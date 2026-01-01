Scott Boras, Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger are the ugly trio freezing MLB free agency

Scores of MLB fans are starved for free agency news as they prepare to ring in 2026. They should all blame super-agent Scott Boras and one of his most high-profile clients for grinding baseball's market to a screeching halt.

In fairness, the only real concern for Boras and his representatives is getting Kyle Tucker the largest contract possible. He is the top outfielder available in free agency. He occupies that spot over Cody Bellinger, who is represented by high-profile agent Casey Close. Similarly, Close's job is to get Bellinger a massive payday.

Scott Boras uses time to his advantage in MLB free agency

The challenge for teams interested in acquiring Tucker is that Boras is keen to use time as a tool to pressure them into making the biggest offer possible. The agent is determined to have Tucker hold out as long as possible to set the market. The 28-year-old is arguably this year's top free agent, and Boras needs him to get an eye-popping contract to set the table for his other clients.

Tucker will be the more expensive of the two, but Bellinger and he share a skill set. Both are productive corner outfielders who an hit for average and power. Neither will be pushing 40 or 45 homers in a given season, but both have the talent required to produce in the heart of any World Series contender's order.

Close is not going to allow his star client to ink a deal before Tucker sets the market. Bellinger will not get the same term that Tucker will, but there's a chance he can get a deal that will pay him somewhere close to the same average annual value. Close would be a big winner if he can get Bellinger a deal that pays him the same premium salary that Tucker receives.

The top remaining MLB Free Agents have similar production in terms of bWAR in 2025.



Cody Bellinger- 5.1

Ranger Suarez- 4.7

Kyle Tucker- 4.6

Framber Valdez- 3.8

Eugenio Suárez- 3.6

Bo Bichette- 3.5

Alex Bregman- 3.5

JT Realmuto- 2.5

Baseball fans suffer when Bellinger, Boras and Tucker win

Boras, Close, and their clients gain more leverage with every passing day. They're in no rush to make a deal with Opening Day still months away. MLB front office officials, in sharp contrast, are anxious to set their rosters well ahead of Spring Training. That explains the lack of movement in free agency over the coming days.

The good news for fans starved for news is that it will only take one team to break the deadlock. If a team gets nervous and gives into Tucker's demands it should spark a domino effect that will see transaction news flood social media timelines. Teams that miss out on Tucker will move quickly to try to secure Bellinger. Once those two power bats go off the board it should allow stars like Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman to follow suit.

As it stands, Boras, Tucker and Bellinger are the trio holding up free agency. Fans won't see big movement until one of the triumvirate either blinks or makes a small fortune.

Who are the favorites to land Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger?

The likely landing spot for Tucker will depend heavily on what kind of contract he accepts. If Tucker's market dries up to the point he's willing to sign a short-term, high-AAV deal and try again later, then his market should expand. For now, though, teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets are favored to land Tucker because they can afford the sort of long-term flexibility the 28-year-old outfielder covets.

As for Bellinger, the odds are in the Yankees favor to keep him around for another couple of seasons. Aaron Judge has reportedly spoken up to the front office about re-signing Belli, who had a 5.1 bWAR season in 2025, and can play any of the outfield spots plus first base, depending on how he ages defensively. Assuming the Yankees don't sign, say, Tucker, then Bellinger makes the most sense for them, assuming the Mets down swoop in first.

Eventually, the levy will break.