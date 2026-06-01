Every major MLB trade candidate's dream deadline landing spot

The next wave of deals will test whether teams prioritize immediate impact or long-term roster building as the deadline approaches.

With two months until the MLB trade deadline, contenders are positioning themselves to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for October dominance.

With roughly two months until the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3, the contenders and pretenders are beginning to separate in the standings. Several teams will be aggressive in the weeks ahead as they look to challenge the two-time reigning champs in Los Angeles and set up deep October runs.

FanSided's own Chris Landers recently ranked the best realistic trade candidates on the market. Let's hand-pick dream landing spots for the top 10.

RHP Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize - Detroit Tigers | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dream destination: Milwaukee Brewers

Casey Mize has been Detroit's best non-Skubal pitcher this season, with a 2.27 ERA and 2.38 FIP. He has 49 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. A recent groin injury halted his momentum, but as far as rentals go, few popular trade candidates are actually performing better than Mize right now. There are aces with gaudier reputations and more accolades, but his stuff has never been sharper. The righty looks like he can lead a rotation.

Milwaukee almost never looks outside the organization for help, but a Mize trade could help shore up their rotation. The Brewers, trending toward another NL Central crown, elevate their staff and maximize individual performance better than any organization in MLB.

LHP Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray - San Francisco Giants | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Dream destination: St. Louis Cardinals

San Francisco probably needs to pay down some of Robbie Ray's $25 million expiring contract, but the southpaw was an All-Star last season and a Cy Young winner in 2021. He receives the benefit of the doubt, despite an unreliable performance to date in 2026. The Giants' horrible vibes don't help anyone.

The Cardinals would offer Ray a change of scenery and a chance to join one of the most exciting young teams in baseball. There's a whole new energy to this St. Louis squad — a youthful exuberance. Ray would bring veteran mentorship and postseason experience to a fledgling staff, hopefully stabilizing a Cardinals rotation that is still quite weak compared to other NL contenders.

RHP Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals

Michael Wacha - Kansas City Royals | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Dream destination: Philadelphia Phillies

Kansas City has several veteran arms who could draw serious interest at the deadline. Michael Wacha is 34, with an additional year of club control on his contract. He has carried over his success from last season, with a 3.23 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 12 starts and 75.1 innings in 2026. Wacha mixes locations and speeds effectively, with a killer changeup as his signature weapon.

He's slightly outperforming his metrics right now, but Wacha can provide valuable stability for a deeper rotation in Philadelphia. He'd be able to pitch behind two bonafides aces in Cristopher Sánchez and Zack Wheeler, with the chance to compete for the postseason without being front-and-center on the marquee. Right now, one of Aaron Nola or Andrew Painter would need to pitch meaningful innings for Philly in October. Wacha can change that.

LHP Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Dream destination: San Diego Padres

It seems reductive, but Aroldis Chapman started to aim his pitches and address long-running command issues last season. The result? He's now the most dominant closer in the AL, with 0.48 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. Should Boston's slide continue, the Red Sox could get a nice little haul for the 38-year-old southpaw, who's on an expiring contract.

As for "dream destination," it really depends on what Chapman values at this point in his career. Does he want to pitch the ninth inning consistently and really anchor a bullpen? Or does he want to compete for a World Series and round out arguably the most dominant bullpen in modern MLB history? Chapman setting up Mason Miller, with Jason Adam (0.90 ERA), Adrian Morejon (3.90 ERA) and Bradgley Rodríguez (1.63 ERA) also pitching high-leverage spots, could make San Diego unhittable late in games.

RHP Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo - Kansas City Royals | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Dream destination: Chicago Cubs

Seth Lugo is 36 years old and he's still doing his thing, pitching to contact with dexterous variations on his fastball and curve, with an arsenal that can stretch as deep as eight-plus distinct offerings. He has a 3.55 ERA and 3.13 FIP despite his inflated WHIP (1.35) and low strikeout totals.

Lugo has at least one more year on his contract, so the Cubs can look to him for multiple postseason runs despite his advanced age. The righty's skill set is such that an elite defense is optimal; no team cleans up behind their pitchers better than Chicago, especially on the infield.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi - Texas Rangers | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dream destination: San Diego Padres

Nathan Eovaldi was damn near unhittable last season, with a 1.73 ERA across 22 starts. He's more vulnerable this go-around, up to a 3.93 ERA, but he has also jacked up his whiff (31.5) and chase (36.9) rates. His stuff still plays. Under club control through the 2027 season, Eovaldi is an ideal short-term stopgap for a Padres team in desperate need of top-shelf arms.

San Diego's offense is still emerging from its early-season slumber, but with a shutdown bullpen and no shortage of star power, it's easy to believe in the Padres as a primary challenger to Los Angeles in the NL — especially if the rotation can find that next gear. If Eovaldi wants to play meaningful baseball, the Padres can oblige.

OF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Jarren Duran - Boston Red Sox | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Dream destination: Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are all over the map this season, but there's plenty of excitement to be found. Elly De La Cruz has taken his MVP-level leap. Sal Stewart is a wagon. JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe are smashing expectations. With Edwin Arroyo earning his big league call-up and other talented prospects on the way, Cincy is primed to take off in the near future.

Jarren Duran reinforces an upstart Reds lineup, adding another thrilling speed and power element behind De La Cruz. If Cincy's rotation starts living up to its billing, led by emerging Cy Young candidate Chase Burns, then Duran could be joining a real sleeping giant in the National League — with two additional years of cheap club control, to boot.

RHP Sandy Alcántara, Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcántara - Miami Marlins | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Dream destination: Chicago Cubs

Sandy Alcántara came out of the gate strong this season, only to hit more turbulence, which has been a theme of his ongoing Marlins tenure. How Miami even kept him to this point, where Alcántara is pitching for a last-place team in the final year of his deal, is unclear. A trade is long overdue, but Alcántara should (finally) land with a new club in the coming months.

The former Cy Young winner is still a phenomenal ground-ball pitcher, leaning heavily on his sinker and changeup. That Cubs defense would help a lot, and methinks Alcántara looks better more generally on a team as capable of providing run support as Chicago.

RHP Freddy Peralta, New York Mets

Freddy Peralta - New York Mets | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dream destination: Toronto Blue Jays

The Mets are the second-most expensive team in MLB and the eighth-worst in terms of record; this season has become an abject disaster. The Bo Bichette signing, which felt like such a coup at the time, has gone bust fantastically. That Marcus Semien trade might've been the single worst move of last winter. David Stearns has completely fumbled this roster after landing Juan Soto in 2025 free agency.

If one major move from last offseason has worked out for the Mets, it's the Freddy Peralta trade. He has a 3.55 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 66.0 innings. If New York bottoms out, however, Peralta could be better served helping Toronto turn its season around. He'd get to pitch behind Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease and Trey Yesavage in the playoffs, on a Blue Jays team that was just in the World Series (and that has plenty of money to re-sign Peralta as a free agent).

LHP Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dream destination: Los Angeles Dodgers

Detroit has plummeted to the bottom of the AL standings as Tarik Skubal recovers from elbow surgery. He's due back soon, however, and the Tigers will almost certainly receive a major haul if the two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner is made available.

If Skubal has too much self-respect to "want" the Dodgers, which feels like the easy way out, then he has my respect. But in reality, going to a premier organization with an endless payroll, great infrastructure and a ton of talent sounds pretty great. If Skubal "wants" to win the World Series, he has better than even odds in Los Angeles, which can't be said for any other team.

More MLB news and analysis: