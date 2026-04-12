5 Dodgers trades that would take them from best team in MLB to unbeatable

It goes without saying that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in the league right now. At 11-3, they have the best record in MLB, and that's despite injuries to Mookie Betts and Blake Snell, and a sluggish start from Kyle Tucker. It'd frankly be surprising at this point if the Dodgers don't three-peat, and yet, they have room to get even better.

By making any of these five trades, the Dodgers would be going from the team to beat to as close to unbeatable as a team can get.

Dodgers acquire Sandy Alcantara from Marlins

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Do the Dodgers need Sandy Alcantara? Of course not. Their rotation is the best in the majors when healthy. With that being said, you can never have enough starting pitching, and no organization believes that more than the Dodgers. Plus, given Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani's injury histories and Roki Sasaki's struggles, it's not as if the Dodgers would have no room for Alcantara.

Is Alcantara back to his Cy Young form? It's too early to tell. Yes, his season has gotten off to an unbelievable start, but he's also faced lackluster competition. The Dodgers are a team that can afford to take the risk. If he's back to his dominant self, good luck beating them. If he isn't, they have other elite arms to lean on.

The package to acquire Alcantara, who is under contract through 2027, would be substantial. The headliner would be Emmet Sheehan, a young starter oozing with potential who'd come with several years of cheap club control. Additionally, the Dodgers would part with emerging prospect James Tibbs III, who doesn't really have a place to play in Los Angeles, and Emil Morales, who is still years away from contributing at the major league level. Tibbs, who has experience at first base, could slot in there for the Miami Marlins in the very near future.

You can argue whether the Marlins should trade Alcantara or not, given their emergence, but reports suggest he's as good as gone come July. Like it or not, the Dodgers have more to offer than any other team. If they want him and the Marlins are willing to trade him, there isn't much the rest of the league can do.

Dodgers acquire Bryan Abreu from Astros

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

If it weren't for heroics from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and their starting rotation, the Dodgers probably wouldn't have won the World Series. Now, their rotation is capable of going on another insane run, and the bullpen, with Edwin Diaz in the mix, is obviously better than it was last postseason, but depth is critical.

Bryan Abreu's season has not gotten off to a great start, but he's been as consistent as anyone in the American League in recent years. Since the start of the 2022 season, Abreu ranks in the top 10 in the AL among qualified relievers in ERA (2.55) and fWAR (5.4) while ranking second in appearances (281). He has a rubber arm and is consistently dominant.

To get you have to give, though, and this deal sees the Dodgers part with James Tibbs III. Tibbs, a major part of the Rafael Devers trade, has seven home runs in 14 games this season in Triple-A, and could be MLB-ready this season. The Houston Astros, a team starved for outfield talent and left-handed hitters, would surely love to acquire Tibbs, a player who'd immediately become one of, if not the best prospect in their system.

The Astros plan on contending, so trading Abreu would be tough, especially in a deal with the Dodgers, but the right-hander is a free agent after the year, and again, Tibbs fills a major need.

Dodgers acquire Joe Ryan from Twins

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most realistic ace-level starting pitcher the Dodgers can acquire by the trade deadline is Joe Ryan. The Minnesota Twins surprisingly held onto Ryan over the offseason, but what are the odds that he'll stay put past the trade deadline, knowing the team will likely be out of the playoff race and that Ryan is only under control through 2027? Their best shot of getting a massive return would be at the upcoming trade deadline, and with a potential lockout looming, the deadline could be their last chance to trade Ryan before he hits free agency. It makes sense for the Twins to trade him, and it obviously makes sense for the Dodgers to acquire him.

As for the package itself, it's a hefty one, but one that makes sense for both sides. The Dodgers would be acquiring a needle-moving arm, and the Twins would be acquiring three impactful young players who can contribute in the majors sooner rather than later.

The headliner in the return is Roki Sasaki. Admittedly, I have no idea whether the Dodgers would be willing to trade him, but given how things have gone, it feels like the right-hander would benefit from a fresh start. Pitching in a low-pressure environment like Minnesota could help Sasaki pitch to his all-world potential. Additionally, Zyhir Hope is one of the best prospects in the sport, and Jackson Ferris could easily be a future lynchpin in Minnesota's rotation.

There's a lot to like here, in a deal centered around a player unlikely to be on the team when they finally begin to turn things around.

Dodgers acquire Isaac Paredes from Astros

Houston Astros second baseman Isaac Paredes | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

If you didn't like the first Astros-Dodgers mock trade, perhaps this one will make more sense. The Dodgers don't need Isaac Paredes, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be an interesting fit. Paredes crushes left-handed pitching, as his career .804 OPS against southpaws would suggest, making him an ideal platoon partner with Max Muncy at the hot corner, and he can play three of the four infield positions, allowing him to give Freddie Freeman and Tommy Edman off-days at first base and second base, respectively. He'd be a luxury, and one the Dodgers can easily afford.

As for Houston, Paredes is part of a massive infield logjam, which is why he's been in constant rumors. Trading him to improve in the outfield makes sense, and that's what Ryan Ward can do. It feels wrong to call Ward a prospect, given the fact that he's 28 years old, but he's had back-to-back 30+ home run seasons in Triple-A. He can hit. He might not have a spot in Los Angeles, but he could play in Houston. Getting him and Alex Freeland, the best Dodgers' infield prospect, would make a lot of sense for Houston.

It'd be weird to see the Astros make one, let alone two, trades with the Dodgers, but these sides do match up well.

Dodgers acquire Tarik Skubal from Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers opted not to trade Tarik Skubal after an offseason full of rumors, but they could change their mind by the trade deadline. They hope to be competitive, but what if they're not? Trading Skubal, knowing that he's likely gone as a free agent after the year anyway, would make sense in that world. If he were to become available, it'd be hard to envision any team outbidding the Dodgers for his services.

This package would be substantial. Emmet Sheehan can replace Skubal in Detroit's rotation, and while he'll never be Skubal, he could easily be an All-Star in the not-too-distant future. Josue De Paula is the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect, and he could be ready to debut sometime next season. Mike Sirota gets overlooked, but he's a top 100 prospect whose stock is only rising. Christian Zazueta is another rising star in the prospect ranks, and while he's still far away from debuting, it's hard not to like his potential.

Getting four exciting youngsters for just a couple of months of a player who is likely going to depart after the year anyway isn't the worst consolation prize for Detroit. The deal depends on whether Detroit is in the postseason race or not, but again, if Skubal becomes available, it's hard to imagine him anywhere else but Los Angeles as a member of the Dodgers.