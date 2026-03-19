Best landing spots for Wilyer Abreu and 7 rising MLB stars on the trade block

With Opening Day around the corner, trade possibilities are – to put it lightly – unlikely this time of year. MLB teams would rather work the evil they know than a player who's either been playing in the World Baseball Classic, or is no longer wanted by another contender before the season even begins.

However, there are some exceptions. Look no further than Wilyer Abreu (who we'll get to). Abreu has been floated in trade talks all winter, but the Red Sox haven't wavered on his asking price despite a crowded outfield. That could change, whether it be now or the trade deadline. The same can be said of any number of young players with star potential in the not-so-distant future.

CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

Houston Astros v Washington Nationals | G Fiume/GettyImages

CJ Abrams has been floated in trade rumors all winter long. I don't really get it, but I'm not the Washington Nationals front office. Abrams is just 25 years old and has a few years left on his contract. By all accounts, Abrams is an excellent teammate, and a player on the rise who plays a demanding shortstop position.

Abrams has three straight seasons with a bWAR over 3.4. In each of those campaigns, his OPS has increased as well.

Season bWAR OPS 2023 3.5 .712 2024 3.4 .747 2025 3.4 .748

If this is Abrams ceiling, it's not a bad place to be. The kid seems to have his head screwed on tight. When he was asked about a potential trade, he hardly seemed phased.

“I’ve been traded before,” Abrams, 25, said. “The rumors and stuff … if it happens, it happens. You’ve just got to keep working.”

A trade could be in Abrams future, if not now then definitely at the deadline. There are plenty of teams that could come knocking, including San Francisco Giants, who tried to trade for him this winter.

CJ Abrams landing spot: San Francisco Giants

Mark Vientos, New York Mets

New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Once upon a time, the New York Mets tabbed Mark Vientos as their next Pete Alonso. Now that Alonso is gone, New York should not expect the same sort of production out of Vientos. Instead, the slugging designated hitter is coming off the worst season of his career in 2025. He's unreliable in the field, as well, which doesn't help his chances of getting consistent playing time.

Vientos is hitting just .040 this spring. The Mets are counting on him to revive a once-promising career. It should be noted that young players go through this from time to time. If a stint in the minor leagues were an option, it might benefit Vientos. But it sounds like manager Carlos Mendoza is counting on Vientos to fix his swing and contribute right away.

“We’re not putting too much into results right now,” Mendoza emphasized. “The biggest thing for him is just continue to see the ball well, continue to make hard contact, and continue to work hard defensively."

At this rate, a trade seems more likely than not. The Mets have better internal options, not to mention the numerous hitters available via free agency or trade. The Chicago Cubs, who could be without Seiya Suzuki on Opening Day, could use a short-term DH option in the meantime. Vientos wouldn't be a bad fit, but it doesn't offer him the same career prospects as staying in Queens.

Mark Vientos landing spot: Chicago Cubs

Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers v St. Louis Cardinals | Scott Kane/GettyImages

Whatever Nolan Gorman has been doing the last two seasons, he needs to try the opposite. The once-promising third base prospect is still an above-average player defensively, but just barely. His OPS has dipped below .700 each of the last few seasons.

Gorman has played much better in 2026 spring training. While all the attention has rightly been on the WBC, Gorman has perfected his approach in the box, most notably with his movement right up until the ball is delivered.

"There’s a noticeable difference in just how I’m landing, how early I’m getting down, the moves I’m making to the ball," Gorman told Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "When you can control your body in the box, I think Barry Bonds says it a lot. ‘Just control everything.’ The move. The strike zone. Everything. When you can do that and be in a good position to hit, you’re going to have a lot more success."

Gorman should have a runway at third base for the Cardinals this season. They're going nowhere fast, and Chaim Bloom wants to see which players he can build around. However, should Bloom choose to move forward without Gorman, there are plenty of teams in need of a third base upgrade – including the Detroit Tigers.

Nolan Gorman landing spot: Detroit Tigers

Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Few players need a fresh start more than Triston Casas. After a breakout season in 2023 in which he hit 21 home runs and played reliable first base at age 23, Casas hasn't been able to stay healthy and his production has dipped as a result. The numbers don't lie.

Season Games played bWAR 2023 132 2.2 2024 63 0.6 2025 29 -0.9

To call Casas a star at this juncture is a bit of a stretch. However, if he can stay on the field and regain that same 20-plus power he showcased in 2023, then perhaps he could find himself again. For now, that'll likely have to happen on a losing team. So, why not the Washington Nationals? Washington's current first base options are Andrés Chaparro and Luis Garcia Jr. There's no harm in letting Casas compete.

