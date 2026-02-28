Spring Training prospect power rankings: Kevin McGonigle is electric

Spring Training is when most MLB regulars are shaking off rust and getting back into the swing of things, literally and figuratively. For several top prospects, however, it's their most serious audition to date — a chance to capture the attention of coaches and force their way into the Major League equation.

There are too many quality prospects to fully summarize, but let's focus on 15 with imminent MLB potential who are hitting (or pitching) their way onto fans' radars league-wide.

Honorable mentions: Josh Kasevich, Vance Honeycutt, Justin Crawford, Zyhir Hope

15. Sal Stewart | 2B | Cincinnati Reds

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 4 10 .375 1.250 1 1

Sal Stewart made a strong first impression with the Reds last season, cranking five home runs in 18 games with an .829 OPS and 121 OPS+. He's ticketed for a cushy spot in the middle of Cincinnati's lineup, with the versatility to cycle through second, third, first or designated hitter as needed. Stewart has a knack for delivering hard contact almost regardless of where a pitch is thrown. He's a natural-born hitter and should prove integral to Cincy's hopes of building on last season's under-the-radar success.

We know he can mash at this point. The Reds will hope Stewart can showcase growth as a defender this spring, as his versatility is only so valuable if he can't adequately defend any of the positions he claims experience at.

14. Bryce Eldridge | 1B | San Francisco Giants

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 6 14 .273 1.156 1 3

Bryce Eldridge struggled in a brief 10-game MLB cameo at the end of last season, but he delivered astronomical exit velocities and was a blatant victim of bad luck. He's looking to put all doubt in the rearview mirror in his proper rookie campaign. The 21-year-old lefty towers over the plate, delivering some of the easiest light-tower power in the sport.

Eldridge has five strikeouts through 11 Spring Training at-bats, so the swing-and-miss is still a problem. But when he does make contact, it tends to travel far and fast. He could be cranking 40 homers in a season before long. San Francisco needs to find him a home on defense with Rafael Devers blocking first base, but even if he spends next season as the primary DH, Eldridge could deliver Rookie of the Year value to the Giants.

13. Joe Mack | C | Miami Marlins

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 3 9 .429 1.413 1 4

Miami's talented pitching duo of Robby Snelling and Thomas White have struggled in brief exposure this spring, but underrated catcher Joe Mack looks the part of a 26-man roster candidate. Miami would need to reshuffle the deck, bumping Augutín Ramírez to DH and Owen Caissie to the bench (or Triple-A) to accommodate Miami's more established outfielders. It could be worth it, though, as Mack's power tool and quality game-management skills should translate quickly to the next level.

The Marlins will want to see Mack continue to refine his approach and hit for average, as well as power, but the early returns will put a lot more eyeballs on the 23-year-old. Miami was so close to the Wild Card hunt last season. That front office should be looking for in-house upgrades after a quiet winter.

12. J.R. Ritchie | RHP | Atlanta Braves

G IP ERA WHIP SO BB 2 4.0 2.25 0.50 6 1

JR Ritchie has allowed one hit — a home run — in his first four innings this spring. The Braves need help on the back end of the rotation with Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep both expected to miss a chunk of time this season. Atlanta has a few more senior candidates in the organization, but Ritchie is making a strong case.

He looks impressively sharp and composed for a 22-year-old, with his curve and changeup playing especially well off a solid fastball. The Braves' pitching development pipeline is one of the richest in MLB. It's far too early for definitive claims, but Ritchie looks like a guy who can break camp with the Major League squad.

11. Carter Jensen | C | Kansas City Royals

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 3 9 .444 1.222 1 3

Carter Jensen arrived in Kansas City late last season and made quite the first impression, hitting .300 over 20 games with a .941 OPS and 161 OPS+. He won't match those numbers over the course of an entire year, of course, but for a Royals team is such desperate need of pop, Jensen figures to occupy an important role in 2026.

