Let Munetaka Murakami get dinner with his Dodgers friends in peace

Sometimes, even baseball stars like to get dinner with a familiar face. Munetaka Murakami, who was posted from NPB earlier this winter, is among free agency's top international stars expected to sign an MLB deal in the coming months. Because of this, he's in the states while his agent meets with teams interested in his services.

Murakami was spotted out at dinner with Los Angeles Dodgers star hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The two know each other from their time playing in Japan and for the Japanese World Baseball Classic team. I see no issue here, but given baseball fans' propensity to overreact any time the Dodgers even come in contact with a Japanese star, my voice of reason will not prevail.

Munetaka Murakami scouting report: What MLB fans need to know

Murakami is an intriguing addition for MLB teams because of his power. In NPB, he received Babe Ruth comparisons, albeit without the ability to throw strikes like Shohei Ohtani. Rather, Murakami's bat did the talking and eventually led to his posting, with plenty of teams interested in signing him as a third baseman or designated hitter. In 2022, Murakami hit 56 home runs and won the NPB Triple Crown. He's still just 25 years old and has plenty of room to grow.

About that, Murakami's strikeout rate in NPB is alarming. In 2025, he had a 28.6 percent strikeout rate, and a 47.3 percent whiff rate on secondary pitches. Those numbers, if not dealt with swiftly, are sure to increase in MLB. They typically do for NPB stars making the journey across the Pacific. Murakami also missed 56 games with an oblique injury in 2025, so his durability could limit his value as well.

Are the Dodgers favored to sign Munetaka Murakami free agency?

World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Mexico v Japan | Eric Espada/GettyImages

No! The Dodgers, as of this writing, are not the runaway favorites to land Murakami. The 25-year-old is expected to be the first Japanese position player to fetch a nine-figure deal in MLB. Per Jeff Passan, there are plenty of teams interested in signing him, including the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Pittsburgh Pirates. You'll notice the Dodgers were not mentioned.

It should tell us a lot that the Dodgers don't have profound interest in the star, namely that Murakami comes with a lot of risks that other proven MLB players do not. The Dodgers should be active this winter, as they typically are, but they don't need to stretch their budget for a player like Murakami just because he has connections with Yamamoto, Ohtani and Roki Sasaki. That would be silly.

Not to mention, Murakami projects as a first baseman, third baseman or designated hitter in MLB. Those positions are currently filled in Los Angeles. Freddie Freeman is a postseason hero and one of the best first basemen in MLB. The Dodgers picked up Max Muncy's option, so we can presume he's there to stay for at least another season. As for the DH slot, that's reserved for Ohtani, even should he resume two-way status in 2026.

Sometimes, dinner with a friend is just that. Murakami and Yamamoto know one another and are close in age. They both hail from Japan, and finding friends after making the journey to MLB isn't easy. Let's hold off on the rage tweeting for now.