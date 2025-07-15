MLB All-Stars reveal which plans they canceled over All-Star break

We've all been there. The car's loaded up. The ferry tickets are purchased. The kids are silently feuding with their Nintendo Switches. The plan is all lining up perfectly — and then, boom, you get named to the MLB All-Star Team.

This year's pre-break frenzy was especially chaotic, featuring far more pitcher opt-outs and departures than anticipated. Every year, the selected hurlers who are slated to throw on Sunday are ceremonially added, then replaced. This season? It seemed like you could officially add "Saturday" to the no-fly list, too, as well as, "I need to prepare for the second half" and "Reasons Unknown". Unless you were Jacob Misiorowski, there was a good chance you were opting for rest and recovery instead.

That led to a number of last-minute deserving players being thrown into the fire, as well as a bit of a chaotic travel situation in St. Louis, where a mega-weather-delayed game changed arrival plans drastically.

FanSided caught up with several All-Stars at media day about the unspoken part of being given a midseason honor: losing your midseason break.

Which plans did MLB All-Stars have to cancel last-minute?

"I was gonna go up, hang out on the lake ... very easy plans to cancel." Zach McKinstry, Detroit Tigers

"We didn't cancel anything, we just kind of pushed everything back a little bit. We were gonna go hang out in the Hamptons for a couple days and rest and relax, so when the game's over, we'll still have a couple days before we start." - David Peterson, New York Mets

"Just some flights and ... my wife's pregnant, so we had to move an appointment around. Normal stuff, but we moved her appointment to a few days later. It's no problem, things are good." - Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers

"I actually didn't have any [plans to cancel]. I was in the process of drawing them up, figuring out what I should be doing, and that's when Tito told me [I'd made the team]. It kind of put a curse on all of those things." - Andrew Abbott, Cincinnati Reds

"I missed a flight last night, if that counts!" - Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals (Eds. Note: It does.)

All-Stars: They're just like us (waiting on hold so an airline concierge can 60% understand their request after a 25-minute delay).