Jensen is a balanced hitter who generates plus exit velocities to all fields. He should develop into a quality defensive catcher, too, although the presence of Salvador Perez will naturally mean plenty of DH reps early on his career (with fellow top-100 prospect Blake Mitchell also a catcher, so Jensen may never graduate to full-time backstop duties).

10. JJ Wetherholt | 2B | St. Louis Cardinals

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 4 10 .167 1.167 1 1

JJ Wetherholt will represent Chaim Bloom's first significant roster decision as Cardinals president. All signs point to MLB Pipeline's No. 5 prospect being the best option to start Opening Day at second base, opposite Gold Glove shortstop Masyn Winn. But, if St. Louis decides to manipulate service time and extend their window of control, Wetherholt could spend a few weeks in Triple-A.

Either way, he's almost certainly ticketed for the Cardinals roster this season. He's 1-for-6 across four appearances with a first-pitch home run off of Mets closer Devin Williams. More impressive, however, is the four walks Wetherholt has drawn. Pitchers naturally aren't as sharp in spring, but Wetherholt's blend of talent and discipline is on full display.

9. Charlie Condon | 1B | Colorado Rockies

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 6 13 .600 1.892 2 4

There's not much to get excited about with this Rockies team right now, but Charlie Condon — their only top-100 prospect — is mashing right now and Zac Veen suddenly looks like Barry Bonds, so there's some hope to cling to. Condon has dealt with injuries since the Rockies took him third overall in the 2024 draft and he hasn't sniffed Triple-A yet, so he probably won't break camp on the MLB roster. But watching him produce like this despite his circumstances is highly encouraging.

Condon stands 6-foot-6 with a solid plate approach and significant natural power. The Rockies aren't exactly stocked with cornerstones, so it shouldn't take long for him to emerge as a central piece of the lineup once he does earn that call-up. There will be reps aplenty, either at first base or in the outfield, when Condon breaks through. He's not slowing down either:

8. Carlos Lagrange | RHP | New York Yankees

G IP ERA WHIP SO BB 2 5.2 1.59 1.06 6 2

The Yankees probably won't promote Carlos Lagrange to the Opening Day roster, but the 22-year-old is mounting a strong case. At 6-foot-7 with monster extension, Lagrange threw 12 pitches over 100 MPH (11 for strikes) in his most recent appearance. The stuff is bonkers, and Lagrange appears to be commanding his nuclear fastballs more effectively than he has in the past.

New York needs depth on the mound with several starters on the IL. Lagrange has front-line potential, but his control has caused issues to date. He probably benefits from another year of seasoning in the Minors, especially with newcomer Ryan Weathers looking so good in his early spring action. But do not discount a Lagrange call-up this season; he has some of the best pure stuff in baseball right now.

7. Colt Emerson | SS | Seattle Mariners

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 5 12 .364 .962 0 3

Colt Emerson is the crown jewel of an elite Mariners farm system, with a chance to break camp with the MLB roster at just 20 years old. Seattle will be patient, but if Emerson can help them make up ground after such a heartbreaking ALCS defeat, you can bet the Mariners will call him up. The early returns are promising, with Emerson showcasing his incredible five-tool skill set.

He's 4-for-11 with a triple and walk. Emerson's lefty swing is textbook, with great vision and patience in the box. He has the wheels to leg out extra bases or rack up steals. He's above average at short, but could move to second base with J.P. Crawford and Brendan Donovan handling the left side of Seattle's infield.

6. Emmanuel Rodriguez | OF | Minnesota Twins

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 5 12 .455 1.591 2 4

Minnesota's wealth of left-handed outfielders puts top-100 prospects Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez at a disadvantage in camp, but the latter has done enough to earn consideration for the MLB roster regardless. Rodriguez's four strikeouts is a reminder that he is still prone to fishing outside the zone, but he is delivering significant natural power, with upside to buoy a Twins offense that struggled to generate runs last season.

Rodriguez has enough quickness to play all over the outfield, but he probably settles in right eventually. The Twins will need to clear a path if Rodriguez continues to hit like this. He's only 23 and Minnesota isn't exactly serious about winning at the moment, so service time manipulation is the more likely route. But Rodriguez is officially on the map.

