MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander interest, Cubs new infield target, Mets still shopping
The temperature on the Hot Stove has cooled considerably, as we now enter the quietest period of the baseball calendar: Most of the biggest names in free agency have signed new deals, but there's still over a month until pitchers and catchers report in mid-February.
Of course, while things have quieted down a bit, that doesn't mean that the offseason doesn't still have a few more twists and turns in store. Plenty of talent remains on the market, highlighted by two-time All-Star Alex Bregman and former Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, while we could see trades involving big names like Nolan Arenado and Luis Castillo in the coming days or weeks. There's still plenty of time for your favorite team to get its roster in World Series shape, in other words, and we're here to help you keep track of the rumor mill.
MLB Rumors: 'Multiple teams' interested in Justin Verlander
For all the action on the starting pitching market so far this offseason, one name has gone virtually unmentioned: three-time AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, who slogged through a career-worst season with the Houston Astros in 2024. Verlander battled shoulder and neck injuries last season, posting a 5.48 ERA in just 90.1 innings. But he remains determined to pitch in 2025 at the age of 42, and according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, he's started to draw interest from "multiple teams".
Morosi added that Verlander is now in "great shape" after some time off to rest and recover, and if that is in fact true, you can understand why a contender might be interested in bringing the future Hall of Famer aboard. He was a well-above average pitcher as recently as 2023, and while the shoulder trouble that delayed the start of his 2024 season is definitely concerning, we've seen Verlander rebound from injury before. He's not a frontline starter at this point in his career, but he brings a ton of big-game experience to the table for a team that can ease his workload during the regular season.
MLB Rumors: Cubs in on former White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada
The Chicago Cubs find themselves in need of an infielder, having shipped Isaac Paredes to Houston as part of the Kyle Tucker return and with Nico Hoerner's timeline for return from offseason flexor tendon surgery still unclear. Top prospect Matt Shaw sure looks like a future star, but expecting him to hit the ground running from Opening Day is asking a lot, and Jed Hoyer sure could use another depth piece to avoid relying on the likes of Miles Mastrobuoni or Vidal Brujan.
Chicago thought that depth piece was going to be Josh Rojas, whom they expressed interest in earlier this offseason. But with Rojas signing a one-year deal with the crosstown White Sox, a new name has emerged, one Cubs fans will be all too familiar with: former South Sider Yoan Moncada.
It remains to be seen just how interested the Cubs are in signing the 29-year-old — yes, he's still just 29 — but on paper it makes some sense. If Hoyer really does want Shaw to have to "earn" a starting job in Spring Training, Moncada would provide at least some veteran competition. He's been around the block, he has experience at both second and third base and he was a quality regular as recently as 2021. In other words, he's as good a choice as any for a team looking for a part-time infielder at this point in the winter.
MLB Rumors: Mets far from done amid busy offseason
The New York Mets have already had themselves a full offseason, from landing Juan Soto in a historic bidding war to revamping the rotation by bringing back Sean Manaea and adding names like Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes. But Steve Cohen's wallet truly has no bottom, and there's still work to be done for David Stearns and Co.: The starting pitchers above all come with varying degrees of risk, and the bullpen could use another arm or two as well. And then there's the 300-pound polar bear in the room, Alonso, still on the market as New York plays a bit of chicken with its former first baseman.
Despite all the money outlaid so far, the Mets are far from finished, with ESPN's Jeff Passan reporting that the team is "still talking about adding an outfielder. And relievers. And a starter." All of which make sense, although the outfield note is interesting considering that Tyrone Taylor, Jose Siri and Starling Marte are all already on the roster.