Kyle Tucker's quiet market points to startling realization that benefits Dodgers

Kyle Tucker's offseason has been startling quiet. If you listen closely, you'll hear the occasional list of favorites from MLB insiders desperate for attention. That list, of course, does not include FanSided's Robert Murray, who has only reported one interested suitor in Tucker – the Toronto Blue Jays. Tucker visited the Blue Jays team facility in Florida, but that was weeks ago.

The longer Tucker waits the more apparent it becomes that his asking price could scare some teams off. Tucker isn't doing this on purpose. He is not a Scott Boras client. But MLB front offices have a few very good reasons to shy away from the $400 million Tucker is reportedly asking for – and the longer they do, the more likely it is that the Dodgers get involved.

What's the latest on Kyle Tucker's free agency?

Chicago Cubs v Toronto Blue Jays | Cole Burston/GettyImages

If Tucker is simply chasing the most money he can possibly get on this market, then the Blue Jays likely remain his best opportunity to do so. Toronto is more motivated than ever before to spend in free agency, and have proven just that with the multiyear deals handed to Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto. What isn't known, though, is whether Toronto would pay Tucker his $400 million, and if so, how much of that deal would be deferred.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale dropped some information about Tucker over the weekend, suggesting that at this rate he could sign a short-term deal with a high AAV and test his luck in free agency next winter.

"The Tucker market is the biggest mystery. He was projected to earn a contract in the $400 million neighborhood but could have to instead take a higher AAV on a short-term contract and hit the market again after two consecutive injury-plagued second halves," Nightengale wrote.

Buster Olney on the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes:



“If Tucker prefers the most money possible in a long-term deal, the Jays could be the best option” — SleeperBlueJays (@SleeperBlueJays) January 6, 2026

In the end, it all depends what Tucker prefers. If he wants long-term security but perhaps a lower average annual value, then he can sign in Toronto (or elsewhere). If he's seeking a quick payday before finding his forever home, he can sign with any numbers of teams and test free agency again in the near future.

Why are some MLB teams scared of signing Kyle Tucker long term?

It's not that teams are scared of Tucker specifically, but giving any one player $400 million is a lot to ask. Tucker is one of the best 15-20 players in MLB. That's meaningful, but with a lockout looming, can we blame owners for choosing to spread out their resources, rather than investing in one player? If you want to know how that can go drastically wrong, just look at the New York Mets.

Also, as Nightengale mentioned, Tucker hasn't played a full season in two years. He played in 136 games in 2025 and just 78 in 2024. While his combined 9.3 bWAR in those two seasons when missing over 100 games, Tucker is not worth $400 million if he can't take the field.

This is where a short-term contract comes in. If Tucker were able to prove he can stay healthy next season and re-test the market post-lockout, then there'd be little argument against signing him to the deal he's asking for. Right now, there is, fair or not.

Los Angeles Dodgers make the most sense for Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers Introduce Roki Sasaki | Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

Assuming Tucker is indeed open to a short-term deal with a high AAV, then the Dodgers are a perfect match. This is just what Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman does. He's concocted a perfect offseason strategy built around waiting out the market. Whether it be via trade or free agency, eventually asking prices come down. If some team wants to overpay, it will not be Los Angeles, unless that player is named Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Tucker's market is slow right now, which works to the Dodgers favor. They can make it known through agent backchannels that should Tucker get tired of waiting – or realize that his dream $400 million payday isn't going to happen – he can still cash out with LA, and perhaps win his first World Series ring in 2026.