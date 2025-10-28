The ugly George Springer injury reaction that exposed Dodgers fans' hypocrisy

To say Los Angeles Dodgers fans don't like Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer would be an understatement. They don't dislike him because he's a star player on the team trying to beat them in the World Series, but they hate him for being a member of the 2017 Houston Astros. That Astros team cheated its way to a World Series victory against the Dodgers, and Springer, the World Series MVP that year, was public enemy No. 1 because of it.

Disliking Springer makes sense given what transpired, but it's not as if the Dodgers should be off scot free. They committed awfully similar transgressions to Houston, according to a 2018 article from Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, and that shouldn't be ignored. Dodgers fans have conveniently swept this under the rug by booing Springer, and that hatred, somehow, reached new heights in Game 3 of the World Series.

Dodgers fans booed Springer to no end when he was introduced before the game. Nobody likes getting booed, but there's nothing wrong with booing a player you dislike. There is something wrong with cheering an injured player, though.

Dodgers fans cheering an injury.



What a pathetic fan base. pic.twitter.com/Qt2UBPYhNT — San Diego Strong (@PadresStrong) October 28, 2025

George Springer injury brings out the worst of Dodgers fans

Right as the swing was completed, it was evident that something went wrong with Springer. He immediately grabbed his right side and began walking toward the dugout once John Schneider came out to check on him. Even FOX announcer Joe Davis, who happens to also call Dodgers games during the regular season, scolded the fans for their behavior. If Dodgers fans were cheering on Springer being okay, that would've been fine, if not encouraged, but that's not what they were doing here.

I get the cheating scandal. I get the competitive advantage that the Dodgers gain from not having to face Springer, one of the greatest postseason performers in MLB history who happens to own Los Angeles on this stage. Do Dodgers fans not have morals, though?

There's something to be said about having respect for the opponent. Sure, Springer messed up, and he did not deserve what he got in 2017, but that doesn't mean he should be applauded when he's in serious pain. Who knows what injury he just suffered? It must be pretty serious if he had to immediately leave a World Series game.

MLB fans have gone too far with George Springer hate

What makes this even worse is that this isn't the first time we've seen this in these playoffs. Just last round, Seattle Mariners fans made a mockery of Springer getting hit straight in the kneecap by a pitch. They, too, had reason to dislike Springer, a player given the cheating scandal and the fact that he was once a division rival, but there was no excuse for their behavior then.

Dodgers fans got to watch Mariners fans show the world exactly how not to act in this situation, and evidently, they didn't learn a thing. Mariners fans paid the price for their antics in Game 7 of the ALCS as Springer sent the Blue Jays to the World Series with a go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh inning of that game.

Might history repeat itself? If Springer is able to return in this series, the possibility of Springer coming up with another signature moment cannot be ruled out.