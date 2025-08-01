Cubs might make deadline disaster even worse with desperate pitching reunion

The Chicago Cubs' trade deadline was largely underwhelming. The second-best record in MLB typically constitutes an aggressive approach to the deadline, but Jed Hoyer made a few tweaks on the margins and tapped out. With Kyle Tucker's free agency looming large on the horizon, Chicago's inability (or unwillingness) to push chips in left fans drowning in pessimism.

That's not to say the Cubs didn't do anything. Willi Castro can play all over the field and plug a number of holes for Chicago — primarily at third base if Matt Shaw's recent surge proves unsustainable. Taylor Rogers is a nice bullpen add. Michael Soroka is, technically, a starting arm. But Chicago needed help in the rotation in a big way and Hoyer failed to deliver.

Now, Chicago will have scant opportunities to add starting arms before October. Cubs fans are looking to a thin free agent pool and wincing in pain. One potential "solution" just became available and, well, it's real nightmare fodder.

The New York Yankees released Marcus Stroman on Friday after he posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 39.0 innings this season.

Former Cubs All-Star Marcus Stroman hits free agency after Yankees release

Stroman was an All-Star with Chicago in 2023, when he put up a 3.95 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 27 appearances (25 starts). That season was very much a tale of two halves for Stroman, who was sizzling through the midsummer months, only to fall off dramatically after the All-Star break. By the end of it, Chicago was happy to let him sign in New York.

The breakup with Chicago was a bit messy, but Stroman spent two of his best years in a Cubs uniform. He's comfortable at Wrigley Field and he still knows a lot of the organizational brass. Might there be a bridge to cross there? Cubs fans will certainly entertain the idea, for better or worse, given the state of the rotation.

Javier Assad is currently rehabbing in the minors and should be back with the MLB squad soon, so that will help. But unless Chicago feels good relying on the likes of Michael Soroka and Ben Brown for depth, a veteran arm with pedigree like Stroman could appeal to the front office. He ought to sign cheap.

Cubs should avoid Marcus Stroman reunion like the plague

Chicago really missed the boat at the trade deadline. Not adding a dependable, postseason-ready arm might haunt Jed Hoyer for a long time. But just because the Cubs whiffed at the trade deadline, that does not mean Chicago needs to reach out of desperation. Stroman is accomplished, sure, but there's every reason to think the heights of 2023 are unattainable at this stage.

Stroman was a disaster in limited appearances for the Yankees this season. He relies heavily on his sinker and can still pitch to ground-ball contact, but Stroman's metrics are in the toilet across the board. Per Baseball Savant, he's in the third percentile for hard-hit rate, the 15th percentile for barrel rate and the 14th percentile for exit velocity. He is getting clobbered early and often, almost always walking a tightrope with multiple runners on base.

The allure of a Stroman reunion is understandable, but he doesn't make the Cubs better. Point blank. Hoyer needs to steer clear.