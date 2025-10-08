Watch Aaron Judge's signature Yankees playoff moment from every possible angle

Aaron Judge is one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, but it's difficult for some to acknowledge that because of his postseason struggles. Judge has had some important moments in October, but for the most part, it's been far more bad than good. It isn't only his fault that the New York Yankees have come up short routinely in October, but it's hard for any team to win it all when its best player is a consistent no-show when it matters most.

Judge appears bound to change that this time around. The strikeout in Game 1 of the ALDS was a terrible look, but he had six hits in his first nine at-bats in this series against the Toronto Blue Jays before he came up in a massive spot in Game 3. New York's season was on the line, and Judge represented the tying run.

Rather than come up small, Judge came through with one of the biggest hits of his career thus far.

It was a titanic three-run blast that clanked off the left field foul pole, tying the game at six apiece in the fourth inning. Who knows how the game will end, but for Judge, this counts as nothing short of a signature moment, and one he desperately needed.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Aaron Judge's home run looks even better from alternate angles

The regular broadcast shot showed just about everything fans could want to see, yet somehow, the alternate angles of the blast look even sweeter.

Aaron Judge meets the moment. A 3-run HR hits high off the foul pole. The Yankees have tied the game. pic.twitter.com/vhzALmPTLp — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) October 8, 2025

This view shows just where on the left field foul pole that ball hit. It was absolutely crushed.

ALL RISE!!! Aaron Judge 3-run HR to tie the game in the 4th ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EIKq1b9xjC — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 8, 2025

How Aaron Judge's game-tying homer looked from the stands at Yankee Stadium 😤 pic.twitter.com/5aoboXDZTC — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2025

Understandably, the sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium erupted at Judge's signature moment. They had been waiting for years for their MVP to come through in a moment like this in a situation like that, and they got what they wished for. You can hear the initial reaction after contact, and then the second crowd pop after it hits the pole. Truly a special moment.

Judge didn't want to show off after hitting a ball that could've gone foul, but from the moment it hit the pole, he got to enjoy his moment. He flipped his bat and made it clear that he had arrived to his dugout before calmly completing his trot.

For 6ft 7in Aaron Judge to hit THAT 99.7mph pitch in THAT location for a homer is absolutely incredible.



Wow.

pic.twitter.com/9v3rA6VpsS — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 8, 2025

This last angle is perhaps the most impressive. The pitch came in at just a shade under 100 mph, and it was inside. Turning on that pitch, especially as a hitter at Judge's size, is ridiculous, and goes to show why he is the hitter he is.

Aaron Judge finally enjoys memorable postseason moment

Judge had been hitting better this postseason than he had in past Octobers, but he was consistently hitting singles and had not come up clutch in a big spot at all. Hitting singles is cool, but Aaron Judge is Aaron Judge because he has game-changing power.

A moment like this, paired with all of the hits Judge has had this postseason, vindicates him to an extent he has yet to be vindicated in October. Don't get me wrong - the strikeout in Game 1 will be memorable if the Yankees fail to complete the series comeback - but Yankees fans can look more at the pitching than they had previously knowing that their superstar finally looked like a superstar in a moment than mattered.

Whether the Yankees win the series or not, it's good to see Judge have the moment he, and Yankees fans needed to see him have. Hopefully, these superstar-esque moments can start to come in bunches now for one of the best players of this generation.