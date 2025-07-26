Astros can have only one response to Mariners' early deadline statement

After a slow start to the 2025 season, the Houston Astros are five games up in the AL West and looking like potential favorites to win the pennant — again. That said, even as players come off the IL and the lineup takes shape, there is room for improvement. We can expect GM Dana Brown to search far and wide for upgrades.

Among the most popular hypothetical targets in Houston is Eugenio Suárez. The 34-year-old third baseman is enjoying a career year with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's currently tied for fourth in MLB in home runs with 36, boasting an impressive .908 OPS with 87 RBI in 373 at-bats.

Arizona is expected to sell and Suárez, on an expiring contract, fully expects to change cities in the coming days. Several contenders have been connected to the power-hitting righty, with Houston among them, per MLB insider Francys Romero.

The Astros are also showing interest in Eugenio Suárez and have a deep enough farm system to back a potential trade, per industry sources. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) July 25, 2025

The Astros have "a deep enough farm system to back a potential trade," along with the motivation to upgrade at third base following Isaac Paredes' recent hamstring strain, which could sideline him for an extended period of time.

Want more motivation? Well, Houston's biggest divisional threat, the Seattle Mariners, just fired the starting gun on MLB trade season with a blockbuster trade for one of Suárez's Arizona teammates, Josh Naylor.

Mariners' Josh Naylor trade gives Astros every reason to swipe Eugenio Suárez

Houston is trending in the right direction health-wise after a spate of injuries early in the season. Yordan Álvarez and Jeremy Peña are both inching closer to a return, which will meaningfully elevate an already-potent offense. The Astros are better positioned than most teams, even without a huge swing at the deadline.

Still, Brown and the front office need to hit the ground running in Suárez negotiations. The volume of interest and potential suitors is bound to drive up the price. Houston can't get too reckless when it comes to adding a 34-year-old rental with strikeout issues, but Suárez's power is a real tool. Putting him and Álvarez in the heart of the lineup will leave most pitching staffs trembling — especially in October.

Paredes should get back in time for the postseason, but he's flexible enough to move around the infield and occupy either second or first base. With Jose Altuve already comfortable in left field and Christian Walker performing well below expectations, it shouldn't be hard for Houston to find space for both Paredes and Suárez once the playoffs arrive.

Mariners might be Houston's biggest threat in the AL pennant race

The American League has its share of contenders. Toronto has the best record in MLB right now. Detroit held that crown for months and still has the combination of pitching and coaching necessary to do damage in October. The Yankees, Red Sox and Rangers can't be ignored either. But right now, it's fair to say Seattle is enemy No. 1 in Houston, and it goes way beyond normal rivalry lines.

On paper, this M's team is shaping up quite well. We know Seattle will also take a gander at Suárez in the next few days, so that's even more reason for Houston to jump the line expeditiously and guarantee his arrival on friendly soil. Seattle's offense takes a huge step forward with the Josh Naylor trade. With Cal Raleigh on an MVP trajectory and Julio Rodríguez starting to figure things out, the M's will hit in the playoffs. Combine that with a lights-out rotation, and the Mariners are only "quietly" lurking because folks tend to overlook the small markets.

Houston will be a threat with or without Suárez, but it's always better to have the All-Star who might end the season atop the home run leaderboard.