Tarik Skubal's return and 3 more steps to save the Detroit Tigers season

The Detroit Tigers have lost eight of their last ten and now sit 20-28 on the season, a full 6.5 games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central. This was supposed to be Tarik Skubal's last hurrah — Detroit's last, best chance to capture a World Series crown before their superstar southpaw inevitably leaves in free agency.

Well, Skubal is hurt right now, and if Detroit can't turn its season around, the front office may have no choice but to trade him at the deadline. Even as a compromised rental, Skubal would return a massive haul. Nobody in Detroit wants that outcome, of course, so let's lay out the necessary steps to save Detroit's season. We can start with Skubal himself:

Tigers need Tarik Skubal on the mound ASAP

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Skubal recently underwent surgery to remove a loose body in his pitching elbow. The initial expectation was a 2-3 month absence, which would have been crushing. Thanks to a NanoScope, which is new, less invasive surgical technology, Skubal is already throwing symptom-free bullpen sessions in Detroit less than two weeks later.

He's still not up to full velocity and there are still steps on the rehab checklist before he's starting in a real baseball game. But Skubal could end up missing weeks, not months, which is a huge relief for Detroit. The Tigers need to hold up better in Skubal's absence all the same, but there's no way to climb out of this hole unless Skubal is on the mound and holding opposing hitters hostage every fifth game.

Promote OF Max Clark

Max Clark - Detroit Tigers | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Kevin McGonigle graduating to MLB with flying colors, Max Clark is now Detroit's top-ranked prospect. While he's not off to the fastest start — .708 OPS and only one homer in 160 minor league at-bats this season — it's only a matter of time until the lefty with a 60-grade hit tool and a 70-grade run tool figures it out.

Clark carries himself with a natural confidence, which can rub some old-fashioned baseball fans the wrong way. There were whole arguments over the amount of jewelry he wore in spring training. That said, confidence is critical to success in the majors, and with so many injuries piling up across the board for Detroit, the door is at least open for Clark.

This is a five-alarm fire sort of situation in Detroit. Clark is only 21, and maybe he needs more seasoning. But with their season on the line, and Skubal's future in peril, the Tigers ought to put service time games aside and see what Clark can do for the big league club.

Trade for 3B Matt Shaw

Matt Shaw - Chicago Cubs | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Cubs will be buyers at the deadline, with the possible exception of former top prospect Matt Shaw (unless he is used in a larger move to "buy"). While Detroit already has plenty of infield depth when healthy, the roster simply is not healthy right now. Moreover, this feels like a smart long-term investment with enough short-term payoff to make it worthwhile as Detroit pursues its more immediate goals.

Shaw is basically a league average hitter right now, batting .242 with a .691 OPS and 99 OPS+. He's also 24 years old, with imminent breakout potential, which he flashed over a torrid second half of 2025. Chicago has experimented with moving Shaw to the outfield, and he's comfortable at both second or third base. Detroit can find ways to let Shaw plug holes while potentially working his way up to a full-time spot.

Ironically, it's Alex Bregman who is blocking Shaw from everyday at-bats in Chicago, which is the only reason we're even discussing Shaw as a trade candidate. Detroit made its runs at Bregman as a free agent, but with that option no longer on the table, Shaw could be a strong alternative to bolster in the infield. Detroit has the prospect capital to make it worth Chicago's while.

Trade for RHP Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta - New York Mets | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Look, Detroit is not really in a position to buy this aggressively. But if the goal is to ride it out with Skubal and salvage their contending agenda for 2026, it will take a few big swings. None bigger than a trade for Freddy Peralta, whose $8 million expiring contract (of which Detroit would only be paying half) at least makes him a smart budget option behind Skubal and Framber Valdez, who both broke the bank in different ways this past winter.

The Skubal-Valdez duo was meant to eat innings and dominate long stretches of the campaign. Sometimes fate has other ideas, unfortunately. Skubal is hurt and Valdez's 4.58 ERA is his highest since 2019. Detroit can't wait around for Skubal and Valdez to both hit their strides. The season is slipping away day by day, and the rotation has other weak points in need of addressing (cough cough, Jack Flaherty), not to mention injuries to compensate for.

Peralta, fresh off a top-five finish in NL Cy Young voting last season, has struggled to recapture the same magic for a struggling Mets team. Even so, he has a 3.31 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP, and we know he's capable of pitching deep into games (and into October). If Peralta can help pick up the slack for Detroit's ailing rotation, a three-man gauntlet of Skubal, Peralta and Valdez come October would put Detroit in a more favorable position than usual.

More MLB news and analysis: