changing offensive talent. He hit 38 home runs and finished 12th in AL MVP voting in 2023, all while supplying Gold Glove defense in center field. He's 27 with a couple years of team control remaining, so it's a savvy financial investment for the Mets as their cap sheet balloons.
The Soto-Robert-Nimmo outfield immediately ranks among the very best in baseball, with Alonso's return cementing the Mets as a truly elite slugging team. Robert protects Alonso, which crystalizes one of the toughest five-bat gauntlets in the National League. New York is up against baseball's toughest division. Atlanta and Philadelphia are brimming with offensive firepower. As such, it's better to be too aggressive than not bold enough if you're the Mets front office.
New York Mets dream lineup if Pete Alonso leaves
Order
Name
Position
1
Francisco Lindor
SS
2
Juan Soto
RF
3
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
1B
4
Mark Vientos
3B
5
Brandon Nimmo
LF
6
Jesse Winker
DH
7
Francisco Alvarez
C
8
Jeff McNeil
2B
9
Jose Siri
CF
It sure does feel like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is looming over this whole Pete Alonso affair. Alonso re-signing would not preclude the Mets from trading for Guerrero, who has expressed interest in switching to third base, but that feels like a less-than-ideal defensive setup. Guerrero is best hidden at the less-hot corner.
Toronto clearly wants to remain aggressive after signing Anthony Santander, but Guerrero is about to enter the final year of his contract without an extension. Should a deal not materialize last second, it's hard to justify keeping him around. The Blue Jays really stand no chance against the open market, unless Guerrero's affection for Toronto is even stronger than we realize. The Mets have been linked to the 25-year-old All-Star several times. The Mets also have the financial wherewithal to re-sign Guerrero when the bidding starts.
There wouldn't be a better one-two-three punch in baseball than Lindor-Soto-Guerrero, with the possible exception of Ohtani-Betts-Freeman in LA. That is three straight MVP candidates opening the lineup on a daily basis. The Mets would be beyond lucky to get Guerrero in the building.