Mets get to play ultimate spoiler with latest Max Fried connection
The New York Mets just wrapped up what wound up being a magical season, overcoming a slew of obstacles to not only make the postseason, but make a run to the NLCS. They were just two wins away from their first World Series berth since 2015.
As good as this season was, the Mets did not achieve their ultimate goal of winning the World Series. The fact that they fell short should make them want to improve this offseason with the goal of winning the World Series in 2025.
Juan Soto is the free agent everyone is linking to the Mets, and for good reason, but for the Mets to win it all, they'll need more than just Soto. One area that they'll really have to improve is their starting rotation, especially when considering the fact that Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana - their three leaders in innings pitched - will all be free agents.
Fortunately for New York, there are several intriguing rotation options for David Stearns to consider. One of these options - Max Fried - was linked to the team by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason
Mets can play spoiler against the Braves by stealing Max Fried away from Atlanta
For many Mets fans, signing Fried would be a dream not only because he's a very good pitcher, but also because he has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves - their biggest rival - so far. Fried has spent all eight of his MLB seasons with the Braves, making two All-Star teams, winning three Gold Glove awards, and helping the Braves win the 2021 World Series. He threw six scoreless innings in that World Series clincher.
Another reason why Fried would be such an interesting signing for Mets fans is because he has dominated New York - a team he has faced more than anyone - over the course of his career. He holds a sparkling 2.48 ERA in 23 appearances (18 starts) against the Mets over the years, and has a 2.57 ERA pitching at Citi Field. Having him dominate in a game that the Mets are involved in but for New York would be a nice change of pace.
Fried has been underrated for much of his Braves tenure, but his 3.07 lifetime ERA speaks to the kind of pitcher he is. His track record in the postseason has been a bit shaky, but you have to get to the postseason before worrying about that. Fried's body of work in the regular season would help whoever he signs with exponentially.
The fact that Fried is a free agency makes it very possible, if not likely, that Fried will finally depart Atlanta this offseason. Sure, the Braves can re-sign him, but nothing about Alex Anthopoulos' history suggests that he'd be willing to throw out a six-year offer worth the $174 million that Bowden believes Fried will fetch on the open market.
Injuries have been a concern in recent years, but when healthy, he's a bonafide frontline starter. The southpaw posted a 3.25 ERA in 29 starts for Atlanta this season, pitching well enough to earn an All-Star Game nod.
Having Fried depart the NL East would be a sweet deal for Mets fans. Having him stay in the NL East only to wear the blue and orange would be even better for New York and heartbreaking for Atlanta fans.