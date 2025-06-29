Every major player in the Kyle Tucker trade just went deep — in the same game

So far, it's safe to say both the Houston Astros and the Chicago Cubs have benefited from the Kyle Tucker trade. This weekend was a prime opportunity for one side to take the lead over the other in regard to the deal with Tucker's Cubs set to play the Astros at Daikin Park. The Astros got the upper hand on Friday as Cam Smith and Isaac Paredes both had huge games while Tucker went 0-for-4, but Saturday's game has been different. Literally every position player involved has gone deep.

Cam Smith began the home run barrage in the third inning by launching a go-ahead two-run homer, but Tucker hit a three-run shot in the top of the fourth, as part of a seven-run inning for his new squad. Isaac Paredes joined the party by hitting a solo shot in the eighth, but by then, the game was all but decided in Chicago's favor.

This game and series have ultimately been a microcosm for how this deal has aged. The series is tied, and everyone from the deal is thriving. It truly does feel like a win-win for all parties.

The Cubs acquired Tucker hoping to win in 2025, and Tucker has been everything they could've asked for. He's performed like one of the best players in the game and has helped this Cubs offense take a major leap. At 49-34, the Cubs lead the NL Central and have looked like one of MLB's most dominant teams all season. Whether the Cubs hold onto him long-term remains to be seen, but given how this season has gone, it's hard to imagine them regretting the deal anytime soon.

The Astros traded Tucker, knowing they wouldn't re-sign him after the year, hoping to extend their contention window, and they've done just that. At 49-34, they lead the AL West and could easily make a run to the World Series, considering the lack of talent in the American League. Paredes has been rock solid for them at third base, and after a slow start to his career, Smith looks like a budding star. Both of these players have played instrumental roles in the team's success, especially lately. Trading Tucker hurts, but the Astros are still formidable now, and are better set up to win in the future.

Both of these teams are set up to have success now and in the future, and this deal is a huge reason why. All three of the position players involved in the transaction having huge games at the same time is really nothing new to either of these fan bases. It's just the latest example of this deal being a win-win.