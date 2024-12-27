Mets Twitter follows Yankees fans' footsteps in desperate plea to lure Alex Bregman
Now that we can safely say that Alex Bregman won't be returning to the Houston Astros next season, speculation has really ramped up as to where the two-time All-Star will be signing this winter. The New York Yankees sure could use another infielder, but it appears as though Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner aren't interested in another big contract. What about the Boston Red Sox, who have at least flirted with the idea of moving Triston Casas and shifting Rafael Devers to first base? Or even a dark horse like the Detroit Tigers, who can boast Bregman's former manager in A.J. Hinch?
All plausible options. But there's another fan base that has its sights set on the third baseman, one that has an infield hole to fill and seemingly unlimited money to spend. And they want Bregman so badly that they're willing to go full tinfoil hat to convince themselves that he's about to sign on the dotted line.
Mets fans go full tinfoil hat in hopes of landing Alex Bregman
The New York Mets have been linked to Bregman in some form or fashion since pretty much the moment that the ink dried on Juan Soto's $765 million contract. And you can understand why: Pete Alonso remains a free agent, and spending on a plus defender and athlete like Bregman (while moving Mark Vientos to first base) could make more sense to David Stearns and Co. than spending on a bat-only player who's unlike to age all that well. Plus, you know money will never be an object for Steve Cohen if his team identifies a player it likes.
It's still unclear just how serious the Mets' pursuit of Bregman is, or how far apart the team and the player are in any contract talks. But the offseason is a time for speculation, especially in late December when the Hot Stove cools just a bit. Which is how New York fans have convinced themselves that the most innocuous message imaginable includes a subliminal message that Bregman is headed to Queens.
"Happy holidays everyone!!!" Bregman posted to X on Thursday, the day after Christmas. "2025 is going to be amazing!!!"
That might strike you as the sort of well-meaning holiday message that plenty of athletes and public figures send this time of year. But that's because you aren't operating on the same psychic plane as Mets fans, who are utterly convinced that choosing the word "amazing" is a clear sign that Bregman has his heart set on the "Amazins". No, seriously.
Of course, the Mets are hardly alone here: It was just a couple of weeks ago that Yankees fans convinced themselves Bregman was bound for pinstripes because of a Spotify choice in an Instagram post that he definitely hadn't thought about for more than two seconds. Maybe it's just a New York thing.