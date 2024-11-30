Red Sox sound like they’ll have to settle for less than Juan Soto
The Boston Red Sox appear to be putting precedent to the side and embracing their status as a marquee free agent destination — finally. That decision coincides with a robust free agent market, which includes potential New York Yankees defector Juan Soto.
We know the Red Sox met with Soto and made a compelling pitch. What's not to love about mashing home runs in Fenway? Soto's bat would play exceptionally well in that ballpark and it's clear Boston is committed to building a winner. The Red Sox want to add multiple stars this winter, so there's a chance Soto's arrival would coincide with several big-ticket additions. That is a quick path to Soto's heart.
Soto is expected to prioritize the top dollar over everything else, but he wants to join a winner. Boston hasn't won in a while, so a blatant show of strength — proof positive that Boston will contend for years to come — would meaningfully boost their odds in the Soto pursuit.
That said, momentum appears to be waning for the Red Sox when it comes to courting Soto. There have been a few outsider reports of Boston closing in on the four-time All-Star, but ESPN's Jeff Passan shot them down rather unambiguously.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic ($), the Red Sox are definitely in on Soto, but the expectation is that GM Craig Breslow will ultimately settle for a lesser alternative.
Red Sox aren't expected to sign Juan Soto when all is said and done
Bowden expects the Red Sox to focus mostly on the starting pitcher market, potentially emerging with two aces. He also expects Boston to operate aggressively in pursuit of another bat, but does suspect that Juan Soto will ultimately fall out of the Red Sox' grasp.
"The Red Sox have been all-in this offseason, kicking the tires on almost every high-end free agent. They seem more committed to the starting pitching side of the market and are playing on Corbin Burnes, Max Fried and Roki Sasaki — and I won’t be surprised if they land two of them. I also see them adding a bat, with Hernández or Santander more likely than Soto. I think the organization is ready to be decisive and more aggressive in the offseason again. Their farm system is stocked with players who are ready to be promoted or used as trade chips. The Red Sox are the most intriguing team to watch this winter."
This is an acceptable alternative for Red Sox fans. Landing two of Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Roki Sasaki would help Boston's rotation stack up with the very best in the American League. Don't forget that Lucas Giolito is expected back for 2025, so the Red Sox are potentially cooking with gas.
As for the outfield alternatives, both Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Santander are appealing as hard-hitting, right-handed sluggers (Santander is a switch hitter). Hernandez and Santander made their bones in the AL East — Hernandez with Toronto, Santander with Baltimore — so it's a division landscape they know well. Fenway is a favorable park for hitters of that variety, and both should come at more affordable prices than Soto, even if there's a slightly shorter shelf life and lower ceiling.
The Red Sox potentially need to replace Tyler O'Neill this winter, in addition to a general need for more offensive firepower from the right-hand side of the plate. Soto is the dream — and he should remain the dream — but if the Red Sox end up with one of Bowden's suspected backup plans, that should assuage an anxious fandom.