Milton Williams states the obvious on why he chose to sign with Patriots over Panthers

From 2003-19, the dynastic New England Patriots managed at least 10 wins in each of those 17 seasons. Over the last two, the club is a combined 8-26. For the third time in as many years, the franchise will have a new head coach, as longtime Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel takes over for Jerod Mayo, who succeeded Bill Belichick. With plenty of salary-cap room at their disposal this offseason, they have attacked free agency with gusto.

The team’s prized acquisition was Super Bowl LIX standout Milton Williams. A third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, Williams had a memorable evening in the Superdome against the Kansas City Chiefs, totaling four tackles, a pair of sacks, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his team’s 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX.

But just hours before he wound up in New England, it seemed like Williams would be headed to Carolina, where the Panthers are also attempting to beef up in the trenches in order to get back into contention. So, why the flip?

Patriots have been all in during free agency

This offseason, the 2024 basement dwellers in the AFC East have signed the likes of pass-rushers Harold Landry III and K’Lavon Chaisson, inside linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Carlton Davis, and Williams. Clearly, money was no object. And s Williams explained on NFL Network (via Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports), that's why he's now a Patriot.

“There was a lot going on, and it happened really fast. They talked about Carolina then and I was like, ‘Alright, it sounds like the best offer we are going to get, so, we were going to go there.’ Then, a split second later, New England hopped on and was like, ‘Nah, this is what we got for you.’ Carolina felt like they went too high on their number, so, they stayed at where they were at. New England came in, and it was (over) after that. They wanted me the most and made me a priority. So, I made them a priority.”

Those “open arms” were in the form of a four-year, $104 million contract (via Spotrac). The Patriots finished as the NFL’s 22nd-ranked defense in terms of fewest yards allowed. The club was 23rd in rushing defense, finished with an NFL-low 28 sacks, and came up with only 12 takeaways in 17 contests. Adding Williams was a no-brainer.

"Coach Vrabel was just preaching to me how they are going to use me in their defense," Williams said. "Also, how he wants a guy at every level of the defense for free agency. He wants us to come in and try to change the culture around with what’s been going on in New England the last couple of years. I definitely think he picked the right guys for that.”

It's been a rough few years in Foxborough, and Williams could be the main catalyst for a defensive turnaround.