Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s excuses for his slump won't make Yankees fans feel any better

The concern remains that October postseason games in New York are known for their cold conditions, raising doubts about his ability to deliver when it matters.

The New York Yankees lead the AL East with an 8-4 record despite Jazz Chisholm struggling to hit .186 in his first 12 games.

The New York Yankees are an AL East-leading 8-4 despite Jazz Chisholm Jr. slashing .186/.255/.256 without a single home run in 12 games. Starting the season off poorly is bad enough, but the excuse Chisholm had for said sluggish start makes it even worse.

Chisholm blamed his early-season struggles on the weather, saying things like "as soon as the weather heats up, I heat up," and "it's hard to function when you can't even feel the bat."

On one hand, he's probably right. There's every reason to believe the weather has played a role in his slow start and that he'll get going when it warms up. On the other hand, should that make Yankees fans feel better? Does Chisholm remember when the postseason is played?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. having strong summer will prove meaningless if he struggles in October

Chisholm has established himself as arguably the most well-rounded second baseman in the sport, and one rough two-week stretch in April isn't going to change that. However, while Chisholm has put up some fantastic numbers in the past couple of regular seasons, that hasn't translated to October.

Year Jazz Chisholm Jr. Regular Season OPS Jazz Chisholm Jr. Postseason OPS 2024 (with NYY) .825 .559 2025 .813 .598

While he's been in the thick of New York's elite regular-season offense ever since he was acquired by the team at the 2024 trade deadline, he's been a complete non-factor in October, as his .571 postseason OPS with the Yankees would indicate. He created more headlines for complaining about not starting a postseason game than anything he actually did in October. Now, I'd like to assume Chisholm will eventually be fine in the postseason, but if he's saying he can't play in the cold, why should I believe him?

Does Chisholm know what the weather is like in New York in October? It's not going to be 80 degrees and sunny. It'll be cold almost every night, and it'll only get colder as the postseason progresses. What happens when the Yankees have to face the likes of Garrett Crochet and Tarik Skubal in 40-degree weather in October? If he can't hit in the cold in April, why should anyone believe that even after a full season of games, he can hit in October when he's quite literally never done so at a high level before?

Yankees will need Jazz Chisholm Jr. to prove he can hit in cold conditions

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Again, Chisholm has proven he's as good as it gets at the second base position in the regular season, but should the Yankees care about that? I mean, it's fun to watch him play in the summer when the stakes are low, but he's been invisible in October. The Yankees get to the postseason every year, and will likely continue to do so whether Chisholm is part of the equation or not. Is he going to help contribute to their first World Series title since 2009?

You'd like to think so with a player of his ability, but if he's telling you he can't play in the cold, maybe the Yankees need to rethink this. Chisholm is a free agent after the year. Should New York be comfortable paying him the kind of massive contract he's set to command if he has another subpar October?

It'd be easier to brush postseason struggles aside if no excuses were made. I mean, Aaron Judge consistently struggled in October before exploding in the 2025 postseason. Chisholm saying he can't hit in the cold, though, raises some eyebrows. I'm not sure he'll ever hit in the postseason in New York if he can't hit in the cold.

For a Yankees fan base that is all in on the World Series or bust mentality, Chisholm essentially saying he can't hit when the World Series rolls around, if the Yankees can even get there, can't feel good.