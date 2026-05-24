Ronald Acuña Jr., Corbin Burnes and more MLB injury updates that will change the pennant race

The MLB injured list is reshaping the 2026 pennant race faster than any trade deadline move. With more than 140 players currently sidelined 30 days or longer, some contenders are bleeding out quietly while others are playing with house money. Here is where things stand.

Which MLB contenders are surviving major injuries in 2026

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Diaz | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Start with the Los Angeles Dodgers, because of course you start with the Dodgers. Nine players have spent 30-plus days on their injured list this season. Tommy Edman missed the first two months with ankle surgery. Gavin Stone and Bobby Miller are both out with shoulder issues. Evan Phillips had Tommy John surgery. Edwin Díaz signed a three-year, $60 million deal in December and made seven appearances before the Dodgers shut him down. Arthroscopic surgery on April 22 removed five loose bodies from his right elbow, an issue he had apparently been managing for years. He is out until after the All-Star break. Brusdar Graterol missed all of 2025 following shoulder labrum surgery, finally began a Triple-A rehab assignment this spring, and then developed lower back problems that shut him down again. He is now considering back surgery.

By any reasonable accounting, Los Angeles should be scrambling. They are not scrambling. The Dodgers own the depth to absorb what would bury almost any other organization, and that remains the single most uncomfortable truth in baseball.

The San Diego Padres are sitting half a game back and have largely stayed intact. Their rotation has held up, their lineup has been productive, and they are quietly the most complete healthy roster in the NL West.

Which contenders have been hurt most by the 2026 injured list

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Burnes | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks are third in the NL West at 26-24, but that record understates how much this roster has been gutted. Corbin Burnes, their marquee offseason acquisition, has not thrown a pitch in a game. He had Tommy John surgery in the preseason, though he has been throwing bullpen sessions and is set to face live hitters the week of May 25. That is progress, but it also means the best-case scenario has him returning sometime in midsummer, and there are no guarantees. Blake Walston and A.J. Puk are also Tommy John casualties. Justin Martinez is out as well. Jordan Lawlar, their best young shortstop, fractured his wrist and has been out 50 days. The D-backs are treading water with a roster that is missing its best starting pitcher and most of its projected depth arms.

The Chicago Cubs enter this week at 29-23, legitimate NL Central contenders, but they are doing it without Justin Steele, who had UCL revision surgery and is gone for the year, Cade Horton, who is 49 days into a Tommy John procedure, and Matthew Boyd, who is working back from a left meniscus injury and is scheduled to throw live BP during the Cubs' upcoming Pittsburgh trip. The rotation has been held together with tape and optimism, and at some point that catches up.

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central at 30-18 despite carrying Akil Baddoo, Quinn Priester, and Rob Zastryzny on the 60-day IL. The fact that they are running away with the division without a full roster is either a credit to their organization or an indictment of everyone else, depending on your perspective.

Is Ronald Acuña Jr. injured again in 2026

Ronald Acuña Jr. came back May 18 after a hamstring strain. Three days later, he left a game against the Marlins with left thumb pain. X-rays came back negative, and he is day-to-day, but that is not the kind of sentence a Braves fan wants to read in late May.

Atlanta entered this season as the class of the NL East and at 36-16 they have backed that up. But the pitching situation surrounding Acuña is a quiet crisis. Spencer Schwellenbach, AJ Smith-Shawver, Hurston Waldrep, Danny Young, and Joe Jiménez have all been out 59-plus days. Five legitimate arms missing for two months is not a rounding error. The Braves are carrying a roster crisis underneath a dominant record, and the one player who can paper over a lot of that damage is now day-to-day with a new complaint three days into his return.

If Acuña misses more time, the math gets uncomfortable fast.

Which teams are gaining ground because of 2026 MLB injuries

NY Yankees Starting Ace Gerrit Cole | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The New York Yankees deserve their own category here, because their situation reads like a disaster on paper and feels like anything but in practice. Clarke Schmidt had Tommy John surgery in July 2025 and may not pitch at all this season. Carlos Rodón opened the year on the IL recovering from elbow surgery. Gerrit Cole missed the first two months coming back from his own Tommy John procedure.

And yet. Rodón was activated May 10 and has slotted into the rotation behind Max Fried and Cam Schlittler. Cole returned this week and threw six scoreless innings in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. At 30-22 and five and a half back of the Rays, the Yankees are getting their rotation back just as the rest of the AL East is starting to creak. That is a genuinely dangerous development for everyone else in the division.

The Cleveland Guardians have been the quieter winner. At 31-22 and leading the AL Central, Cleveland has run one of the cleanest injury ledgers among genuine contenders all season. That organizational discipline compounds over 162 games in ways that show up in September.

In a season where the injured list has functioned like a second roster for half the league, staying vertical is its own competitive advantage. The teams that figured that out early are already pulling away.



More MLB news and analysis: