Fantasy baseball waiver wire targets: Mark Vientos is back, Robby Snelling has arrived

This has already been a wild 2026 season so far, and that's just as true for fantasy baseball as it is for the real-life version — it feels like potentially league-altering news drops on an almost daily basis, leaving managers scrambling just to try to keep up. But while that's all too often stemmed from injuries to big names, at least this week things are hectic for a more exciting reason, with several top prospects getting the call to the Majors.

Which up-and-coming names are worth targeting for your fantasy teams, and which should you ignore? All year long, our waiver wire recommendations are here to help guide you to a championship. Here's who we're eying at every position ahead of Week 8.

Catcher: Jesus Rodriguez, San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants | Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

Yahoo ownership: 3%

3% ESPN ownership: 2.4%

How impressive was Rodriguez's first week as a big-league catcher? So impressive that it (at least in part) convinced Buster Posey to part with incumbent starter Patrick Bailey. Daniel Susac will eat into playing time, but Rodriguez sure seems like he's going to be the 1A in San Francisco moving forward, and the fact that he can moonlight in the outfield as well should only help his volume. He won't hit near .500 forever, but he's showing a ton of discipline at the plate and he's tearing the cover off the ball. It's worth taking a shot on him in case this is anywhere near for real.

Deeper leagues: Joe Mack, Miami Marlins

First base: Andrew Vaughn, Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago White Sox v. Milwaukee Brewers | Aaron Gash/GettyImages

Yahoo ownership: 33%

33% ESPN ownership: 5.4%

Vaughn's 2026 season got sent sideways pretty much the moment it began, as a hamate injury knocked him out for all of April. He returned to the Milwaukee lineup this week, though, and he's picked up right where he left off last year, with four hits and a homer across his first 15 at-bats. You won't find many better bets for power on the waiver wire right now, and remember, this is a former No. 3 overall draft pick who seemed to unlock a new level upon being traded to the Brewers. There's some platoon risk, no doubt, but Milwaukee has played him against righties since his return from the IL, and if he hits, he'll play.

Deeper leagues: Casey Schmitt, San Francisco Giants

Second base: Brooks Lee, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Guardians | Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/GettyImages

Yahoo ownership: 38%

38% ESPN ownership: 19.8%

It took a while for Lee to warm up, but Minnesota is pot-committed to its former top-10 pick as the every-day shortstop, and he's finally paying off some of that faith so far in May. He's got an OPS over .800 for the month, flashing the potential for double-digit homers and steals without doing damage to your batting average. Plus, he's going to be in the lineup accruing counting stats every day, and he's eligible across second, shortstop and third base. There isn't a ton of ceiling here, but the floor seems reasonably high.

Deeper leagues: Nick Antonacci, Chicago White Sox

Third base: Mark Vientos, New York Mets

New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Yahoo ownership: 8%

8% ESPN ownership: 4.4%

It might not look like it on the surface, as he's still rocking an ugly .214 average and .241 OBP for the month of May. But Vientos has started tearing the cover off the ball lately, looking a lot like the guy who took the league by storm in 2024. Just this weekend in Arizona, he had several 100-plus exit velocities that nonetheless turned into outs, and we know that it's only a matter of time before those start turning into doubles and homers more consistently. His approach and his contact metrics have gotten a lot better, and he's hitting the ball in the air a ton. Given his raw power, that's all he needs to take off like a rocket. This might be your last chance to buy low.

Deeper leagues: Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals

Shortstop: Nasim Nunez, Washington Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Yahoo ownership: 12%

12% ESPN ownership: 5.1%

We know the deal with Nunez. The minute he gets on first base, he's a threat to steal second and third; he swiped nine bags last year in just 92 plate appearances, remember. The whole "actually getting on base" thing was a bit of a problem to start the year, but his bat has warmed up a bit lately, with a .250/.304/.350 line in May. That might not seem like much, but again, we're just asking for something approaching mediocrity; his defense will keep him in the lineup for the rebuilding Nats, and if he's reaching at a .300 clip consistently, 50 or 60 steals is absolutely in play. Just, you know, don't expect much of anything else.

Deeper leagues: Nick Gonzales, Pittsburgh Pirates

Outfield: JJ Bleday, Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds v. Chicago Cubs | George Gaza/GettyImages

Yahoo ownership: 12%

12% ESPN ownership: 9.8%

It was a big week in the outfield, with both Ryan Waldschmidt and Spencer Jones getting the call for the D-backs and Yankees respectively. But while those are splashier names, I'm a bit more skeptical than consensus on their actual fantasy impact — Waldschmidt feels more like a deep-league play given his lack of outstanding power or speed, while Jones is about as boom-or-bust as they come thanks to his bottom-of-the-barrel contact skills.

Instead, can I interest you in a former top prospect who may have found second life in one of the best hitter's parks in the league? Since returning from the IL in late April, Bleday has been tearing the cover off the ball, with four homers and a .962 OPS. Cincy's outfield depth (and his inability to hit lefties) mean he's mostly a strong-side platoon player right now, so this is more for those of you in leagues with daily moves. But the power here is very real, and the environment is friendly.

Deeper leagues: Ryan Waldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks; Nathan Church, St. Louis Cardinals; Carson Benge, New York Mets

Starting pitcher: Robby Snelling, Miami Marlins

Washington Nationals v Miami Marlins | Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

Yahoo ownership: 28%

28% ESPN ownership: 12.5%

Snelling's first MLB start was bumpy, showcasing the command concerns that still exist in his profile (he walked four while allowing three runs in five innings against the Nationals). That said, he also showed off the upside that made him one of the best pitching prospects in the sport, generating plenty of whiffs despite only notching two strikeouts. The Ks will come in time, especially if his command improves as he gets more comfortable in the big leagues. Mid-90s fastballs with two excellent offspeed pitches from the left side don't grow on trees.

Deeper leagues: Christian Scott, New York Mets

Closer: Jacob Latz, Texas Rangers

Athletics v Texas Rangers | Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

Yahoo ownership: 31%

31% ESPN ownership: 11.3%

We may finally have some clarity in Texas, where Skip Schumaker has seen the light and installed Latz as his newest closer. The lefty was close to winning a rotation job out of spring training, but now that he's been fully transitioned to the bullpen, he's easily the most reliable option the Rangers have in high-leverage spots. The fact that he's a left-hander is a slight concern, but Texas has started exclusively using him in the ninth, and while it's not the most explosive stuff, it's a deep repertoire that he commands well. Of all the new closers emerging around the league, your Gregory Sotos and Gus Varlands and Rico Garcias, Latz is the one I trust most.

Deeper leagues: Ryan Zeferjahn, Los Angeles Angels