Alex Bregman's opt-out comes with glaring risks the Red Sox can't ignore

Alex Bregman did what most baseball pundits expected on Monday, officially opting out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. Had the veteran third baseman opted into the final two years of his deal, it would've paid him $80 million with $40 million in deferred money. While Bregman will more than likely receive a larger offer in free agency given the market for top-tier corner infield talent, it'd be surprising if that came with a $40 million AAV to match. What Bregman and his agent Scott Boras are searching for this winter is job security, something his contract with the Red Sox did not provide past 2027.

Bregman's emergence with the 2025 Red Sox is what gave Craig Breslow the confidence to trade then-franchise icon Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in the first place. That trade was, understandably, met with questions and fury from Red Sox fans who didn't see the bigger picture. Boston was a better team with Bregman manning third base, and dealing Devers gave top Red Sox prospects like Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell a clear path to the majors without being overshadowed.

In a vacuum, Bregman's leadership and on-field accomplishments this season are why the Red Sox should consider bringing him back, if he and Boras are open to a reunion. However, Boston shouldn't ignore the simple fact that they have other options, and there's an argument to be made that those options could be better for their long-term success.

Red Sox shouldn't feel pressured to re-sign Alex Bregman

There's an easy case to be made about why re-signing Bregman is in the Red Sox best interest. I am by no means suggesting it'd be a bad development if Boston re-signed Bregman at a price tag that works for both sides. That being said, the demand around baseball for a player with the attributes of a Bregman is expected to be high, and it may not be the best use of Fenway Sports Group's money.

Bregman played in just 114 games this season, as he was sidelined with an injury for much of the summer. In those 114 games, he had 3.5 bWAR and played excellent defense. Down the stretch, though, Bregman's bat suffered. He slashed just 250/.341/.386 in 261 plate appearances after the All-Star Break. This is the second time since 2021 he's had an abbreviated season due to injury. While that's a large sample size, the Red Sox have to consider whether Bregman's best (and healthiest) days are behind him before signing the 31-year-old to the long-term deal he desires. Frankly, these are similar red flags that caused Boston to sign Bregman to a short-term deal with high upside to begin with.

How the Red Sox could replace Alex Bregman on the fly

Again, re-signing Bregman is the best-case scenario for Boston's offseason, especially at third base. However, there are plenty of alternatives they ought to consider. These alternatives arguably fit the Red Sox timeline and interest better than chaining themselves to him for the foreseeable future.

If Bregman is off the board, the Red Sox could sign Eugenio Suárez to a short-term deal similar to the one they gave his predecessor just last year. Suárez is two years older than Bregman, so he could be open to such a deal later in the offseason. If the Red Sox want a long-term option at third who isn't Bregman, they could pitch the younger Bo Bichette to switch positions. Bichette played primarily shortstop for the rival Blue Jays last season, but he doesn't project to play there long term. At third base, his lack of range wouldn't be nearly as much of an issue. Then, there are unknown solutions from NPB, such as Munetaka Murakami or Kazuma Okamoto, who are set to enter the market this winter as well.

Bregman's decision to opt out was likely the right one. He is the best third baseman available in a weaker market. But that doesn't mean the Red Sox have to play along, especially if they can spend some of the money they'd be forced to give him elsewhere.