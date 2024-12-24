MLB agent rips Jed Hoyer for Cubs' 'all-in' offseason
Coming off an incredibly frustrating 83-79 season, Chicago Cubs fans hoped this would finally be the offseason that they saw Jed Hoyer go all-in to try and get this team back to the postseason for the first time in a full season since 2018 (excluding 2020) and back into World Series contention.
Cubs fans got their wish to an extent, as Hoyer pulled off a trade for Kyle Tucker - a superstar entering his final year of club control. Trading for a superstar who could conceivably depart next offseason put the pressure on Hoyer to win right now, but nothing else about this offseason has suggested that the Cubs are all-in.
Hoyer began the winter by making it clear that the Cubs would not make a play for high-end free agents like Juan Soto or Corbin Burnes. Soto ended up signing with the New York Mets, and while Burnes is still a free agent, the Cubs haven't been linked to him at all.
To make matters worse, the Cubs immediately followed the Tucker addition by shedding payroll with the Cody Bellinger trade. Parting with Bellinger after adding an outfielder would've made sense had the Cubs gotten a decent return, but they essentially just dumped his salary off to the New York Yankees.
Chicago's lackluster offseason outside of the Tucker addition drew ridicule from one MLB agent in particular.
"I guess this is the Cubs' version of going all-in," one agent said sarcastically.
Cubs fans can certainly relate to that agent's frustration.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on the Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Jed Hoyer hasn't done nearly enough in 'all-in' offseason
Are the Cubs better now than they were in 2024? Absolutely. Tucker is an absolute difference-maker and gives them a legitimate shot at winning the NL Central - especially with the Milwaukee Brewers losing a couple of major contributors. That said, would anyone pick the Cubs over teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, or Atlanta Braves? Even teams like the New York Mets and San Diego Padres probably also have the upper hand.
If the Cubs were truly "all-in," they would've either used Bellinger at first base even with his hefty contract or, at the very least, re-invest the money they got from shedding most of his contract. Alex Bregman can fill the void left by Isaac Paredes. Pete Alonso would be a massive upgrade over Michael Busch. Corbin Burnes is still out there waiting for a team to sign him.
The biggest move that the Cubs have made outside of Tucker was signing Matthew Boyd to a two-year deal worth $29 million. That can prove to be a solid bargain addition, but there's no reason for him to be their second-biggest move in what should be an "all-in" season. The other move made was Hoyer signing Carson Kelly, the third or fourth-best catcher available in a very weak free agency class at that position.
Tucker is under contract through the 2025 season. He can depart after the year. With that in mind, the Cubs should be doing whatever they can to win right now. This team as constructed is not good enough to win the World Series, and based on how the Cubs have operated financially, Tucker could easily be wearing another uniform by Opening Day of next season.
Hopefully, Hoyer realizes how important the 2025 season is for Chicago and makes moves that reflect that.