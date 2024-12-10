MLB Insider: Nathan Eovaldi, Nolan Arenado and what I'm hearing at the Winter Meetings
After Juan Soto signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, the expectation was that the free-agent market would break open.
But at the Winter Meetings so far, it has been anything but active. Among the players to sign include Alex Cobb, Jordan Romano, Thairo Estrada, Yimi Garcia, Mike Tauchman and Carson Kelly – all while stars such as Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso continue to linger on the market.
When will things finally start to ramp up? Here’s what I’m hearing at the Winter Meetings.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Nathan Eovaldi
Free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is a candidate to sign this week, perhaps before the conclusion of the Winter Meetings.
Eovaldi, 34, is the Texas Rangers’ top priority and but is also drawing interest from other teams. He’s coming off a season in which he posted a 3.80 ERA in 29 starts (170.2 innings). He has a 2.84 ERA in 69.2 career postseason innings, and compared to other free-agent starters Corbin Burnes and Max Fried in 2024, ranks first in velocity (95.4 mph), strikeout percentage (23.9%), walk percentage (7%) and zone contact percentage (84.1%).
Catching market
Even after Kyle Higashioka, Danny Jansen, Gary Sanchez and Carson Kelly have agreed to deals, the free-agent catcher market continues to move.
Among the catchers drawing interest at the Winter Meetings include Yasmani Grandal, James McCann and Tucker Barnhart, among others, sources say. Among the teams in the catching market include the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and the Athletics.
Grandal, 36, hit .228/.304/.400 with nine home runs and 27 RBI with the Pirates last season. McCann, 34, hit .234/.279/.388 with eight home runs and 31 RBI with the Orioles last season. Barnhart, meanwhile, played in only 31 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, hitting .173/.287/.210 in 96 plate appearances.
Angels
Despite reports that the Los Angeles Angels are close to trading an outfielder, possibly Taylor Ward, Ward's agent Joel Wolfe told reporters early Tuesday that he “called around” and heard nothing about an imminent trade involving the 30-year-old outfielder.
Ward drew interest at the trade deadline and again this offseason, but teams in contact with the Angels have noted a high asking price in talks.
Michael Conforto
Here's a breakdown of Michael Conforto’s one-year, $17 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per source.
Signing bonus: $8.5 million ($6.5 million on Jan. 15, 2025; $2 million on Dec. 1, 2025).
2025: $8.5 million.
Nolan Arenado
On Tuesday, Wolfe said that “Nolan (Arenado) is willing to strongly consider (a trade) … but he’s not going to go just anywhere. As for what Arenado seeks, Wolfe said: “a team that he thinks is going to win now and consistently for the rest of his career.”
One team that does not appear to be a possibility, as Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported, is the Dodgers. General manager Brandon Gomes told reporters that Max Muncy is going to be the team's Opening Day third baseman, and with Freddie Freeman entrenched at first base, Arenado does not have a place on the Dodgers’ roster.
Luis Severino
Here's a breakdown of Luis Severino’s contract with the A’s, per source.
Signing bonus: $10 million ($5 million on Jan. 15, 2025; $5 million on Jan. 15, 2026).
2025: $15 million.
2026: $20 million.
2027: $22 million player option.
$500,000 if traded one time.
Willy Adames
This is my tenth Winter Meetings, and I’m not sure I’ve heard more universal praise for a player and person than I have for Adames, who agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract with the San Francisco Giants over the weekend.
Adames’ deal with the Giants includes a full no-trade clause and contains no deferrals, sources say. Adames is taking his physical Tuesday in San Francisco.