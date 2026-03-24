Predicting when Carlos Lagrange and other spring training snubs will make their MLB debuts

While players like the Mets' Carson Benge and the Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt are primed to make their MLB debuts in the coming days, other top prospects who impressed this spring were demoted to the Minor Leagues over the weekend, giving fan bases reasons to wonder when their future MLB stars will get their first glimpse of the Majors.

For many of the prospects who were sent down, the answer is sooner rather than later.

RHP Carlos Lagrange, New York Yankees

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Lagrange | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Lagrange will make MLB debut: August

Spencer Jones and George Lombard often get more hype, but after how dominant he looked this spring, I'm not sure the New York Yankees have a better prospect than Carlos Lagrange, who pitched so well to the point where fans wanted to see him on the team's Opening Day roster despite the right-hander not even throwing a pitch in Triple-A yet.

Carlos Lagrange this spring:



13.2 IP

1 ER

13 K

6 H

4 BB



47 pitches 100+ MPH (leads MLB) pic.twitter.com/1x9KgVsQMK — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) March 18, 2026

Lagrange struggled mightily in his final spring start on Monday, but prior to that he'd been one of the most impressive pitchers in the league. His 100+-mph fastballs were what generated the biggest headlines, but Lagrange displayed impressive command as well, something he had lacked in the Minor Leagues previously. He looked like a guy who could pitch late in games right now for New York out of the 'pen.

As enticing as that would've been, the Yankees are committed to him being a starter, at least for now. Perhaps this will change in August, as the team makes its postseason push. Watching Lagrange work in relief down the stretch and then earn a rotation spot in 2027 would be the Yankees' ideal scenario, and one that makes a lot of sense.

SS/OF Konnor Griffin, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

When Griffin will make MLB debut: May

Pittsburgh Pirates fans were outraged when the team opted to demote Konnor Griffin to Triple-A, and I don't blame them. It's hard to argue against the idea that Griffin is the best shortstop in their organization right now, so for a team that says it's trying to win in 2026, sending him down to the Minors feels wrong. Still, while Griffin showed flashes in spring training, he was far from perfect, suggesting that this move might've been for the best.

There's no disputing that Griffin is a future star in this league, but is he really big-league ready right now? He hit four home runs this spring, but also struck out 13 times in 41 at-bats while drawing just two walks. He has things to work on.

Still, while he might not be ready right away, it shouldn't take him long to prove he's the Pirates' shortstop of the future. If they're as serious as they claim about winning games in 2026, Griffin should be up in May. By then, he should have made some adjustments, and Pittsburgh would have gained an extra year of control over Griffin. Feels like a win-win.

INF Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Emerson will make MLB debut: June

Colt Emerson faced an uphill battle in the Seattle Mariners' infield competition, but after a sluggish start began to display his immense upside. He wound up posting a .340 OBP and a .828 OPS this spring, both rock-solid marks. Unfortunately, he failed to make the team because Cole Young hit six home runs and had an OPS over 1.000. Young had one of the best springs in the sport and was already the leading contender for the job, so he won it.

Still, even though he came up short in his Opening Day roster bid, Emerson's hot hitting showed that despite just six games in Triple-A, he might be closer to big-league ready than previously thought as a young 20-year-old.

Young has a starting spot for now, but if he struggles or if Emerson gets off to a hot start in the Minors, that might not last for long. Ultimately, I think Emerson will force the issue, replacing Young, J.P. Crawford or someone else to begin what could be a star-level career sometime towards the end of the first half.

2B/SS Travis Bazanna, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians infielder Travis Bazzana | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Bazanna will make MLB debut: May

Oftentimes it's felt as if the Cleveland Guardians' lineup features Jose Ramirez and a whole bunch of underwhelming sidekicks. That reality is what makes Travis Bazanna's demotion to the Minor Leagues a bit frustrating for Guardians fans, even if it's a justifiable move.

