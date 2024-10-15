Mets fans breathe sigh of relief after team takes NLCS Game 2 from Dodgers
Game 1 of the NLCS could not have gone worse for the New York Mets. Armed with an insane amount of momentum after knocking out their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, New York looked completely overmatched against a potent Los Angeles Dodgers team, playing its worst game in months and falling 9-0.
One loss isn't the end of the world, especially in a best-of-seven series, but with how poorly they played, Mets fans had reason to be concerned heading into Game 2 of the series. Another loss wouldn't have ended New York's season, but with the team then having to turn around a win four of the next five games after dropping the first two, it could not be overstated how important this game was for the Mets.
Their offense got off to the fastest start possible, as Francisco Lindor led off the day with a home run, immediately relieving some stress. Mark Vientos tacked on a grand slam in the second inning, giving the Mets a 6-0 lead. There was stress later in the game as the Dodgers sent the tying run up to the plate a couple of times, but the Mets found a way to get it done.
Mets fans took to social media to express their excitement and relief that this series is now tied heading back to New York.
Mets fans have reason to relax following massive Game 2 win
Francisco Lindor won't win the MVP award over Shohei Ohtani, but he certainly began the game with an MVP-level at-bat. He set the tone with that home run, and the Mets never looked back.
This game was far from stress-free, but as this Twitter user says, this is one of the easiest games that they've had in weeks. The Mets have had a flair for the dramatic all October, which is awesome, but leading a game wire-to-wire has its perks too. The Dodgers threatened, but the Mets led all the way through.
Just about everything went right for the Mets in this game. They took home-field advantage, got great production from their bullpen, and even got big performances from role players like Starling Marte, Jesse Winker, and Tyrone Taylor.
The biggest swing, of course, came off the bat of Mark Vientos. Mets fans had fun poking fun at Landon Knack's reaction after serving up the long ball. Nobody can escape the powers of OMG.
Noted Mets fan Donovan Mitchell made sure to alert the world that the Mets got their job done. They're now three wins away from their first World Series berth since 2015.