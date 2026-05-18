The White Sox are MLB's hottest offense, and national media is finally noticing

There are 30 MLB teams. National baseball coverage tends to remember about five of them, one of which plays nine miles north of Rate Field. While the usual suspects soaked up the column inches this spring, the Chicago White Sox quietly became the leading offense in baseball, particularly over the past 30 days. Limited feature stories. No national segments that I've seen. One viral confrontation involving Pete Crow-Armstrong and a fan did get some people to look up. So here's what they've missed.

The White Sox have been baseball’s best offense this month

1st in OPS (.823)

1st in home runs (48)

1st in RBI (140)

1st in OBP (.350)

1st in SLG (.473)

Over the past 30 days, the White Sox rank first in MLB in OPS (.823), first in home runs (48), first in RBI (140), first in OBP (.350), first in slugging (.473) and second in batting average at .261.

That is not just one category. That's a lineup operating at the top of the sport across every meaningful traditional offensive measure simultaneously. A team that lost 102 games last season and has generated almost zero national coverage in 2026 is now first in baseball in OPS. Let that sink in. The outlets will catch up eventually, but the numbers have been here this season.

The turnaround started quietly in April

Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The season started rough. Through 15 games, the White Sox were hitting .192 with a cumulative OPS of .567. Nobody was writing about them then either, but for the right reasons.

Then something shifted. By game 20, the OPS had climbed to .626. By game 25, it was .702. It has not dipped below .700 since. Through 46 games last night, it sits at .738 with 66 home runs and 211 runs scored on the season. That is not a team getting hot. That is a team that figured something out around the third week of April and has not let go of it.

The early breakout data flagged this kind of sustained improvement as something different from a hot streak. For a franchise that lost 102 games in 2025, the climb reads like a slow reveal.

Munetaka Murakami is only part of what makes this lineup dangerous

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Munetaka Murakami has earned his coverage. He set the NPB single-season home run record with 56 in 2022, won the Triple Crown, then signed for two years and $34 million when most teams passed. He has delivered a 155 wRC+ backed by a 95.1 exit velocity and 22.7 percent barrel rate. The national outlets found his story and ran with it.

What they have not run with is what is happening around him. Murakami does not carry this offense. He anchors it. There is a difference. And as the strikeout data on pitchers like Glasnow and Sale makes clear: The arms this lineup is facing are not easy. The production is happening against real competition.

The White Sox suddenly have power all across the lineup

Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Murakami leads the American League with 17 home runs. Colson Montgomery has 13. Miguel Vargas has 11. The White Sox are the only team in baseball with three players at double-digit home runs, all 27 or younger.

That is distributed power from three players whose underlying numbers say it is not going away. Vargas carries a 146 wRC+ and an xwOBA of .407, the highest on the roster, meaning his production is running behind his contact quality rather than ahead of it. Montgomery leads the team in WAR at 2.1 and adds defensive value on top of the bat. This is a real lineup that nobody outside Chicago is talking about.

Will Venable deserves more credit for the White Sox breakout

Same manager. Same organization. But 102 losses last year. The difference in 2026 is a roster that matured on schedule and a manager who trusted it.

Davis Martin is 6-1 with a 1.61 ERA. His xERA of 3.65 projects some regression, but a starter posting those numbers through nine starts gives the lineup room to win games while the rest of the rotation finds itself. The big outlets tend to notice teams like this around July when the Wild Card race tightens. The data has been making the case since April.

The White Sox are not a feel-good story waiting to happen. They are a legitimate offensive force that the national media has not gotten around to covering yet. As the early ABS data showed this season, the teams building something real in the first two months tend to be the ones that matter in September. We are not waiting for ESPN to tell us. The numbers already did.

Data: FanGraphs, May 18, 2026. Game log via Baseball Reference. 30-day team offensive splits via MLB.com.