MLB free agents who should sign before New Year and where they'll land

While stars like Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber and Edwin Diaz are off the board, MLB free agency, as it typically tends to do, has moved rather slowly. There are still a ton of high-end names available, from Kyle Tucker to Framber Valdez, and there's a good chance that'll still be the case after the calendar year 2026 begins.

However, with a week to go from now until then, there should be moves made before the ball drops in New York City. These five players figure to have a good chance of signing before the new year. Here's where they'll end up.

LHP Danny Coulombe

Texas Rangers v Cleveland Guardians | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Danny Coulombe is far from a household name, but he's probably the best reliever left on the market. The reliever market has moved very quickly this winter, and given his reliability over the years, particularly as a southpaw, he should have a ton of potential suitors.

Where he'll sign: Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are a contender that could use a reliever, particularly one who throws left-handed. Yes, they have Aroldis Chapman, but he's typically reserved for the ninth inning. Having a left-hander who can pitch against AL East stars like Gunnar Henderson, Ben Rice, Jonathan Aranda and Addison Barger earlier in a game in a big spot would go a long way. Coulombe would be a great and affordable addition.

C J.T. Realmuto

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 3 | Nicole Vasquez/GettyImages

The catcher market is incredibly weak, and J.T. Realmuto is the best option by far. Knowing this, he should have a good idea of what his market is by now and be able to pick his ideal landing spot. While he isn't the hitter he once was and probably shouldn't be behind the plate for 130+ games annually anymore, Realmuto is still an elite game-caller and is still outstanding at controlling the running game. His veteran presence can help any team behind the plate.

Where he'll sign: Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies probably don't want to give Realmuto the contract length he's looking for, but what's the alternative? Do they really want Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs as their catcher tandem? Do they want to sign a lesser free agent in a win-now year? Is there another option realistically available worth trading for? Even if it's an overpay, it feels like the Phillies can ill-afford to let Realmuto walk.

1B/3B Kazuma Okamoto

World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Mexico v Japan | Megan Briggs/GettyImages

It's anyone's best guess as to when Coulombe and Realmuto will actually sign, but Kazuma Okamoto has a concrete deadline to pay attention to. He must reach a deal by Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. ET or else he'll return to Japan. He could wait until the last second, but there's reason to believe he'll have his destination picked before the new year, knowing that the deadline comes soon after. Okamoto isn't the slugger fellow Japanese free agent Munetaka Murakami is, but he should make more consistent contact and is a better defender. His floor gives reason to believe that he might get a bigger contract than Murakami did.

Where he'll sign: Los Angeles Angels

If there are two things the Los Angeles Angels need, it's more contact hitting and a respectable third baseman. Okamoto checks both of those boxes. The Angels have had success with Japanese free agents in the past (that Shohei Ohtani guy was pretty good), and Okamoto shouldn't break the bank. Los Angeles has been linked to him pretty heavily, and would be wise to sign him.

RHP Tatsuya Imai

South Korea v Japan - Asia Professional Baseball Championship Final | Gene Wang - Capture At Media/GettyImages

Tatsuya Imai is in the same position as Okamoto, although his deadline to sign is even sooner:

Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. ET. Imai, a 27-year-old right-hander, might be the most intriguing starting pitcher out there, given his age and dominance in Japan. Imai should get the richest deal of the Japanese free agents by far, and should have a ton of interested suitors.

Where he'll sign: Chicago Cubs

Picking a favorite for Imai is pretty difficult, especially with a threat like the New York Yankees seemingly not expressing much interest, but the Chicago Cubs make too much sense. The only possible excuse they could have for not spending on Tucker would be to pivot that money to the frontline arm their rotation desperately needs. Yes, Jed Hoyer typically shies away from spending big on pitching, but if the Cubs want to be taken seriously at all, they ought to make a big move. If it isn't Tucker, Imai makes the most sense.

OF Cody Bellinger

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Yankees | Mike Stobe/GettyImages

Normally, it makes more sense for the best player at a position to sign first to set the market for those below him, but in the case of outfielders this winter, Cody Bellinger's free agency has gotten a lot more smoke than Tucker's has. Bellinger might not be the hitter Tucker is, and he's a bit older, but he's a much better defender and more well-rounded as a player. His versatility makes him a fit for a lot of teams, especially since he won't cost the $300+ million Tucker will.

Where he'll sign: New York Yankees

In the end, though, it's tough to envision the New York Yankees actually letting him go. I'm of the belief that they should be pursuing Tucker given their need for a second superstar hitter, but they clearly like Bellinger more, and he did prove to be a great fit in the Bronx this past season. The Yankees have been awfully quiet this winter, and making a big move like this before the new year would get fans off Brian Cashman's back for a bit.