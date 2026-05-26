This Dodgers-Tigers trade for Tarik Skubal would wrap up the National League pennant

This deal would give the Dodgers arguably the deepest rotation in MLB and all but guarantee their path to the World Series.

As if the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't super-powered enough, Hollywood has emerged as a prime landing spot for Tarik Skubal if the slumping Detroit Tigers decide to blow it up at the trade deadline.

It makes, unfortunately, way too much sense. Los Angeles has endless financial flexibility, a talent-rich farm system and, most important of all, the major-market appeal to retain Skubal as a free agent next winter. Here's what a deal could look like.

Dodgers-Tigers trade to send Tarik Skubal to the West Coast

Clean and simple. The Dodgers cough up two premium prospects in Zhyir Hope and River Ryan, both of whom could be staples of Detroit's MLB roster as soon as this season. Dalton Rushing, meanwhile, was L.A.'s top prospect until he graduated to the Majors. He's enjoying a titanic season at the plate, but he's blocked from regular playing time by Will Smith (and, to a lesser extent, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman).

Amid the ongoing injury troubles of Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, the Dodgers add arguably the best pitcher in MLB — a back-to-back Cy Young winner in the prime of his career, with a rock-solid postseason track record to boot.

Why the Dodgers say yes

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This is probably overkill for a half-season of Skubal guaranteed, especially since he's coming off of elbow surgery. Pretty much no other team can really justify an outgoing package this rich, but the Dodgers aren't other teams. Los Angeles still has talented prospects out the wazoo after this trade, especially in the outfield, with a veteran roster already loaded to the gills with All-Stars on long-term contracts. The Dodgers are uniquely prepared to accept this risk.

Moreover, while Skubal re-signing is not a certainty, no team has proven capable (or willing) to outbid Los Angeles at the top tier of free agency in recent years. The Dodgers won the Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes without incident. Does it change for American-born superstars? Not really: Kyle Tucker happily took the high-AAV, short-term contract from L.A. despite a more secure, long-term offer on the table from Toronto, a team that very nearly dethroned Los Angeles mere months prior in the World Series.

The Dodgers can operate with reasonable confidence that Skubal will at least strongly consider re-signing. This trade also effectively locks up the National League. Baseball can almost never be discussed in such certain terms, and sure, any number of weird, anomalous things could happen over the final months of the season. But Los Angeles has the most complete lineup and by far the most dominant top-to-bottom rotation in MLB with this trade — not to mention a bullpen that has been lights-out since Edwin Díaz's injury. And yes, that Edwin Díaz will return at some point.

Why the Tigers say yes

Dalton Rushing - Los Angeles Dodgers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Again, conventional wisdom tells us this is "too much" for the Dodgers to give up for a rental, even a rental as talented as Skubal. So by extension, this is a massive victory for the Tigers, even if trading Skubal would register as a huge bummer locally.

Rushing is the best-hitting catcher in the National League right now, he's just not playing regularly because of Smith. Detroit has an excellent backstop on hand in Dillon Dingler, but unlike the Dodgers, who are invested in Freeman at first base, the Tigers can easily shift Rushing over to the cold corner. He can replace the unreliable Spencer Torkelson and provide significant pop behind Kevin McGonigle in the Tigers lineup.

In just 80 at-bats this season, Rushing has seven homers and 17 RBI, with a sparkling .902 OPS and 153 OPS+. He's a bit of a jerk, but Tigers fans can probably get on board.

Hope is MLB Pipeline's 20th-ranked prospect nationally. The 21-year-old showed out at spring training and will almost certainly debut in 2027, if not sooner. He exhibits massive left-handed power, with speed, arm strength and defensive chops to spare in the outfield. Maybe the Tigers look at this haul and worry about their lineup becoming a bit too lefty-heavy, but Detroit should just take the talent and figure out the fit later. These are not platoon bats.

River Ryan is 27 years old and has dealt very recently with a major elbow injury, which makes him an unconventional "top prospect." But this is a dude who debuted with four electric starts in 2024 before Tommy John sidelined him, and now he looks fully back up to speed in the Minors, with an elite fastball-slider combo and strong secondary pitches that should hold up long term.

He's on the early side of his return timeline, but he has a 2.81 ERA with 21 strikeouts through 16.0 Triple-A innings this season. Ryan could believably "replace" Skubal in the Tigers rotation straight away. At worst, he's in the mix with a bullet come 2027, with a long club-controlled window. We know Detroit has a special aptitude for developing star pitchers, even on unconventional, late-blooming timelines. Just ask Tarik Skubal.

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