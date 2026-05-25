26 MLB Draft prospects every fan needs to watch during the 2026 NCAA Tournament

The college baseball postseason is upon us. That means regionals, super regionals and eventually a College World Series full of moments that will last a lifetime. For some seniors, it'll serve as a swan song of sorts, as they can't all make the professional ranks. For others — the players highlighted in this very article — it's a chance to move up MLB Draft boards.

Whether it be UCLA, Georgia Tech, Arkansas or any number of national title contenders, there is no shortage of talent on these rosters. Just take our latest MLB mock draft as an example, which features UCLA's Roch Cholowsky in the pole position to go No. 1 overall. And if you think these games cannot impact draft positioning, you'd be mistaken; what better way for a prospect to cement himself as a first-round pick than by outperforming this sort of competition on this stage?

26. OF Ty Head, NC State

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 02 NC State at Miami | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

FanSided MLB mock draft: N/A

Head has enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for the Wolfpack, with an OBP nearing .500 and a 1.039 OPS to go with 14 homers and 26 steals. The scouting report isn't as gaudy as that stat line would suggest, but it's also hard to figure out what he doesn't do well, with legit 20/20 potential at his peak and enough athleticism to hopefully stick in center field as a pro. If he can land with a team that further optimizes a swing that's already geared for pull-side power, look out.

25. Mason Edwards, LHP, USC

FanSided MLB mock draft: N/A

Edwards isn’t the most impressive guy getting off the bus, nor does he light up the radar gun, with a fastball that sits in the low 90s. But he has the potential for two plus pitches in his curveball and changeup – it’s no fluke that he’s sitting on a 1.43 ERA with 160 strikeouts in just 88.1 innings. Will he be able to have the same success in the pros? That remains to be seen. If a team thinks they can bulk up his frame and help him add velocity, though, he’s an awfully enticing prospect.

24. Gavin Grahovac, 1B, Texas A&M

Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

FanSided MLB mock draft: N/A

Grahovac has become a much more well-rounded hitter over the course of his college career, slashing his K rate without sacrificing most of his considerable raw power. The problem is that 1) he’s a righty and 2) his athletic limitations will likely keep him at first base in the pros, and that’s a profile with a very, very high bar to clear. If Grahovac can keep improving at the plate, though – or if he can maybe make the switch to left field – he could be the exception to the rule.

23. Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech

FanSided MLB mock draft: N/A

Take everything you just read about Rembert and multiply it by a factor of four for Advincula, a slash-and-burn hitter who struck out just 16 times this year while hitting over .400. He’s up there to swing at darn near everything, and there’s a good chance he’s going to make contact with it – for better or sometimes for worse. If he were a blazer on the bases or a standout defender at second, he’d likely have more helium, but the fact that he’s merely pretty good in both areas rather than elite makes the questions about his aat loom larger. The power is non-existent at present, and it’s hard to make this profile work against the best pitching in the world.

22. Chris Rembert, 2B, Auburn

FanSided MLB mock draft: N/A

Rembert is one of the best contact hitters in the country, with just 37strikeouts on the season to go with a .345 average and an OBP north of .400. Does he have enough elsewhere in his game to become a big-league starter at second base? That remains to be seen, as he’s not the most impactful defender or runner and he might not even have double-digit power against MLB pitching. But Rembert’s looked better at the keystone this year, and being able to produce this many line drives will carry you a long way.

21. Caden Bogenpohl, OF, Missouri State

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 37 overall, Colorado Rockies

College bats don't get much bigger than Bogenpohl, who’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds. But he’s a more interesting player than his frame would suggest, with enough athleticism to at least try to make it work in center field as a pro. He’s made real strides with his contact ability this season, walking more than he strikes out, but that’s seemingly come at the cost of some of his power – he’s only gone deep six times so far this season after 13 long balls in 2025 and 20 in 2024. It’s unclear whether he can find the right balance of power and contact against pro-level pitching, but he’ll have a chance to prove he’s not just a mid-major merchant in the tournament.

20. Ace Reese, 3B, Mississippi State

Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 36 overall, Philadelphia Phillies

Reese is here to do one thing and one thing only: hit the ball out of the ballpark. And with a powerful swing at 6-foot-4, he’s done just that with the Bulldogs, with 20-plus homers in each of the last two seasons. While he’s played third in college, though, most scouts think his lack of athleticism will force him over to first as a pro, and that means he’ll have to really hit to become an every-day starter in the Majors. To do that, he’ll need to improve his approach, particularly against breaking balls.

19. Eric Becker, SS, Virginia

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 35 overall, New York Yankees

Squint a bit, and you can see in Becker something like Nico Hoerner without the speed, a hitting maven who can barrel up anything close to the strike zone and who should be a very strong defender at second base. Then again, the lack of speed and pop really puts pressure on his ability to run high averages as he moves up the pro ladder, and his OPS has dropped nearly 100 points from 2025 to 2026. The floor here feels relatively high, but the ceiling will depend on just how exceptional his hit tool and intangibles prove to be.

