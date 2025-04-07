MLB Rumors: Braves scammed by Profar, Merrill advised against extension, Counsell's torpedo bats

The 2025 MLB season might've just begun, but it feels as if the Hot Stove is on absolute fire right now. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., after an offseason full of frustrating negotiations, wound up signing an extension to remain in Toronto for the next decade and a half. The Milwaukee Brewers, in dire need of starting pitching help, gave up a ton to land depth in a rare April trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The stove is red-hot, and more MLB rumors continue to come pouring in. With that in mind, here's the latest roundup from Bob Nightengale of USA Today worth your attention on this fine Monday afternoon.

MLB Rumors: Torpedo bats have been around longer than most think

The biggest storyline of this MLB season thus far has involved the usage of "torpedo bats." Several New York Yankees players in particular have had a ton of success with these new-look bats, causing MLB fans to accuse them of essentially cheating.

When Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell was asked about why it took so long for the torpedo bats to become popular, his answer was telling.

“I’m curious how it took you guys so long to figure out we were using it," Counsell said.

Counsell didn't reveal how long these bats have been being used, but his answer does make it clear that torpedo bats were a thing before 2025. At the end of the day, this whole "controversy" is much ado about nothing in the eyes of those involved in the game. Torpedo bats are legal, and help some (but not all) players hit the ball better. As long as rules aren't being broken, players can and should do whatever they want to get better. Torpedo bats are a good thing, and have been around for quite a while.

MLB Rumors: Jackson Merrill's extension is one many hoped he wouldn't sign

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s deal has captured most of the headlines, and deservingly so, but he isn't the only player to sign an early-season extension. In fact, before Guerrero Jr.'s new contract was completed, Jackson Merrill's nine-year, $135 million extension with the San Diego Padres was the one that raised the most eyebrows.

Merrill's deal was so interesting that, according to Nightengale, some even tried to advise the star outfielder to reject the offer.

"The best team-friendly extension: San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill’s nine-year, $135 million contract extension," Nightengale writes. "The idea of Merrill averaging just $15 million a year had lawyers from the players union strongly advising him to reject the offer."

This is ... interesting, to say the least, and it isn't hard to see where anyone is coming from.

On one hand, Merrill just got life-changing money. Not many people have a chance to sign a deal worth nine figures, so it's hard to fault Merrill for jumping at his opportunity, especially with just one MLB season under his belt. On the other hand, though, Merrill is passing on an opportunity to potentially earn hundreds of millions more by waiting until he's closer to free agency.

Merrill's rookie year couldn't have gone much better. He hit 24 home runs, drove in 90 runs, stole 16 bases, had a .826 OPS, and finished in the top 10 of NL MVP balloting. (Yes, he was receiving NL MVP votes as a rookie.) He wound up as the NL Rookie of the Year runner-up to Paul Skenes, and would've won the award in most years with the season he had. Assuming he only gets better as he approaches his prime, Merrill could've easily signed a much larger contract.

It'll be interesting to see how this decision ages. Merrill can be one of the best players in the game and might end up regretting this decision, but we've seen players who look like stars fizzle out after just one year. There's no reason to believe Merrill will underwhelm anytime soon, but nobody is a sure thing.

MLB Rumors: Jurickson Profar suspension raises massive Braves question

The Atlanta Braves had a maddeningly quiet offseason. Sure, this team didn't need much more than better health on paper, but their pitching staff was virtually untouched. That's never a good thing. The only individual who saved the Braves from whiffing completely on the winter was Jurickson Profar, who inked a three-year, $42 million deal to come to Atlanta.

At the time of the deal, there was a lot to love: A deep lineup was only going to be better with Profar, a switch-hitter coming off a career year, joining the fold. Unfortunately, the good vibes barely lasted, as not only have the Braves struggled but Profar was suspended for PEDs after just four games played. This suspension raises one clear question in Nightengale's mind.

"Atlanta, who spent most of their money on outfielder Jurickson Profar this winter with a three-year, $42 million contract, now have to wonder if they were scammed."

This is a question worth asking. Profar was once a high-end prospect, but never amounted to much over the first decade of his career. All of a sudden, at age 31, Profar set career highs in home runs (24), RBI (85), and OPS (.839). Players can peak at any time, but it's always shocking to see someone who was never much of anything for a decade randomly break out.

At this point, it's fair for the Braves to wonder what they can realistically get out of Profar. How much of his breakout year was aided by PED usage? Sure, they don't have to pay him while he's suspended, but he's still under contract through the 2027 campaign. Given the player he was prior to 2024, it's tough to expect much from Profar once he does return from his suspension. That's a tough pill for the Braves to swallow.