Phillies non-roster invitees who could steal an Opening Day roster spot

The Philadelphia Phillies' 26-man Opening Day roster is more or less set. There is maybe an outfield spot up for grabs, space for another utility glove, and some uncertainty in the rotation. But Dave Dombrowski, despite a quiet winter, has put plenty of clear, MLB-caliber options on the table.

For non-roster invitees at spring training, the battle is typically uphill in nature. It's hard enough to not crack the 40-man roster, but to mention bumping someone off their MLB spot. For these six lesser-known Phillies, however, an opportunity exists to break out and break through.

Keaton Anthony, 1B/OF

Keaton Anthony is probably the most underrated prospect in the Phillies' system — a minor league Gold Glover at first base with an exceptionally polished hit tool. He went undrafted out of Iowa in 2023 after an NCAA gambling probe, but the Phillies took a flier and Anthony has rewarded their investment. He made his Triple-A debut last season, hitting .313 with an .807 OPS and 10 doubles in 33 games.

Anthony's is blocked by Bryce Harper at his primary position, which stacks the odds against him. But the Phillies need dependable right-handed bats in the back half of the lineup and Anthony has some experience in the outfield. He needs to elevate more hits, but Anthony is a singles-and-doubles machine. If the Phillies think he can handle left field, there's a chance he sneaks into that fourth outfield spot on the bench next to backup catcher Rafael Marchán and their utilitymen, Edmundo Sosa and Otto Kemp.

Dylan Moore, UTL

Dylan Moore found himself on the chopping block last season after 6.5 years in Seattle. He has logged an OPS+ north of 100 in four of seven MLB seasons. After Seattle cut bait, Moore signed with the Rangers and went 7-for-27 with a .781 OPS and 120 OPS+ in 18 appearances. Small sample, of course, but it was an encouraging finish to an otherwise dour campaign.

The numbers under the hood last season were largely abysmal, but Moore has pedigree on his side — and versatility. He can play all four infield spots or the corner outfield. He's not the Gold Glove winner of yore, but paired with platoon guys like Sosa and Kemp, Moore's ability to plug holes off the bench could be valuable. Especially if he looks even remotely passable this spring. Dave Dombrowski has already mentioned Moore as a candidate to crack the 26-man roster.

Bryan De La Cruz, OF

Bryan De La Cruz appeared in 16 games for the Braves last season and put up a .453 OPS and 30 OPS+ across 47 at-bats. He split 2024 between Miami and Pittsburgh, hitting .233 with a .654 OPS and 21 home runs in 149 games. The Phillies' outfield setup is under constant examination. Brandon Marsh and Adolis García are relative locks, but a productive spring could move De La Cruz into the picture as a third or fourth outfielder. Philadelphia desperately needs power and De La Cruz can still generate lofty exit velocities.

The Phillies don't really need another high-K guy with defensive concerns, but if Rob Thomson isn't confident in the prospects coming up through the pipeline, De La Cruz at least offers a higher ceiling than the aforementioned Moore or a tired retread like Johan Rojas. If De La Cruz in the Opening Day lineup, the Phillies are in trouble — or he lit Spring Training on fire. But if he's a situational bench piece, it could be worse.

Tucker Davidson, LHP

The back end of the Phillies rotation could use a facelift, and while there's still a chance for Dave Dombrowski to source external upgrades, Tucker Davidson will be a name to watch this spring. As things sit, Taijuan Walker and Andrew Painter are both slated for the Opening Day rotation. If the Phillies aren't confident in Painter, or prefer Walker in more of a swingman role, Davidson is probably the best non-roster bet to secure that fifth starting spot.

Davidson played for four MLB teams in five years, with a career 5.76 ERA, before spending 2025 overseas in the KBO. He put up a 3.87 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 123.1 innings with the Lotte Giants, then inked a Minor League contract with Milwaukee, where he mounted six Triple-A starts to finish out the campaign. The Phillies probably prefer 40-man guys like Jean Cabrera or Moisés Chace, both top-15 prospects, in a pinch, but McDonald has seniority and he wouldn't require the Phillies to prematurely start the clock on a pitcher they like, but who isn't quite ready.

Justin Crawford, OF

It's hard to steal your own spot, and Justin Crawford is more or less the favorite to begin Opening Day in center field for the Phillies. The 22-year-old comes with his share of concerns — primarily, an untenable groundball rate — but he put up monster numbers in Triple-A last season, hitting .334 with an .863 OPS in 112 games. He also stole 46 bases.

Crawford is an excellent defender, with enough range for center and the arm strength to man either corner. He's an exceptionally smart and competitive player, able to beat out slow rollers and wreak havoc on the bases. He generates contact at an absurd rate, able to track pitches through the zone and hit to all fields. If he can learn to elevate a few more knocks, even for line drives into the gaps, he is going to carve out a long MLB career. Odds are Crawford is never a 20-home run type of hitter, but if he can do enough of the small things to drive winning, Philadelphia will be richly rewarded by a call-up.

Aidan Miller, SS/3B

Aidan Miller is MLB Pipeline's No. 32 prospect and second-ranked in Philadelphia's system, behind only Andrew Painter. The 21-year-old struggled out of the gate in Double-A in 2025, but caught fire midseason and earned a late Triple-A promotion. Now he's in Phillies camp, earning nothing but rave reviews from coaches and teammates alike. His locker is next to Bryce Harper. It feels like the Phillies are soft-launching Miller's eventual MLB call-up.

Will that happen in time for Opening Day? Probably not, since Alec Bohm, Trea Turner and Bryson Stott are blocking all clear avenues to a regular spot in the lineup. But, if Miller performs up to his potential offensively, it's fair to wonder when Philadelphia just bites the bullet and benches Bohm, whose power tool pales in comparison to what Miller is capable of. He's young, and he'll need to get comfortable away from his natural position of shortstop, but Miller is primed to make a persuasive case to the Phillies' brass this spring. If Philadelphia wants to contend for a World Series at season's end, the lineup needs a shot in the arm. Their best in-house bet to provide such a boost is, without a doubt, Miller.