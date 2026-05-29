5 perfect trade fits for Jarren Duran ahead of the MLB trade deadline

Five teams stand out as ideal landing spots, each needing a boost in the outfield to improve their playoff chances this season.

Duran's improved performance over the last 10 games has teams looking to add his speed and power to their lineups.

The Boston Red Sox are likely sellers at the trade deadline, with outfielder Jarren Duran emerging as a key trade chip despite recent struggles.

The Boston Red Sox are dangerously close to "down and out" territory in the AL East, even with four months left in the MLB season. Craig Breslow made several catastrophic miscalculations when building this roster, and it does not seem like recovery is imminent.

If the Red Sox wind up selling at the trade deadline, All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran is a prime candidate to land elsewhere. Boston needs to relieve its outfield logjam, and Duran has long felt like the odd man out. He's struggling on the whole this season (.665 OPS), but the trends are positive. Over his past 10 games, Duran is 15-for-43 (.349) with four home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.141 OPS. Should he find himself on the block, these destinations make the most sense:

Chicago White Sox

Rikuu Nishida - Chicago White Sox | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Southsiders are the best story in MLB this season, and there's no reason to believe the White Sox can't maintain their current momentum. The lineup has considerable power up top and rotation is replete with talented and surprisingly productive young arms, led by a potential Cy Young contender in Davis Martin.

That said, Chicago could use some pop in the outfield. Rikuu Nishida is extremely fun and immensely likable, but he's just not enough of a threat at the plate. Nor is Luisangel Acuña, despite all of Chris Getz's offseason proselytizing. Meanwhile, the Andrew Benintendi era has reached its logical endpoint, at least insofar as needing to play him every day.

Duran would arrive with a couple extra years of club control and at a cheap arbitration rate. If the White Sox are finally serious about winning baseball games and sneaking into October, Duran could move the needle considerably in the right direction.

Houston Astros

Yordan Álvarez - Houston Astros | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Houston continues to fight an uphill battle early in the season, but this is a veteran team with a lot of talent (and a lot of money on the books). The Astros probably want to get back into the Wild Card hunt, which is still imminently feasible in the wide-open American League.

The Astros aren't looking to dole out huge contracts nowadays, but Duran is affordable and controllable, all while filling a clear need in the outfield. Cam Smith still hasn't found his power consistently at the MLB level and Taylor Trammell's recent explosion won't last. Jake Myers remains very fast, but he's a nonfactor at the plate.

Simply put: it won't be hard for Houston to find a spot for Duran in their outfield. If the Astros can use the Duran trade to clear out some of their excess infield depth and better balance the roster around a bonafide MVP candidate in Yordan Álvarez, that's even better.

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. - San Diego Padres | David Frerker-Imagn Images

San Diego continues to win on the strength of its bullpen and a little luck, but it's hard not to fixate on the flaws of that roster. The Padres lack depth in the rotation and the lineup is oddly void of power, with usually bankable stars like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill all scuffling at the dish. In Tatis' case, he's still homerless in late May, which feels impossible.

The Padres could use a power-speed combo like Duran to spice things up, especially now that his bat is trending in the right direction. Gavin Sheets will slow down eventually and Ramón Laureano has not lived up to the expectations he set a year ago. It won't be difficult for the Padres to find a home for Duran in the corner outfield and reap the benefits.

The only challenge is coming up with the requisite prospect capital to pry him out of Boston, as Padres exec AJ Preller has severely depleted their farm system over the years. Thankfully, the Red Sox wouldn't be trading Duran at peak value. If the Padres can come up in Tarik Skubal talks, a Duran trade is plenty achievable.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna - Pittsburgh Pirates | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh has hit a rut and fallen to the bottom of the crowded NL Central standings. This is still a competitive team, with a lights-out rotation and more offensive firepower than in recent years. Brandon Lowe has been a genuine revelation, while Konnor Griffin continues to flash his superstar potential.

That said, the Buccos could use another meaty bat in the middle of the lineup. Duran is trending toward a more palatable career median, with enough value as a base-runner and defender to further appeal to the Pirates. He's excellent in either corner outfield spot — or he could straight-up replace Marcell Ozuna as DH, which is an instant and substantial upgrade.

The Pirates have shown their willingness to spend money and be aggressive in pursuit of winning. This young core is ready to go places and it won't stay together forever. Duran fits their timeline with a couple years of cheap control. His career .460 OPS at PNC Park is less than ideal, but that should course-correct with a larger sample size.

Philadelphia Phillies

Adolis García - Philadelphia Phillies | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Phillies are trending in the right direction under Don Mattingly behind the most dominant pitching staff in baseball and another MVP-caliber surge from Kyle Schwarber. That said, the Phillies are still deeply flawed in that their third-best hitter is probably Brandon Marsh. And, with all due respect to Brandon Marsh, the Phillies need some upgrades offensively.

What really ails Philadelphia right now is their inability to hit left-handed pitching. The four highest OPS (Schwarber, Harper, Marsh, Stott) hitters in their lineup are all lefties. Duran does not address that specific issue head-on, but at a certain point, the Phillies just need talent and production in whatever form it takes.

Adolis García (.599 OPS) is another one-year contract whiff from Dave Dombrowski in the corner outfield. Meanwhile, Justin Crawford is spiraling (.635 OPS) with an untenable groundball rate. Even if he's another lefty who can struggles against same-hand pitching, Duran would just be a huge boost for this current Phillies outfield.

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