5. Konnor Griffin | SS | Pittsburgh Pirates

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 5 12 .182 .977 2 4

Konnor Griffin has struggled to find the gaps in the defense, but a couple dingers against Boston and a sound plate approach at 19 years old is more than enough to excite Pirates fans (not to mention his incredible displays in batting practice). Griffin could become the first teenager to start on Opening Day since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1989. Such a distinction would come with incredibly high expectations, but Griffin looks ready to meet the moment.

Pittsburgh will ultimately need to decide how to proceed with Griffin's long-term future in mind — preserving club control could take precedent over making history — but with the Pirates angling to win now, Griffin is the sort of burgeoning superstar who can meaningfully move the needle in Pittsburgh's favor. He's the best prospect in baseball.

4. Spencer Jones | OF | New York Yankees

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 4 10 .375 2.000 3 5

The Yankees are running out of time to clear Spencer Jones' path to the Majors, which could mean he ends up on the trade block this season. That said, the broad-shouldered 24-year-old is giving the Yankees every reason to hold out hope this spring. Jones is an absolutely nuclear power threat. The rest of his skill set is a bit more lacking, but 6-foot-7 outfielders with Jones' athleticism and easy pop don't grow on trees.

He's 3-for-8 with three home runs, a couple walks and four strikeouts so far. He has only recorded a non-home run or non-strikeout once in four games, which is the crux of the issue: Jones can struggle to make contact. When he does put lumber on the baseball, it travels a country mile. Until he refines his approach, however, the Yankees could find their hands tied.

3. Josue De Paula | OF | Los Angeles Dodgers

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 6 15 .538 1.215 0 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers won't have space for Josue De Paula to begin the season, especially after signing Kyle Tucker, but this is a reminder that L.A. has the deepest, most talent-rich farm system in MLB, in addition to their dynastic lineup and rotation. At 20, De Paula is one of the most advanced hitters in the Minors.

De Paula is 7-for-13 with a double, two walks and four strikeouts. The K's should peter off over time, as De Paula historically exhibits a sharp eye for the strike zone and picks his spots wisely. He needs to improve in the field, which is the primary goal this spring, but De Paula looks like a burgeoning 20-20 guy, with upside far beyond that if everything clicks. It pains me to say the Dodgers have reinforcements coming.

2. Nolan McLean | RHP | New York Mets

G IP ERA WHIP SO BB 1 4.0 0.00 0.50 6 1

Nolan McLean picked up right where he left off after an impressive debut with the Mets in 2025. His first start of spring yielded four scoreless, one-hit innings with six Ks. He has six plus pitches, all of which he exhibits real command over at 24 years old. McLean pitched to a 2.06 ERA across his first eight starts. Now as a proper rookie, it's hard not to peg him as ROY favorite in the National League.

The Mets will start Freddy Peralta on Opening Day for seniority reasons, but there's a real chance McLean emerges not only as New York's best starter, but perhaps one of the biggest threats to Paul Skenes' Cy Young mantle. That may be jumping the gun a bit, as McLean still has lots more to prove. But he feels like a special ace.

1. Kevin McGonigle | SS | Detroit Tigers

G PA BA OPS HR RBI 5 12 .364 .871 0 1

Kevin McGonigle's stats do not pop as loudly as others on this list, but an impressive 2-for-2 performance on Saturday (with a loud triple) will help his cause. It's hard not to watch him and wonder why there's even a debate over his Opening Day readiness. The Tigers have one final season of control over Tarik Skubal and need to put their best foot forward. That involves promoting McGonigle.

There isn't another prospect who better defines the term "ballplayer." McGonigle does all the little things, with an extremely savvy plate approach, incredible speed and instincts on the bases, and a sharp glove at shortstop. He's delivering hard-hit line drives to all areas of the field, with more than enough power to start elevating 20-plus home runs a season out of the gate. Detroit should have this man batting high in the order as soon as possible.