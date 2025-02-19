MLB Opening Day 2025 schedule: Every team's first game, probable pitching matchups and more

Opening Day is as exciting of a day as there is on the MLB calendar. Each team has the same record, and, whether warranted or not, members of each fan base can attempt to trick themselves into believing their favorite team is better than they actually are.

A couple of additional quirks that make Opening Day so exciting are that almost all 30 teams will be playing at roughly the same time, and the pitching matchups are bound to be glorious. Almost always, each team slots its best starter in on Opening Day, so a lot of zeroes will be put on the board.

With that in mind, here's a full schedule of the Opening Day matchups, starting pitching probables, and more.

How to watch and stream MLB Opening Day

The easiest way to watch MLB Opening Day is by tuning into your team's local provider. Those with a cable subscription can watch on cable or stream games on the corresponding app.

Of course, in the year of our lord 2025, many don't have cable. Fortunately, there are several ways to watch Opening Day games anyway. First, there's MLB.TV, which carries all locally broadcasted games. What's important to note about MLB.TV, though, is that nationally televised contests are not available, and local blackouts and other restrictions apply.

Another option is Fubo.TV, which offers a free trial for new users and comes with regional and national broadcasts. This might be the best option for those just looking to tune in for Opening Day.

Opening Day features two games exclusively broadcast on ESPN. These games can be seen on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app, both of which are free for those with a cable provider.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

Projecting pitching matchups for MLB Opening Day

What makes this Opening Day different than most others is that the Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays open their season from Steinbrenner Field one day after the traditional season opener.

Note: Home team is highlighted.

Opening Day Matchups Time Pitching Probables Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees 3:05 p.m. ET Freddy Peralta vs. Gerrit Cole Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays 3:07 p.m. ET Zach Eflin vs. Kevin Gausman Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals 4:05 p.m. ET Zack Wheeler vs. MacKenzie Gore Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers 4:05 p.m. ET Garrett Crochet vs. Jacob deGrom Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins 4:10 p.m. ET Paul Skenes vs. Sandy Alcantara San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds 4:10 p.m. ET Logan Webb vs. Hunter Greene Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox 4:10 p.m. ET Yusei Kikuchi vs. Martin Perez Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals 4:10 p.m. ET Tanner Bibee vs. Cole Ragans New York Mets vs. Houston Astros 4:10 p.m. ET Sean Manaea vs. Framber Valdez Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres 4:10 p.m. ET Chris Sale vs. Dylan Cease Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals 4:15 p.m. ET Pablo Lopez vs. Sonny Gray Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 7:10 p.m. ET Tarik Skubal vs. Blake Snell Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 10:10 p.m. ET Shota Imanaga vs. Corbin Burnes Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners 10:10 p.m. ET Luis Severino vs. Logan Gilbert

As you can see, some of these projected pitching matchups are absolutely electric. One particularly exciting matchup is the duel featuring new Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet against Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom. How will Crochet do in his Red Sox debut? Is deGrom still the deGrom everyone knows and loves after battling through so many injuries? That game, and many others, should be so fun to watch.