It's not as if Bazzana had a bad spring. He went 8-for-21 (.381 BA) with a 1.292 OPS for Cleveland and even hit a home run in the World Baseball Classic. He looked good, particularly towards the end of the spring, but the second base job remains Brayan Rocchio's for now.

If the Guardians are serious about contending, though, that can't last for long. Cleveland needs more thump in its lineup, and Bazzana has all kinds of potential. He hit well in Triple-A last season and looked good in the spring. There isn't much left for him to prove at this point.

SS Leo De Vries, Athletics

Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

When De Vries will make MLB debut: 2027

As much as Athletics fans might've wanted to see Leo De Vries, the centerpiece of the Mason Miller trade, in the Majors on Opening Day, that was never happening. De Vries is 19 years old and has just 21 games at Double-A under his belt. With that being said, De Vries opened some eyes this spring, slashing .426/.460/.723 with three home runs, 12 RBI and four stolen bases. He looked the part of a big leaguer.

Ultimately, the A's will likely opt to be cautious with their top prospect. The last thing they'll want to do is rush him to the Majors as a 19-year-old, especially when offense doesn't project to be an area of concern for him.

Perhaps De Vries will debut in August or September if he has a big year, but expect him to be up next season when the A's will likely be more seriously in the AL Wild Card race.

OF Ryan Waldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Waldschmidt will make MLB debut: May

It felt as if Ryan Waldschmidt had a legitimate shot at making the Arizona Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster with left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. expected to be out for the beginning of the season, but a slow start to his spring all but ended his roster bid.

Still, Waldschmidt finished strongly and wound up hitting over .300 with a .821 OPS in spring training, giving reason to believe that he's ready to produce in the Majors. He's done nothing but hit in his professional career, and assuming he gets off to a hot start in Triple-A, he should be called up sooner rather than later — especially with Arizona having an opening in center field.

1B/OF Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Condon will make MLB debut: Late April

Given how bad the Colorado Rockies project to be and how well Charlie Condon played this spring (.385 BA, 1.175 OPS), it was a bit disappointing, albeit unsurprising, that they opted to send him down to the Minors.

Condon looked good, but ultimately he didn't blow anyone away in Double-A last season, has no experience in Triple-A and the Rockies, as a rebuilding team, have no incentive to rush him. The last thing they'd want is for him to be called up too quickly and underperform in the Majors, stagnating his development.

With that being said, if Condon gets off to a hot start in Triple-A, it shouldn't be long before he's in Colorado. With his talent, I expect him to do just that and earn a spot either at first base or in the outfield before May.

OF Emmanuel Rodriguez, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins center fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

When Rodriguez will make MLB debut: May

There isn't much for Minnesota Twins fans to be excited about right now, but Emmanuel Rodriguez is an exception. He's one of the top prospects in their organization and proceeded to go 8-for-19 (.421 BA) with two home runs in spring training. He's already played 52 games in Triple-A, so Twins fans understandably were frustrated that he was omitted from the team's Opening Day roster.

With that being said, as long as Rodriguez, a player who missed significant time last season due to injury, can stay healthy and productive for the first month or so of the season, there's no reason to believe he won't be able to make his MLB debut sooner rather than later.

Walker Jenkins steals much of the spotlight among Twins prospects, but Rodriguez is probably closer to debuting, and assuming he gets off to the kind of start he's capable of, it shouldn't be long before he's contributing to the Major League club.

RHP JR Ritchie, Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher JR Ritchie | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When Ritchie will make MLB debut: June

The Atlanta Braves' pitching injuries keep coming, and that makes JR RItchie's demotion to the Minor Leagues that much more frustrating. Ritchie only has 11 Triple-A starts under his belt in his career, but he certainly looked the part of a big leaguer this spring, posting a 2.25 ERA in four appearances (one start) and striking out 14 batters compared to five walks.

Ultimately, while Ritchie was snubbed for now, at a certain point the Braves will have no choice but to give him a shot. Perhaps they need a couple of months to know for sure that he's ready, but as they hope to compete this season despite their injuries, they'll need Ritchie to play a factor, and that'll likely happen sometime in the first half.