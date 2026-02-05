Roki Sasaki for Tarik Skubal? Ranking the prospects Tigers couldn't possibly turn down

Tarik Skubal trade rumors have swirled all offseason, but the Detroit Tigers have never seemed likely to trade the back-to-back Cy Young winner, even with their arbitration drama going on in the background. The Framber Valdez deal only emphasizes the fact that odds are, Skubal will begin the 2026 season in a Tigers uniform.

With that being said, while the Tigers want to compete now, Skubal can still leave after the year. Chances are, after handing Valdez the contract they did, particularly with an opt-out after the second year, the Tigers won't keep him past 2026. Knowing Skubal can (and probably will) leave after the year, the Tigers cannot shut down talks completely, but they should still set a very high bar. A deal involving these prospects could be enough to convince the Tigers to move their ace, even after signing Valdez.

4. Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles

Sep 9, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo (29) celebrates hitting a walk off rbi single during the tenth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Orioles haven't really been linked to Skubal this offseason, but after whiffing on Framber Valdez, the last surefire frontline starter available in free agency, perhaps they'll consider giving the Tigers an offer, giving themselves the best chance to win now while sacrificing their future. They have the kind of blue-chip prospect the Tigers would be looking for to get a deal done, too.

Samuel Basallo is the eighth-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline's top-100 list, and it isn't hard to see why. He's a catcher who shouldn't be a liability defensively and has the ability to hit 40+ home runs annually if everything at the plate clicks. There's a reason the Orioles gave him an eight-year, $67 million extension just five days into his big league career. Basallo didn't hit much in his brief cup of coffee, but the sky is the limit with him offensively.

The reason why he ranks last on this list ultimately has to do with the position he plays. The Tigers are well-stocked at the catcher position.

Player Age Level Dillon Dingler 27 MLB Thayron Liranzo 22 AA Josue Briceno 21 AA

Not only do the Tigers have Dillon Dingler, one of the league's most underrated catchers, in the majors right now, but they have two top prospects at the position in Thayron Liranzo and Josue Briceno. The Tigers could DH Basallo or even play him at first base, but doing so would lessen his value a bit. His bat makes him very enticing, but his positional fit, or lack thereof, puts Basallo at the bottom of the ranking.

3. Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners

Feb 20, 2025; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson poses for a portrait during media day at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners are another team that hasn't been linked much to Skubal and would likely come up short in the bidding to keep him long-term, but the fit makes so much sense. The Mariners are a win-now team, and Skubal went to school at Seattle University. They don't necessarily need Skubal given how talented their rotation is already, but imagine how good it'd look with the lefty in the mix.

Mariners Rotation Order Name 1 Tarik Skubal 2 Bryan Woo 3 Logan Gilbert 4 George Kirby 5 Luis Castillo

This unit would instantly become the best in the sport, and make the Mariners favorites to win the American League. It'd also be incredibly costly to put together prospect-wise. The Tigers should not consider a Mariners trade unless their top prospect, Colt Emerson, is in the deal.

Emerson is the ninth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and it feels like all he's done is improve his stock since being drafted in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He's as well-rounded a prospect as there is in the game with the ability to hit for average, power, run well, and defend at a high level. Emerson is primarily a shortstop but has played some second base and third base as well.

A Tigers infield in 2026 or 2027 consisting of Emerson, Kevin McGonigle, Colt Keith and Spencer Torkelson would be extremely fun to watch and should keep the Tigers competitive for a while. It's unlikely the Mariners would part with Emerson for a rental, even one as good as Skubal, but if they're willing to do so and add more to it, the Tigers will need to consider accepting an offer.

2. Roki Sasaki, Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) reacts after the final out of the ninth inning of game three of the NLCS of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Okay, okay, Roki Sasaki isn't technically a prospect, but he just turned 24 years of age in November and with just 36.1 big league innings under his belt, he's inexperienced enough to qualify as a prospect. He'd also be an outstanding addition for the Tigers.

Is it realistic for Sasaki to get traded? As Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report points out, probably not. It's unlikely the Los Angeles Dodgers would part with Sasaki for just one guaranteed year of Skubal, and the idea of trading him might not thrill Shohei Ohtani, who just lured his countryman to Los Angeles an offseason ago. You can't say it doesn't make sense for both teams, though.

Sasaki would come with five years of cheap club control and was widely considered the best prospect in baseball from the moment he joined MLB. He had an uneven 2025, but looked dominant in the bullpen in 2025, giving reason to believe that now that he's comfortable and healthy, he should flourish as a starter. Why wouldn't the Tigers value him immensely as a centerpiece? He'd be almost as good as it gets in that regard.

From the Dodgers' perspective, sure, Sasaki has a ton of team control and dynamic stuff, but it's not as if he's proven anything. In fact, in his eight starts, he had a 4.72 ERA and walked (22) nearly as many as he struck out (24). He did look much better in the bullpen, particularly in the playoffs, but he's supposed to be a starter. Why wouldn't you trade a risk for a sure thing with a three-peat within reach, even if that sure thing is a rental?

The Dodgers have as good a farm system as anybody, but Sasaki might be more valuable than all of their prospects and could be what brings Skubal to Los Angeles.

1. Nolan McLean, New York Mets

Sep 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean (26) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Mets already made their big starting pitching trade by acquiring Freddy Peralta, but if there's one team with the means to acquire and extend Skubal, it feels like the Steve Cohen-owned Mets, with one of the league's best farm systems. The Tigers should only realistically entertain a Mets deal if Nolan McLean is involved, though.

Will or should the Mets consider trading McLean for one year of Skubal? Probably not. McLean should still be the Tigers' target because he gives them a potential ace of the future. McLean posted a 2.08 ERA in eight starts down the stretch last season while striking out over 30 percent of the batters he faced, showcasing a sinker that hits the upper 90s and wipeout off-speed pitches.

McLean is the Rookie of the Year favorite in the NL, so if he were to win it with Detroit, he'd net them an extra draft pick in addition to having five additional years of club control. There's always risk that comes from trading for prospects, but getting one who has proven to be able to acclimate to the MLB level with ridiculous ace-like stuff is as good as it gets.