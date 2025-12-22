Finding a perfect Nolan Arenado trade to complete the Cardinals' offseason rebuild

The first Cardinals veteran to go this offseason was Sonny Gray. Then, Chaim Bloom dealt Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night. Both players fetched decent returns, but these moves can be defined as addition by subtraction. The Cardinals want to get younger, and judge their farm system by on-field returns. Suddenly, their path to doing so is clear.

The next trade, one would assume, should include Nolan Arenado, who has been on the trade block for the better part of a year now. Finding a partner for Arenado was an impossible task for John Mozeliak. His successor might have a bit more success, especially if Bloom sends the 34-year-old closer to home.

Why the Cardinals are so desperate to trade Nolan Arenado

The Cardinals ended last season stuck in baseball purgatory. They're a team led by veterans, but still several pieces shy of competing for a playoff berth. The Cardinals ceiling for much of the past half-decade has been an NL Wild Card berth. Their floor, as witnessed, is missing the postseason altogether and taking significant steps back as an organization.

Arenado was an All-Star caliber slugger at his best, and has 10 gold gloves to his name. He's still more than servicable at the hot corner, but his contract – which still has $31 million left on it over the next two years – doesn't fit the Cardinals rebuild plan.

The problem with trading Arenado has been his no-trade clause. Arenado turned down a deal to the Houston Astros before last season. He must approve of his final destination, but as much as Arenado has enjoyed life as a Cardinal, he wants to win. As he nears the final stage of his career, he'd rather play for a team actually trying to contend. The Cardinals are not that.

Angels could emerge as a trade partner for Nolan Arenado

No, the Angels aren't a contender, at least not yet. This team finished the 2025 season with a worse record than the Cardinals, but Perry Minasian is under pressure to build a winner in 2026, or at least show some signs of progress. In that sense, the Angels are trending up, while the Cardinals have a long way to go before they emerge from their rebuild.

Anaheim is pursuing a buyout with longtime third baseman Anthony Rendon, who has played just over 200 games for the team since 2021. Entering his age-35 season, it's unclear if Rendon wants to play baseball anymore. I don't mean that figuratively. The injuries are adding up for Rendon, and he was never particularly fond of his situation with the Angels anyway. Both sides could use a fresh start.

Arenado represents a moderate upgrade for the Angels. He can, at the very least, stay healthy and contribute defensively. Sure, his OPS has dipped each of the last three seasons and was under league average in 2025, but he can provide some power and would slide right into the Angels starting lineup. There's little doubt about that. Arenado was also born and raised in California. Playing closer to home could rejuvenate him. Here's a trade that ought to work for both sides.

What the Cardinals could get in return for Nolan Arenado

This trade only works if Bloom and the Cardinals agree to take on the vast majority of Arenado's remaining salary. However, assuming Cards ownership is serious about jumpstarting their rebuild, St. Louis could acquire two very intriguing young arms in return for their veteran third baseman.

Sure, Arenado's contract isn't great, but in this case the Angels would receive a reprieve from paying Rendon a ton of money to not play, and an above-league average defensive player. Banking on a revival of sorts from Arenado is a risk, but one Minasian may have to take to save his job.

The Angels went over slot value to acquire Gregory-Alford, a 19-year-old right-hander, in 2024. He's already the team's No. 9-ranked prospect. and had a 2.86 ERA in A-ball last season. Urena is more of a finished project, and could contribute to the Cardinals as early as next season. He doesn't offer the same promising profile as Gregory-Alford, but could still give St. Louis some innings at the back end of their rotation or in middle relief.

in the end, this is a high price to pay for Arenado, but the money the Angels would save for a proven bat in the middle of their lineup is worth it, especially if they're able to contend in a crowded AL West next season.