18. Caden Sorrell, OF, Texas A&M

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 28 overall, Houston Astros

The power is not in question with Sorrell; he’s built like a linebacker at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, and he’s put up 23 homers already this season. But all of that production has come with a worrying amount of swing-and-miss, which raises concerns about how (and if) his hit tool will translate against high-level pro pitching. If it does, he could be a future star. If it doesn’t, he’ll have to really do damage in order to carry a corner-outfield profile.

17. Tegan Kuhns, RHP, Tennessee

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 27 overall, New York Mets

Kuhns has gotten his command under control and taken off as a starter for the Vols this spring, with a 3.39 ERA and 100 strikeouts to just 15 walks in 77 innings. The command still lags a little behind, especially against opposite-handed hitters. But his fastball-curveball combination is one of the nastiest in college baseball anywhere, and if he can continue his rise through the tournament, it’ll quiet concerns that his platoon concerns and lack of a third pitch could turn him into a reliever.

16. Cade Townsend, RHP, Ole Miss

Ole Miss pitcher Cade Townsend (10) | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 26 overall, Atlanta Braves

Townsend is one of the most intriguing – and high-variance – prospects in this year’s draft. On the one hand, there are durability concerns due to his 6-foot-1 frame and a shoulder issue earlier this year, and he has exactly one season of power-conference production under his belt. On the other, he has not one but two plus breaking balls, with elite spin rates that should have more analytically inclined MLB front offices salivating about what they could do with him. If he shoves in the tournament, the buzz will only grow louder, and he could push into the top half of the first round.

15. Aiden Robbins, OF, Texas

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 24 overall, Seattle Mariners

Robbins hasn’t missed a beat transferring from the Big East to the big, bad SEC, blossoming into a star in his one year in Austin. The interesting thing is how he’s done it: A hit over power profile at Seton Hall, he’s sacrificed some contact for a whole lot more pop this season, going from six homers in 2025 to 19 in 2026 (while also going from 32 strikeouts to 53). Most scouts don’t think he’ll stick in center field long term, so the big question is whether Robbins will still be able to sell out for power while still making enough contact at the pro level.

14. AJ Gracia, OF, Virginia

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 23 overall, Chicago Cubs

Gracia followed his manager from Duke to UVA and has kept right on hitting, with a 1.095 OPS and 14 homers during the regular season for the Hoos. There’s no one standout trait, but he combines a swing optimized for pull-side power with a solid approach at the plate and good contact ability that allowed him to walk more than he struck out this year. Whether that broad base of skills will cost him as he faces tougher competition in the pros, and whether an eventual move from center field to a corner could put more pressure on his bat, are about the only nits you can pick with one of the best college hitters in a weak class.

13. Cole Carlon, LHP, Arizona State

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 21 overall, San Diego Padres

Carlon’s 124 strikeouts in 77 innings this season certainly stand out, as does as a wicked slider that he’ll lean on against pretty much any hitter in pretty much any count. But he’s been more or less a two-pitch pitcher at the college level, which raises the question of whether that will work in the pros – or whether he’ll ultimately wind up in a Major League bullpen. That said, lefties with this sort of frame and this sort of stuff don’t exactly grow on trees, and Carlon has a chance to make some serious noise in the NCAA tourney.

12. Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 02 Florida at Miami | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 19 overall, Cleveland Guardians

Catch Peterson on the right day, and you’ll wonder why he isn’t in the conversation to go No. 1 overall. His stuff is that good, with a fastball that he can run up into the high 90s and three offspeed pitches that scouts already view as average or better, and it all comes in a 6-foot-5 frame that suggests even more growth to come. The problem is his ability to harness it: Peterson’s walked 35 batters in 79.1 innings of work for the Gators this season, an issue that’s dogged him throughout his college career. If he can conquer it on the biggest stage, you can bet teams will take notice.

11. Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 17 overall, Houston Astros

I'll quote FanSided's Eric Cole when I say Dietz has helium. The Arkansas ace could force MLB scouts to seriously reconsider taking the likes of Cameron Flukey over him with a dominant College World Series run. Dietz is 6-foot-6 and struck out over 100 hitters in his first 65 innings of work this season. He has four pitches graded 60 or higher, and they will be on display in the Lawrence regional. Whether it be his fastball, curveball, slider or cutter, Dietz's arsenal is one of the best in this class.

