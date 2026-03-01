Tarik Skubal will be the face of an MLB lockout

There will be an MLB lockout. Rob Manfred admitted as much, and so has new MLBPA executive director Bruce Meyer. It's rare that these sides agree on anything, so I suppose that is progress? However, the owners have a far easier job than the union. Manfred can get his 30 owners in line with a large email. Meyer has to visit spring training sites across MLB and make sure team leaders can get the message across. For players like Tarik Skubal, that's not a problem.

Skubal went through an arbitration war this winter. He is due to become a free agent at the end of this coming season. It's important to Skubal that the MLB lockout ends sooner rather than later (assuming it starts at all), and that there is no salary cap imposed when the documents are signed. Skubal could become the first $400 million pitcher ever in the current market. With a cap, who knows if that'll be the case?

Tarik Skubal knows an MLB lockout is coming, as do the Tigers

Skubal hasn't said much since he won his arbitration case. He's relieved the process is over, etc. Skubal is the best starting pitcher in baseball. He'll make one start for Team USA against Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic before returning to MLB spring training. He is also one of eight players on the MLBPA executive subcommittee. He knows exactly what is going on at all times, whether it involves Tony Clark's resignation, Meyer's takeover or the likelihood of a lockout.

But Skubal is also preparing for a contract year. That's where his head is at. It's why he's preparing so hard in spring training, and why he could three-peat as the AL Cy Young winner. So, when Meyer makes comments from Lakeland – as he did on Sunday before Skubal pitched – we should assume one of the few members of the MLBPA executive subcommittee is in the know. It doesn't help when the comments are as harsh as Meyer's were, but that shouldn't surprise anyone give he's a former litigation lawyer.

To summarize, the MLBPA won't agree to a salary cap until they have to, and the owners want one. Meyer is right in that the owners want a cap to save their own money and thus behinds. The players want to keep the market open to the most talented among them can get the most money. It really is basic math.

Should Tigers fans be upset with Tarik Skubal?

No! In short, absolutely not. Unions are often painted as pests, no matter the labor negotiation. But in the case of professional sports, every player benefits when there isn't a salary cap. Skubal is the most obvious test case. He could become the highest-paid starting pitcher in baseball history (Ohtani not included). Scott Boras – who I cannot believe I waited this long to mention – is his agent. Boras is also an essential voice advising MLBPA. Does this add up yet?

The MLBPA has fought long and hard to force MLB out of a potential cap, especially while leagues like the NFL, NBA and NHL eventually caved. Those leagues have less or just as much parity as MLB (thanks in part to a random postseason system) and higher franchise valuations to show for it. If you're wondering why owners want a cap, it's not due to parity of because they can't afford modern salaries. It has everything to do with the franchise valuation for when these owners, eventually, decide to sell.

Skubal is fighting the good fight for himself and his fellow players. If he makes more money, the market goes up, and the worst starting pitcher signed also receives a higher salary. If that means an extended lockout, so be it.

Unfortunately, the fans will suffer as a result.