Triston Casas landing spot: Washington Nationals

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dalton Rushing was one of the top catching prospects in baseball. He likely still would be, were it not for the one year of big-league service. Rushing is too good for Triple-A, but he's stuck sitting behind Will Smith on a stacked Dodgers team. So, LA's best option would be to trade Rushing elsewhere to add to a position of need.

The Dodgers need help in the outfield or at starting pitcher. If we're leaning towards the first option, I'd suggest the Boston Red Sox as a potential suitor. Boston has loads of outfield depth – as you'll notice below – and the Dodgers could use an extra outfielder. One of Jarren Duren or Wilyer Abreu could be available for the right price.

Another plausible landing spot is the Pittsburgh Pirates, which feature Joey Bart and Henry Davis at catcher. If you're asking 'who?', you're right to do so.

Baseball-reference projects Rushing to have an OPS under .700, but also receive nearly 300 plate appearances in 2026. That's not bad for a backup catcher, but Rushing can be so much more than that.

Dalton Rushing landing spot: Boston Red Sox or Pittsburgh Pirates

Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees | Elsa/GettyImages

Speaking of hot spring trainings, Jasson Dominguez has to be near the top of any list for breakout performers in the 2026 MLB season. The only issue for Dominguez is that he is on the outside looking in at the Yankees outfield. Dominguez projects as primarily a corner outfielder, and not a flexible one at that.

Dominguez is 5-9. He has the power of a Giancarlo Stanton-esque player, but he hasn't been that so far. In part, that's the problem. Until Dominguez proves he can become an everyday MLB power hitter, he will not be that. At this point, he's just barely a double-digit home run hitter. He hit 10 last season, and isn't on the cusp of greatness by any means.

But if there were a team that could use Dominguez's outfield talent, it'd be one that needs power added to their lineup and has room for improvement. Dominguez is destined to play for a contender, but just not the Yankees. Thus, why not the Cleveland Guardians?

Cleveland's outfield has been a black hole of sorts since the start of last season. The Guardians could use some help in that department, as they had a collective OPS under .700 last year. Dominguez would be a phenomenal addition.

Jasson Dominguez landing spot: Cleveland Guardians

Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Just a few years ago, the Yankees never would've considered trading Anthony Volpe. He was deemed the shortstop of the future – perhaps their next Derek Jeter. While Volpe's had his moments in MLB, especially defensively, he took a step back in 2025. The gold glove winner's WAR was cut in half last season. The Yankees can't have that, and could instead move on from Volpe in favor of a more consistent player at the position.

Season bWAR OPS 2023 3.3 .666 2024 3.4 .657 2025 1.6 .663

As you can see, the vast majority of Volpe's value comes from his defense. Shortstop is a tough position to play, and Volpe covers the middle of the infield better than most. However, if he's to live up to his full potential, the Yankees will want to see more from him at the plate. Your average OPS is over .700. Volpe hasn't come close to achieving that.

There are plenty of teams that might take a chance on Volpe. Not everyone can achieve greatness in New York City, especially not when they're anointed before reaching the big leagues. The Atlanta Braves make a lot of sense as a possible landing spot. Mauricio Dubon is their starting shortstop. Ozzie Albies, fresh off an impressive World Baseball Classic, will hit free agency in the next couple of years.

Volpe can play each position. It's worth a call for Atlanta, especially if Volpe continues to struggle.

Anthony Volpe landing spot: Atlanta Braves

Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox

2026 World Baseball Classic - Championship - Venezuela v United States | Gene Wang - Capture At Media/GettyImages

After an incredible World Baseball Classic, Venezuela star Wilyer Abreu increased his trade value tenfold. Abreu, who has at least three years left on his contract and is still in his arbitration years with the Boston Red Sox, showed a different side of his game with a powerful stroke during the WBC. If that carries into the regular season, odds are the Red Sox won't want to trade him. But Boston's outfield depth is unparalleled, which gives them an opportunity to build at other positions.

Abreu, much like Volpe, earns most of his value defensively. However, unlike Volpe, Abreu has displayed some power and has the potential to be a 20-home run player. If the World Baseball Classic was any indication, his best days are ahead of him, and the Red Sox would be wise to cash in on his momentum while they have the chance.

ESPN mocked an Abreu trade to the New York Mets in exchange for Brett Baty. This is the sort of Abreu trade Boston would consider, as the Red Sox would prefer an MLB-ready player back in return. Baty has plenty of experience at third base and had a 2.3 fWAR last season – a similar number to Abreu.

Wilyer Abreu landing spot: New York Mets