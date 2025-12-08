Extension candidates Tigers, Cubs and contenders can secure by letting stars walk

Losing a star player to free agency is never fun. It almost always makes the team that the star player left worse for the short term, which no fan ever wants. However, losing a player to free agency isn't always the end of the world if management responds appropriately. The New York Yankees' response to losing Juan Soto last offseason is a prime example of that.

In fact, in the cases of these six stars, letting these superstars go could allow them to ensure that younger players on the rise get extensions, keeping them in town long-term.

Cubs can secure a Pete Crow-Armstrong extension by letting Kyle Tucker walk

Watching Kyle Tucker leave in free agency after the Chicago Cubs just traded for him around this time last year would not be a fun outcome, but it would come with a couple potential silver linings. First, letting Tucker walk would open up regular at-bats for one of Owen Caissie or Moises Ballesteros. I'm not saying those guys are Tucker or ever will be, but they're two of the most exciting position player prospects the Cubs have had in a while, and can be core pieces for them long-term. Letting Tucker go would also make it easier to pay Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The Cubs reportedly tried to extend Crow-Armstrong last offseason, but fell short of what he was asking for. After an All-Star campaign which saw him hit 31 home runs, steal 35 bases and play a Gold Glove center field, his price is much higher now than it was an offseason ago. Odds are, if the Cubs were to re-sign Tucker on the $300+ million, it'd be less likely that they'd give Crow-Armstrong the nine-figure deal he's going to be asking for.

As bad as losing Tucker would be, having Crow-Armstrong locked in long-term while giving Caissie and/or Ballesteros a chance to break out doesn't sound like the worst alternative.

Yankees can secure a Jazz Chisholm Jr. extension by letting Cody Bellinger walk

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

Despite Trent Grisham accepting his qualifying offer, the New York Yankees are on the prowl to re-sign Cody Bellinger, and it isn't hard to see why. It'd be hard for them to get better if they let Bellinger walk and replace him with an unreliable Jasson Dominguez or an unproven Spencer Jones. Bringing Bellinger back could have its share of repercussions, though.

Not only has he been wildly inconsistent in recent years offensively, but Bellinger is going to be commanding a lot of money. Of course, the Yankees can afford to re-sign Bellinger and make a slew of other moves, but owner Hal Steinbrenner has made it clear that the Yankees don't make as much money as people might think and that he would like to, one day, trim payroll. Knowing this, would the Yankees be willing to pay Bellinger now and pay Jazz Chisholm Jr. next winter?

Chisholm is entering his final season of club control. Not only is he three years younger than Bellinger, but he's one of the best second basemen in the league and is coming off arguably his best season. If the Yankees can only keep one or the other (which shouldn't be the case but very well might be), Chisholm would probably be my pick.

Phillies can secure a Jesus Luzardo extension by letting Ranger Suarez walk

The Philadelphia Phillies have two star free agents this offseason. Re-signing Kyle Schwarber is their top priority, as it should be, and that makes it more likely that Ranger Suarez will walk in free agency. Losing a starter of Suarez's caliber stings, but the Phillies would still have one of the National League's best rotations without him, and would have more money to extend Jesus Luzardo with.

Luzardo might not have the consistent track record Suarez does, but he quietly had a strong year for Philadelphia in 2025. The southpaw's 3.92 ERA might've been high-ish, but 20 of the 80 earned runs he allowed came in two especially rough outings. There's no excuse for those putrid performances, but Luzardo had a 2.15 ERA in 11 starts before the rough patch, and a 3.57 ERA in 19 starts after it. He was, for the most part, brilliant.

Luzardo is only 28 years old, so he's only a couple of years younger than Suarez right now, and since his track record isn't quite as strong, he might be able to be had for cheaper. Extending him now, before he becomes a free agent after 2026, would be wise, especially if Suarez leaves.

Mariners can secure a Colt Emerson extension by letting Eugenio Suarez walk

Seattle Mariners v Chicago Cubs | John E. Moore III/GettyImages

The Seattle Mariners have had a big start to their offseason, re-signing Josh Naylor and trading Harry Ford for Jose A. Ferrer, but their work should not be done. Adding to their lineup should be a priority, and that could mean re-signing Eugenio Suarez. Well, Suarez won't be cheap after launching 49 home runs, and given his streakiness, should the Mariners even want him back? The answer should be no, if a Colt Emerson extension is at all possible.

I know what you're thinking. Emerson has yet to play in a single MLB game, so signing him to an extension is incredibly risky. That's true! However, doing so could give the Mariners incredible bang for their buck with one of the game's best prospects. Emerson should be a staple on the left side of Seattle's infield long-term and can realistically contribute at the MLB level as soon as Opening Day, depending on how he performs in spring training.

Rushing into an extension can backfire, obviously, as Mariners fans saw with Evan White, but Emerson certainly has the look of a future star. Getting him at a discount rate could prove to be huge for Seattle, and letting Suarez go makes it easier to make that kind of commitment.

Red Sox can secure a Wilyer Abreu extension by letting Alex Bregman walk

Alex Bregman proved to be a great fit with the Boston Red Sox both on and off the field, but he'll also be 32 years of age after Opening Day. Boston should be willing to bring him back, but how large a commitment should they be making to a player whose best days might already be behind him? Letting him walk not only opens up a clear lane for top prospect Marcelo Mayer to slot in at the hot corner, but could also open more funds to extend Wilyer Abreu.

Abreu has quietly blossomed into one of the Red Sox's best players. He hit 22 home runs, drove in 69 runs, and won a Gold Glove award in 2025 despite playing in just 115 games. He's 26 years old with four years of control, so it's not as if Boston has to rush this, but signing Abreu now, could ensure he remains in Boston throughout his entire prime at a discounted rate.

The Red Sox have Roman Anthony and Ceddanne Rafaela locked in long-term, and would be wise to choose Abreu over Jarren Duran when picking their third outfielder of the future. Letting Bregman go might make ownership more willing to make the financial commitment necessary to get a deal done with Abreu, even though the Red Sox realistically should have no issues paying both of them and others.

Tigers can secure a Riley Greene extension by letting Tarik Skubal walk

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Detroit Tigers - Game Four | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

This is the big one. No Detroit Tigers fan should be rooting for Tarik Skubal to depart, but it'd be irresponsible to ignore that possibility with the soon-to-be free agent. Extending him should be Detroit's No. 1 priority, but with projections for Skubal's eventual deal coming at around 10 years for $400 million, how much of the Tigers roster can the team realistically keep around him, knowing Chris Illitch's frugalness?

Trading Skubal for a haul and then using some of the money that would've gone his way towards a Riley Greene extension might not be the worst outcome for the Tigers. Sure, Greene's inability to make consistent contact is incredibly frustrating at times, but he was just an All-Star who hit 36 home runs and received down-ballot MVP votes as a 24-year-old.

Greene is a really good player and still has a ton of room to grow. Ensuring that he's with the franchise for the long haul and that the Tigers don't risk losing him in free agency soon after losing Skubal would be the best course of action. They should pay him while they still can.