10. Tyler Bell, SS, Kentucky

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 16 overall, Texas Rangers

Kentucky just barely snuck into the final field, but we're glad they did, as it gives us another look at their electric young shortstop. The 20-year-old Bell is a sound defender with a solid hit tool to boot. He is the primary reason the Wildcats have made it this far, and is rising up draft boards as a result. Should Kentucky make a run to Omaha, Bell won't make it past the top half of the first round.

9. Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

NCAA Division I Baseball Championships | Jay Biggerstaff/GettyImages

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 15 overall, Arizona Diamondbacks

Flukey finished a strong 2025 College World Series with a memorable pitchers duel against Kade Anderson of LSU. How can he top that performance? Why not help Coastal reach Omaha once again? Flukey is one of the more complete college arms in this class: While his fastball is his best pitch, he balances that out with a 55-grade curveball and slider. Flukey will keep any hitter off-balance, and it's why he should be a first-round pick.

8. Chris Hacopian, 2B, Texas A&M

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 12 overall, Los Angeles Angels

Hacopian has a high floor and should be ready to contribute in the Majors sooner than most players in his class. His strong power and hit tools make him a can't-miss prospect for the Aggies, combining otherworldly contact skills (especially against fastballs) with a whole lot of barrels. While Hacopian played third base last year, he's transitioned well to second, though defense remains a question mark.

7. Ryder Helfrick, C, Arkansas

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 20 SEC Baseball Tournament - Tennessee vs Arkansas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 11 overall, Washington Nationals

FanSided's Eric Cole insists that I have Helfrick too low on our board, and I'm inclined to believe him. Helfrick is one of the best catchers in this class and really can do it all — he also called pitches for Arkansas all season long, making life easier for his coaching and pitching staffs. His plus bat and power are the cherry on top, and should the Razorbacks go far this postseason, it'll only help his case. This guy is the real deal.

6. Justin Lebron, SS, Alabama

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 10 overall, Colorado Rockies

Lebron's had a rough spring in Tuscaloosa, which is why he fell down MLB draft boards. But make no mistake: This kid is as talented as any player in his class. Lebron entered the season as a real threat to go No. 1 overall, and while that conversation ended thanks to Cholowsky, a solid postseason for Lebron would go a long way in helping his draft status. For now, he's holding onto a spot in our top 10, albeit just barely.

5. Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

UCLA Bruins v Rutgers Scarlet Knights | Diamond Images/GettyImages

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 9 overall, Atlanta Braves

While Cholowsky deservedly receives the most hype, he is not the only reason why this Bruins team is must-see television should they make it to Omaha. Reddemann is as close to a sure thing as any of the starting pitchers in his class, and it's why he's mocked to the Atlanta Braves inside the top 10. It only helps matters for the Braves that Reddemann could come at a slight discount, barring he doesn't absolutely break out in Omaha.

4. Drew Burress, OF, Georgia Tech

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 8 overall, Athletics

Burress has the makings of a College World Series fan favorite. The Georgia Tech slugger stands at just 5-foot-9 but can hit the ball a country mile; minus his small stature, he offers everything an MLB team could want in a college bat. He can hit to all fields and do so with tremendous power. Don't be surprised if Burress overshadows his teammate, catcher Vahn Lackey, at the plate in this tournament.

3. Jackson Flora, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara v UC Davis | Scott Marshall/GettyImages

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 4 overall, San Francisco Giants

In a draft dominated by position player talent, Flora is hands-down the best college pitching prospect in this class. The righty led the UC Santa Barbara rotation all year long, and is likely to go in the top five per FanSided's Eric Cole. Our latest MLB mock draft agrees, with Cole slotted to go to the San Francisco Giants. Of course, the Giants could flip the draft on its head if they're able to land Cholowsky instead.

2. Vahn Lackey, C, Georgia Tech

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 3 overall, Minnesota Twins

I mean, what else can we say about Lackey that hasn't already been said by his Georgia Tech teammates? The Yellow Jackets star has managed this pitching staff well in 2026, and should be the top catcher taken off the board come July. Lackey's bat shouldn't be doubted, either, as he has a 60-grade hit tool — quite high for a catcher known for his defensive prowess as well. After Cholowsky and Emerson, Lackey is seen as the consensus best player available in this draft.

1. Roch Cholowsky, SS, UCLA

UCLA Bruins V Rutgers Scarlet Knights - NCAA Baseball | NurPhoto/GettyImages

FanSided MLB mock draft: No. 1 overall, Chicago White Sox

Cholowsky began the spring as the top prospect in this class and remains so entering the tournament. So far this season he has been as advertised for the Bruins, who are a popular CWS pick. Cholowsky has a chance to add to his resume over the next month, and erase any doubt that the White Sox should pass on him with the No. 1 selection in favor of high school shortstop Grady Emerson (who would be the far cheaper option). The Giants are also circling Cholowsky should the White Sox pass on him, as Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford have already made contact.

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