Rob Thomson and more managers destined to be fired after Alex Cora

The Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora on Saturday after a 17-1 victory in Baltimore. It was unexpected timing, made worse by the clear lack of communication between Red Sox brass and their players. Trevor Story and others expressed disappointment about the whole situation.

Cora has experienced his share of criticism over the years, but blaming him for Boston's struggles is a bit silly. Craig Breslow and the front office are far more worthy targets for the ire of Red Sox fans — not to mention the ownership group. That said, these managers are also on the hot seat and could draw the short end of the stick soon, just like Cora:

Rob Thomson, Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia finally broke its 10-game losing streak upon Zack Wheeler's return Saturday night, but Wheeler only serves as a bandaid over a bullet wound. Philly's rotation should settle in eventually — Cris Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo are two of the unluckiest pitchers in baseball right now — but what about the lineup? The defense?

History tells us the Phillies are is an insurmountable hole already, and their extra-innings win over Atlanta last night only ocurred, in part, because Braves outfielder Eli White slipped on rain-soaked grass. The Phillies' defense gifts multiple free bases a game. The lineup, aside from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, is totally unreliable.

Thomson can only do so much with the hand he was dealt, but keeping Trea Turner in the leadoff spot over Schwarber has already cost the Phillies in multiple clutch late-inning situations. He can't figure out the cleanup spot (could anybody?). He's an easy scapegoat, but the Phillies probably benefit from a fresh perspective in the clubhouse at this point. The vibes are horrid. Dave Dombrowski also has a longstanding relationship with Alex Cora, so the line of succession could not be more obvious.

Carlos Mendoza, New York Mets

Carlos Mendoza - New York Mets | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Mets lost 12 straight before Juan Soto's return and a couple wins over Minnesota, but New York — much like Philadelphia — is fighting an uphill battle against historical precedent when it comes to getting back in the postseason race. This also comes after a monumental collapse in 2025, which saw the Mets' uber-expensive lineup completely melt down over the final month of the campaign. If the Mets are on track to miss the playoffs in back-to-back years with the second most expensive roster in baseball, heads will roll.

Mendoza should not take the brunt of the blame. It's almost never really the manager's fault. David Stearns is the man who paid Bo Bichette $42 million annually and swapped Brandon Nimmo (.835 OPS) for Marcus Semien (.602 OPS). Mendoza did not sign Devin Williams and let Edwin Díaz walk. Again, however, the manager is always the easier scapegoat. And there are reasons to believe a new voice could help the Mets.

Looking at the totality of last season's collapse and this season's slow start, there's a pattern: the mood around the Mets organization is abysmal. Teammates don't seem to fully click. The attitude in postgame pressers is muted, defeated. It's unclear if Mendoza is the kind of clubhouse leader who can shift the Mets back into gear. If he's not fired midseason, another postseason absence would probably be the death knell for Mendoza in Queens.

Joe Espada, Houston Astros

Joe Espada - Houston Astros | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston's dreadful start has flown under the radar a bit with Philadelphia and New York on all-time spirals, but the Astros are eight games below .500 with an increasingly bleak outlook in the AL West. Ever since Dusty Baker retired, the Astros have been in extended regression. Their lineup is loaded. Yordan Álvarez is on an MVP trajectory. But Houston just can't keep opponents in check right now.

Again — and not to keep beating a dead horse — this is not really Espada's fault. He has made the best of an awkward situation, finding reps for all his stars despite a misaligned roster. But injuries are taking their toll, and the Astros' rotation is a disaster. Hunter Brown is on the IL. So are Tatsuya Imai and Cristian Javier, and that's just the glossy surface of a much deeper injury pool.

The Astros need to get healthier and strengthen a bullpen that only compounds their issues in the rotation. If Houston continues to trend toward a second straight missed postseason, however, with a lineup this experienced and this accomplished — and with a fanbase so accustomed to winning over the last decade — it will be hard for Espada to keep his job.

Espada is "on notice," per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, with him and GM Dana Brown "operating with votes of no-confidence" from ownership. So Espada's seat may be the hottest of all.

Matt Quatraro, Kansas City Royals

Matt Quatraro - Kansas City Royals | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Royals extended Matt Quatraro before the season, but another slow start probably has Kansas City's brass rethinking things. We can shine a spotlight on poor front office management all we want, but coaches are far more likely to get their pink slip midseason. And while the Royals aren't dead and buried yet, there's a deep hole to climb out of.

Kansas City really feels like a team performing below its means. Bobby Witt Jr. is a legitimate MVP-caliber talent. Carter Jensen will earn Rookie of the Year votes; Jac Caglianone is beginning to find his swing. And yet, the back half of the Royals' lineup gets dicey.

The rotation has more or less performed, with Seth Lugo (1.15 ERA) and Michael Wacha (2.51 ERA) on heaters. But the bullpen is a mess. Quatraro recently moved off of Carlos Estévez as closer, but Lucas Erceg has similarly struggled in those high-leverage spots. Matt Strahm is getting knocked around. The Royals can't seem to figure out those bullpen matchups and are blowing clutch situations as a result. Quatraro, less than two years removed from leading KC to the postseason, could end up on the chopping block in the near future.

Tony Vitello, San Francisco Giants

Tony Vitello - San Francisco Giants | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Tony Vitello is easily the safest name on this list, if only because it's his first season at the helm in San Francisco. It's rare for managers to get less than a full season in the dugout. Vitello was an unconventional hire coming over from the University of Tennessee, however, and the Giants are a team desperate to shed their pretender label in the NL West. So far, not so great.

The Giants are playing better baseball over the last couple weeks, but Rafael Devers — their splashy blockbuster acquisition from a year ago — is completely underwater at the plate right now. This lineup has real talent, but the Giants can't seem to generate explosive outings, made worse by Logan Webb's unexpected struggles and a bullpen that can get extremely dicey in high-leverage spots.

Buster Posey and the Giants front office needed to spend more money and target more aggressive upgrades last winter. It's so clearly on them more than anybody else. But Vitello's personality has been an awkward fit at times. He's a fun interview, but he often comes off as naive, too. The Giants might pivot to a more experienced MLB skipper if their season goes off the rails.

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