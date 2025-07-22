Midseason F1 awards: Best performance, biggest disappointment, worst moment and more at halfway in 2025

Twelve races down, twelve more to go. The F1 season gets back into action for a little bit with the Belgian and Hungarian grand prixs before the summer break.

At 50 percent season distance, why not take a look at who has done the best (and worst) so far?

Best Overall Performance: Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri entered 2025 in a pivotal moment.

He could either rise to the occasion, or he could become the wingman to Lando Norris.

I definitely thought the latter was more possible -- Norris easily beat Piastri head-to-head up and down the 2024 season. But the Aussie has found a new gear.

Although Norris has made a sizable dent into Piastri's championship lead in recent weeks, he still comes into the second half eight points up on his much more experienced teammate.

Piastri has had to stew over a regrettable penalty that coughed up a British Grand Prix win, but outside of a steward's decision and a spin under sudden rain conditions that most couldn't handle on dry tires, he has been nearly spotless. Can he handle the pressure the rest of the way?

Honorable Mention: Max Verstappen

Biggest Surprise: Nico Hulkenberg

It took just one weekend of F1 racing for Kick Sauber to outdo their entire 2024 points haul when Nico Hulkenberg survived the wet Australian Grand Prix to nab a P7. It took until race #23 for Zhou Guanyu to come in 8th in Qatar.

Hulkenberg has brought some legitimate enthusiasm for the team that will become Audi next year, and maybe we shouldn't be so surprised.

Hulkenberg has always impressed in lesser machinery throughout his career, but his latest efforts might be his finest work ever.

He went from out of the sport full-time for multiple seasons, to getting a somewhat surprising chance with Haas. He then jumped over to lowly Sauber, clearly as a move to be the German leader of the soon-to-be German team.

All he did in the backmarker car was post four-straight points finishes, putting him ninth in the drivers' championship. Which has of course capped off with a certain career-defining performance...

Honorable Mention: Isack Hadjar

Best Moment: Hulkenberg at Silverstone

It seemed like the day may never come, but on try number 239, Hulkenberg finally posted his maiden podium.

After a handful of close calls and brutal breaks, he finally got to celebrate a truly massive result that was popular throughout the paddock.

Can he dream for a win next?

Honorable Mention: Norris wins at home at Silverstone

Worst Moment: Verstappen loses his mind at Barcelona

I feel like we moved past this too quickly -- Max Verstappen purposely crashed into someone just a few weeks ago! And didn't get a DQ or anything truly massive for it!

After a questionable tire choice on a safety car restart by his team, Verstappen lost out big at the Spanish Grand Prix. He nearly spun out, made contact with Charles Leclerc and then when he was forced off the road by George Russell, he was asked to give the place he maintained back.

In typically Max fashion, he was mad on the radio, but then pulled over before gunning it into the turn and smashing into the Mercedes. A penalty dropped him to 10th.

It was a truly embarrassing move that makes one think -- does Toto Wolff really want to deal with all of this?

Honorable Mention: Required two stops make Monaco maybe even less watchable than usual

Biggest Disappointment: Yuki Tsunoda

Based on pure 2024 results, it felt like Yuki Tsunoda always should've gotten the second seat at Red Bull over Liam Lawson.

So when Christian Horner and company made the knee-jerk decision to demote Lawson after two races, it felt like a bit of justice and maybe the right decision.

But it's been just as bad, if not worse.

Tsunoda has gone pointless over the last five race weekends. He's qualified better than 10th just once and has started 18th or worse in four of the last six races. He's been outscored by Lawson in the Racing Bulls 12-7.

Yes, it's clear that the car itself is at play here, but with the results in front of us as they are, it is dire no matter how you look at it.

Honorable Mention: Carlos Sainz's tough start at Williams

Best Overtake: Max Verstappen at Imola

Overtaking at Imola is nearly impossible. Overtaking on the outside going into the opening turns without causing crash -- seemingly ridiculously undoable.

But not for Verstappen at the start of the (for now) final edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Honorable Mention: Oscar Piastri on Hamilton in Melbourne

Most Impressive Qualifying Form: George Russell

Lost in the shuffle of a relatively unremarkable Mercedes season again has been the sheer consistency of George Russell on Saturday (they should give him a nickname for that, eh?).

Russell has posted grid slots of fifth of better in every session, save for Monaco where his car disallowed him from keeping that record going.

The Brit has continued to put himself in the discussion with the McLarens where it seems he has no right to be.

And while the conversation has been on Verstappen outperforming the car to some amazing qualifying results (and he has), the consistency has been in Russell's favor, as Verstappen has qualified outside the top five on pure form twice.

Russell, like Verstappen is also dominating his teammate on the season in quali form, 11-1.

Honorable Mentions: Verstappen, Hadjar, Leclerc

Best Radio Message: Charles Leclerc/Bryan Bozzi at the Australian Grand Prix

Keep in mind. If it's wet in your car, it must be the water.

Honorable Mention: Piastri's near-miss with Colapinto harkens him back to his Alpine drama

Best Grand Prix: Australian Grand Prix

There have been a fair share of solid races in 2025, some for the win, some for midfield battles.

But the best so far came on day one when wet weather chaos made Melbourne a madhouse.

Hadjar went off before we started, Doohan and Sainz crashed before lap one ended. More drivers than not had some sort of off.

Fernando Alonso, Lawson and Bortoleto crashed late and more rain killed of Piastri's chance of a home win while Norris somehow stayed on-track.

Norris stayed strong from a late Verstappen charge. That's just a quick summary, so much more happened.

Honorable Mention: British Grand Prix