Opening Day has arrived. Wow, is it good to say that or what?

I can smell the hot dogs, brats and burgers already. What a time to be alive. Let’s dive into some of your questions from The Baseball Insiders podcast, as well as the Discord and my Twitter feed.

Early thoughts on the Pete Crow-Armstrong extension?

I love it for both sides. For the Cubs, it ensures that they have a high-upside, potentially elite player under contract for at least six more seasons. And if he reaches his sky-high potential, which they firmly believe he will, then $116 million will look like a steal.

For PCA, the logic is clear. It guarantees him $116 million. It locks him up in a city that he is comfortable in, and with an organization that values him. He’ll be a centerpiece alongside Alex Bregman and the newly extended Nico Hoerner. And it allows him to test free agency at age 31, the same age that Aaron Judge and Marcus Semien were able to cash in. So he’ll have another bite at the apple for a second $100+ million contract — and potentially much more.

Any more details on the Cristopher Sanchez in Philadelphia?

Texas Rangers v Philadelphia Phillies | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

I’m glad you asked, because I have the full details of the contract, via Major League sources.

It includes a $6 million signing bonus, a $14 million salary in 2029, $15 million in 2030, $27 million in 2031 and 2032 with a $10 million club option for 2033. $20 million of the salary, across both 2031 and 2032, is deferred.

The club option in 2033 can increase to $32.5 million if Sanchez is not on the Injured List for 130 or more consecutive days during 2031-2032. The club option increases by $2 million depending on his Cy Young finishes in 2027-2032 ($1 million for each second through third; $750,000 for each fourth through fifth; $500,000 for each sixth through tenth).

Why isn’t Lucas Giolito signed yet?

Giolito pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Fenway Park. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Frankly, I’m not sure anyone in baseball knows right now. But Giolito, 31, is not on a Major League roster on Opening Day — and no one could have predicted that.

The Atlanta Braves stand out as an obvious fit considering their rotation woes, especially with Spencer Strider now on the IL. The San Diego Padres continue to make sense as a destination with the team needing pitching depth. There are plenty of others that make sense, too, and it is baffling that no team is stepping up to sign the right-hander given his track record.

The Pirates’ biggest issue this year will be …?

Oneil Cruz hits the wall as Cincinnati Reds right fielder Noelvi Marte scores on an inside the park home run. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their defense.

I promise I had this written before the Opening Day disaster that Pittsburgh subjected Paul Skenes to, especially by Oneil Cruz in center field. But … woof. Their offense got meaningfully better this winter, but the defense was always a question from people around baseball. On Opening Day, those fears were realized.

The good news for the Pirates: It can’t be that bad again. But it’s something that needs to get better, and fast.

How about the Cubs extending Nico Hoerner?

Hoerner against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I love it. I’ve criticized the Cubs plenty for not acting like the big-market team that they are, but they’ve stepped up over the last couple of months. They’ve signed Alex Bregman. They’ve traded for Edward Cabrera. They've bolstered the bullpen. And finally, they've extended PCA and now Hoerner with six-year contracts.

This team is incredibly dangerous, not just in the National League Central but in the NL altogether. They have the ability to compete with anyone, and with a manager in Craig Counsell who thrives on maximizing matchups at the plate and on the mound. He has no excuses this season, and Chicago appears primed to make a serious run.