MLB Rumors as GM Meetings close: Yankees target, Edwin Diaz war, Mets trade

The MLB GM Meetings concluded on Thursday, and while no major moves were made, rumors ran rampant, as you might expect with all 30 GMs in the same Las Vegas hotel. We're probably still a couple of weeks or so away from the big names making their life-changing decisions, but the GM Meetings gave us insight as to what moves we might be able to expect.

We know that Paul Skenes isn't going anywhere, and barring a truly absurd return, the same can be said about Tarik Skubal. The latest MLB rumors cover important news regarding other big-name players who could be on the move sooner rather than later.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

The Mets' offseason shakeup could include Jeff McNeil | Elsa/GettyImages

Mets receiving trade offers for Jeff McNeil

A lot of the focus revolving around the New York Mets is on Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz and their rotation, but it's Jeff McNeil who found his name in trade rumors on Thursday. Jon Heyman of the New York Post says that the Mets are fielding offers for the versatile infielder. This doesn't mean McNeil is a lock to be traded — he's found himself amid similar rumors the last couple of years — but the fact that the Mets aren't the ones doing the shopping here feels relevant.

McNeil's situation is a bit of a complicated one. He isn't the player he was when he won the batting title in 2022, but 2025 was his best season since then, as his 111 OPS+ would suggest. McNeil was a serviceable second baseman for the Mets in 2025, and the fact that he can play both corner outfield spots as well could make him more valuable.

McNeil is a solid player, but I'm not sure what his trade value would be right now. Not only did the 33-year-old just undergo offseason thoracic outlet surgery, but he is also entering the final guaranteed year of his deal. He is set to make $15.75 million and has a $2 million buyout if his $15.75 million club option for 2027 is rejected. This essentially means McNeil is on a one-year, $17.75 million deal guaranteed — a steep price for a decent, but not great, second baseman.

The Mets eating some of his contract could make him more desirable, but without that, trading him feels easier said than done, even with the rumored interest. The lack of a second-base market in free agency, though, could be something to keep in mind when discussing the idea of a McNeil trade.

Mets will have to win bidding war to re-sign Edwin Diaz

Mets fans are resigned to the fact that it's probably unlikely that Pete Alonso will re-sign with the team, but the same cannot be said about their star closer, Edwin Diaz, who said himself that the odds are 50/50 that he'd stay. With that in mind, the fact that the Toronto Blue Jays met with Diaz's representatives, according to The Athletic's ($) Ken Rosenthal, has caused some New York fans to panic.

"The Blue Jays, according to people briefed on their activity, met with Díaz’s agents from Wasserman at the general managers’ meetings. That’s not necessarily a major development. This early in the offseason, teams express interest in pretty much every quality player," Rosenthal wrote.

As Rosenthal states, a meeting in mid-November typically doesn't mean much, but this does go to show that it's far from a sure thing that Diaz will remain in Queens. Yes, the Mets do need him back, but we can easily say that the Toronto Blue Jays need to sign the best closer available after coming up just two outs short of their first World Series title in over 30 years. There's reason to believe that if Diaz were closing that Game 7 instead of Jeff Hoffman, the Jays would be World Series champions.

Will Toronto be willing to meet the price tag Diaz has set at around five years and $102 million? That remains to be seen. It's a monumentally high asking price for a soon-to-be 32-year-old reliever, as good as Diaz is, especially since he's likely to reject the qualifying offer. The fact that the Jays met with him, though, suggests they're at least willing to entertain the thought of giving Diaz a hefty contract.

With other teams sure to express interest in the right-hander, David Stearns will either have to get out of his comfort zone or watch the best closer in baseball play for another team.

Yankees are among potential Tatsuya Imai suitors | Gene Wang - Capture At Media/GettyImages

Yankees interested in Japanese phenom Tatsuya Imai

The New York Yankees must address their outfield and bullpen as Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams and Luke Weaver are all free agents, but their starting rotation could also use a boost. When healthy, it's one of the best units in the game, but Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt are all expected to begin 2026 on the Injured List, making their rotation one full of question marks. Adding Tatsuya Imai, as Heyman hinted at, would make it look a whole lot better, though.

"The Yankees have shown interest in Seibu Lions RHP Tatsuya Imai, who has a 2.10 ERA since 2022 and a tough fastball (99 mph) and slider combo," Heyman wrote.

Imai might not be Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and he isn't as big a name as Munetaka Murakami, but he's the best Japanese free agent available in this year's class. Adding him to the middle of this rotation might make it the best in the American League. I mean, look at this group when healthy.

Yankees Rotation Order Pitcher SP1 Gerrit Cole SP2 Max Fried SP3 Carlos Rodon SP4 Cam Schlittler SP5 Tatsuya Imai

Yes please! Whether the Yankees would be willing to give yet another starter nine figures remains to be seen, but having this rotation with guys like Will Warren, Luis Gil and top prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz as depth would be absurd. It'll be interesting to see if this interest goes anywhere and if the Yankees can lure this right-hander to the Bronx when going up against what is sure to be a long list of potential bidders.