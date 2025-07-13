Eugenio Suarez trade hint puts Yankees at a huge disadvantage

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the National League's most disappointing teams this season. Things have gone so poorly for them, in fact, that there appears to be a good chance of them being trade deadline sellers. If they go in that direction, Eugenio Suarez, a veteran on an expiring contract, feels like a lock to get dealt.

The New York Yankees have a clear hole at third base and would presumably love to acquire the slugging third baseman. But based on what Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting the Diamondbacks would want in a Suarez trade, the odds are likely stacked against New York.

"They are making starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez and first baseman Josh Naylor available," Nightengale wrote in his Sunday column. "They are all free agents after the season. The D-backs are searching for young pitching in return."

With Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly set to hit free agency after the year, it makes sense that the Diamondbacks are seeking young pitching in return if they trade Suarez. The problem for the Yankees is that they simply can't match a team like the Seattle Mariners in that regard.

Yankees face uphill battle in Eugenio Suarez pursuit

The Yankees have a slew of exciting pitching prospects headlined by Carlos Lagrange, Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, but the odds of any of them being ready for 2026 Opening Day are slim to none. The Diamondbacks might be sellers now, but with a strong core in place, they're likely going to attempt to compete in 2026. With that in mind, it'd make sense for them to prioritize getting pitchers who could help them sooner rather than later.

That's where a team like the Mariners, a team Nightengale says would be interested in re-acquiring Suarez, comes in. Seattle won't trade the likes of George Kirby, Bryan Woo or Bryce Miller for just a couple of months of Suarez, but they're so rich with depth to the point where they can part with one of Logan Evans or Emerson Hancock and not really miss a beat.

Yankees have unlikely path to acquire Eugenio Suarez

While the prospects who have yet to debut might not satisfy Arizona's wishes, the Yankees do have pitching they can conceivably part with that the Diamondbacks would be happy to acquire. Will Warren, for example, has shown flashes of brilliance and would come with several years of club control. Cam Schlittler really impressed in his MLB debut and could be a great get for the Diamondbacks.

Would the Yankees be willing to part with either hurler for just a couple of months of Suarez, especially given the injuries they're dealing with in their rotation? Probably not. A willingness to do so, though, could be what puts them back in the driver's seat over the Mariners.

Perhaps the Diamondbacks are in love with one of the lower-level pitching prospects the Yankees have to offer, and perhaps the Yankees can tack on enough value with a guy like Ben Hess, for example, to get a deal done. If the Mariners are willing to offer MLB-ready pitching talent, though, the Yankees will have a tough time acquiring Suarez, and that'll make it really tough for them to fill their third-base hole.